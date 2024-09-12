Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Smart TV 4K LG UHD AI UT90 55 inci 2024

Fitur

Galeri

Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Dukungan

Smart TV 4K LG UHD AI UT90 55 inci 2024

55UT9050PSB

Smart TV 4K LG UHD AI UT90 55 inci 2024

(4)
Tampak depan LG UHD TV, UT90 dengan teks LG UHD AI ThinQ,, 2024, dan logo webOS Re:New Program di layar
Logo Pocket-lint Award 2024.

Award

Pocket-lint

LG webOS memberi peringkat sistem operasi TV pintar terbaik
Logo iF Design Award 2024.

Award

IF Design

‘Pemenang’ iF Design Award
Terowongan berwarna cerah berbentuk persegi yang semakin menyempit ke arah belakang, ditampilkan di LG TV.

Tampilkan setiap detail dengan jelas

Ultra HD menghadirkan setiap warna menjadi cerah. Lihat gambar sebening kristal dengan kejernihan seperti aslinya.

*Gambar layar simulasi.

HDR10 Pro

Soroti detail halus

Masuki dunia di mana setiap warna muncul dan kecerahan disesuaikan untuk pemandangan menakjubkan, semuanya dicapai dengan HDR10 Pro yang brilian.

Gambar dekat wajah seorang pria di layar terpisah ditampilkan di ruangan gelap dan berwarna ungu. Di sebelah kiri, "SDR" ditampilkan dan gambarnya buram. Di sebelah kanan, "HDR10 Pro" ditampilkan dan gambarnya jelas dan tajam.

*HDR10 Pro adalah teknologi yang dikembangkan oleh LG Electronics berdasarkan kualitas gambar standar 'HDR10'.

Prosesor AI alpha 5 4K Gen7

Rasakan hiburan luar biasa yang ditingkatkan dari dalam

Prosesor AI alpha 5 4K Gen7 LG dengan lampu kuning memancar di bawahnya, dan garis papan sirkuit warna-warni yang bercabang dari Prosesor AI.

Prosesor Smart alpha 5 AI 4K Gen7 mengoptimalkan audio dan kecerahan secara otomatis, untuk pengalaman aksi yang sesungguhnya.

*Gambar layar simulasi.

Kustomisasi AI

Sinkronkan dengan cara Anda menonton

LG TV dipasang di dinding ruang tamu dengan pemain gitar di layar. Grafik lingkaran konsentris yang mewakili gelombang suara.

Penyetelan Akustik AI

Audio optimal menyesuaikan ruangan Anda

Sistem suara mendeteksi tata letak ruangan Anda dan tempat Anda duduk untuk menciptakan kubah suara di sekitar Anda, yang disesuaikan dengan akustik unik ruangan Anda.

LG TV dan LG Soundbar di ruang tamu modern di malam hari. Gambar layar aurora borealis ditampilkan dengan tingkat kecerahan ideal.

Malam

LG TV dan LG Soundbar di ruang tamu modern di siang hari. Gambar layar aurora borealis ditampilkan dengan tingkat kecerahan ideal.

Siang

Kecerdasan yang cemerlang dalam cahaya apa pun

Baik siang maupun malam, Kontrol Kecerahan mendeteksi cahaya di ruangan Anda dan menyeimbangkan gambar untuk menghasilkan visual yang tajam dan jernih.

AI Sound Pro

Dengarkan setiap detail lanskap suaranya

*Gambar layar simulasi.

**Harus diaktifkan melalui menu mode suara.

***Suara dapat bervariasi tergantung pada lingkungan pendengaran.​ 

Logo webOS Re:New Program berlatar belakang hitam dengan bola melingkar berwarna kuning dan oranye, ungu di bagian bawah.

webOS Re:New Program

Setiap tahun TV baru selama 5 tahun

Ikuti perkembangan fitur dan teknologi praktis melalui 4 peningkatan webOS yang dijanjikan selama 5 tahun.

*webOS Re:New Program mendukung total 4 upgrade webOS selama lima tahun.

**Ambang batas upgrade selama lima tahun untuk webOS Re:New Program adalah peluncuran produk baru secara global.

***Upgrade pertama ke webOS akan dilakukan dua tahun sejak pembelian.

****Pelanggan menerima 5 versi webOS termasuk versi saat ini pada saat pembelian.

*****Peningkatan tersedia untuk model rilis tahun 2022 termasuk semua OLED dan 8K QNED, dan model yang dirilis setelah tahun 2023 mencakup UHD, NanoCell, QNED, dan OLED.

******Fitur dapat berubah sewaktu-waktu dan beberapa pembaruan fitur, aplikasi, dan layanan mungkin berbeda menurut model.​

webOS 24

Jadikan pengalaman TV Anda milik Anda

Nikmati TV yang dibuat khusus untuk Anda dengan Profil Saya, AI Concierge, dan Quick Cards.

Temukan selengkapnya

*Menu dan aplikasi yang didukung mungkin berbeda di setiap negara dan berbeda pada saat dirilis.​

**Rekomendasi kata kunci bervariasi menurut aplikasi dan waktu dan hanya tersedia di negara-negara yang mendukung NLP dalam bahasa ibu mereka. 

