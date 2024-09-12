49" Ultra HD TV - webOS 3.5

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Semua Spesifikasi
PICTURE QUALITY
-
LED
Y
-
3840*2160 Pixel (UHD : 4K Upscaler)
Y
-
Wide Color (84%↑)
Y
-
Wide Viewing Angle
Y
-
Active HDR
Y
SOUND
-
2ch Speaker System, 20W
Y
-
Down Firing
Y
-
Ultra Surround
Y
-
Magic Sound Tuning
Y
-
Hi-Fi Audio
Y
-
LG Sound Sync / Bluetooth
Y
DESIGN
-
49"
Y
-
Metal Frame
Y
-
Highly Polished add silver hairline
Y
-
Uni body back cover
Y
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI 6G (4)
Y
-
USB 2.0 (3)
Y
-
LAN
Y
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)
Y
-
RF In
Y
-
Wifi 802.11.ac
Y
-
Bluetooth
Y
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
Y
-
Line out
Y
-
Headphone out
Y
SMART TV
-
webOS 3.5
Y
-
Magic Remote
Y
-
Magic Zoom (Live Zoom + Focus Zoom)
Y
-
360 VR
Y
-
Voice Recognition
Y
-
Magic Link
Y
-
Quick Access
Y
-
Web Browser
Y
-
Music Player
Y
-
My Content
Y
-
My Channels
Y
-
Channel Advisor
Y
-
Mobile Connection
Y
DIMENSIONS - WXHXD(MM)
-
Dimensions (W x D x H)
1.107mm x 232.9mm x 705mm
-
VESA SIZE
300 x 300
-
Konsumsi Daya
120w