***Diterapkan pada model OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD yang diproduksi pada tahun 2023 dan setelahnya.

****Total 4 peningkatan akan diberikan dalam periode 5 tahun, dan jadwalnya dapat bervariasi tergantung wilayah atau negara.​

*****Gambar layar simulasi.

Badak dalam lingkungan safari ditampilkan di LG TV Ultra Besar, dipasang di dinding ruang tamu berwarna coklat yang dikelilingi oleh furnitur modular berwarna krem.

Layar Ultra Besar

Melampaui harapan Anda

Layar ultra besar mengubah semua hiburan Anda menjadi skala blockbuster dan jernih.

Sudut kiri atas TLG TV, menampilkan karya seni multi-warna, dan TV dipasang di dinding tanpa celah yang terlihat.

Super Slim Design

Tampilan mulus berpadu sempurna

Lengkapi interior Anda dengan desain minimalis yang melengkapi ruangan Anda.

Remote control menunjuk ke LG TV yang menampilkan pengaturan di sisi kanan layar.

WOW Interface

Kemudahan di tangan Anda

Akses WOW Interface di LG TV untuk kontrol soundbar yang sederhana, seperti mode, profil, dan fitur praktis.

*Soundbar dapat dibeli terpisah, dan Kontrol Mode Soundbar dapat bervariasi tergantung model.

**Penggunaan Remote TV LG terbatas pada fitur tertentu saja. 

***Harap diperhatikan bahwa layanan ini mungkin tidak tersedia pada saat pembelian.​ Koneksi jaringan diperlukan untuk pembaruan.

****UHD kompatibel untuk WOW Interface.

Selami blockbuster dan pertarungan bos

FILMMAKER Mode

Lihatlah seperti yang diimpikan oleh para sutradara

Benamkan diri Anda dalam potongan paling otentik. FILMMAKER Mode menghadirkan film sesuai keinginan sutradara dengan pengaturan presisi.​

Seorang pria di studio pengeditan gelap sedang melihat LG TV yang menampilkan matahari terbenam. Di kanan bawah gambar terdapat logo FILMMAKER Mode.

*Gambar layar simulasi.

**FILMMAKER Mode adalah merek dagang dari UHD Alliance, Inc.

Pengalaman Sinema Terbaik

Keajaiban film dengan kenyamanan rumah Anda sendiri​

Suasana bioskop, diciptakan kembali di rumah. HDR10 Pro memastikan setiap film disajikan dalam kemegahan sejati, dengan warna dan kontras yang sangat akurat untuk tampilan sinematik yang lebih mendalam.

Sebuah keluarga duduk di lantai ruang tamu dengan penerangan redup di dekat meja kecil, menatap LG TV yang dipasang di dinding yang menampilkan Bumi dari luar angkasa.

*HDR10 Pro adalah teknologi yang dikembangkan oleh LG Electronics berdasarkan kualitas gambar standar 'HDR10'.

Gameplay yang Powerful

Selami aksi dengan kecepatan penuh

Pemutaran HGiG yang imersif tetap mulus pada kecepatan tinggi dengan ALLM, dan eARC memastikan semuanya terdengar luar biasa.​

Sebuah game balap mobil di garis finis, dengan tanda bertuliskan 'MENANG!', saat pemain memegang joystick game. Logo ALLM, eARC, HGiG ditempatkan di pojok kiri bawah.

*HGiG adalah grup sukarelawan perusahaan dari industri game dan layar TV yang bertemu untuk menetapkan dan menyediakan pedoman publik guna meningkatkan pengalaman bermain game konsumen dalam HDR.​

**Dukungan untuk HGiG mungkin berbeda di setiap negara.

Kontrol tepat di tempat Anda membutuhkannya​

Jangan melakukan jeda untuk menggunakan Game Optimizer dan Game Dashboard.

Adegan game FPS dengan Game Dashboard muncul di layar selama bermain game. Pemandangan musim dingin yang gelap dengan menu Game Optimizer muncul di atas game.

*Game Dashboard diaktifkan hanya ketika "Game Optimizer" dan "Game Dashboard" aktif. 

**Gambar layar simulasi.

Akses ke semua game favorit Anda

Ribuan dunia game tepat di ujung jari Anda. Jelajahi perpustakaan epik judul game cloud dan streaming langsung tanpa membuang waktu bermain untuk mengunduh atau memperbarui.

Gambar layar beranda Boosteroid menampilkan "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". Layar beranda GeForce NOW menampilkan lima thumbnail game berbeda di sebelah kanan.

*Kemitraan yang didukung mungkin berbeda di setiap negara.

**Berlangganan GeForce NOW mungkin diperlukan.

***Berlangganan Boosteroid mungkin diperlukan.

Keberlanjutan

Temukan visi LG UHD AI untuk masa depan

Pilih apa yang tepat untuk planet ini dengan cahaya, kemasan bio, dan kredensial keberlanjutan global.

Kemasan LG UHD dengan latar belakang krem ​​dengan ilustrasi pepohonan.

*Kemitraan yang didukung mungkin berbeda di setiap negara.

**Model berikut dibuat dari plastik daur ulang: Braket Bawah UT90(75/65/55/50") dan UT80(86/75/70").

Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

Apa yang orang katakan

