Smart TV 4K LG OLED evo C4 AI 48 Inci OLED48C4

OLED48C4PSA

Smart TV 4K LG OLED evo C4 AI 48 Inci OLED48C4

(6)
Tampak depan dengan TV AI LG OLED evo, OLED C4, Emblem OLED nomor 1 dunia selama 11 Tahun dan webOS Re:Logo New Program di layar
Logo TechRadar Award

Award

Teknologi Tertanam

Kategori Pemenang

Komponen & Aksesori Audio/Video
Logo TechRadar.

Award

TechRadar

"...penggemar film dan gamer akan menemukan banyak hal yang disukai dari LG C4."

(TechRadar, 06/2024)
What Hi-Fi? Logo.

Award

What Hi-Fi

"Peningkatan besar pada kecerahan dan ketajaman menghasilkan gambar yang lebih menonjol dan dinamis..." (OLED65C4, What Hi-Fi?, 04/2024)
Logo AVForums.

Award

AVForums Best in Class

C4 adalah pembangkit sinematik yang luar biasa…
Logo T3.

Award

T3

“LG OLED C4 adalah OLED 4K yang tiada banding...”

(LG C4, T3, 06/2024)
Logo Pocket-lint Award 2024.

Award

Pocket-lint

LG webOS memberi peringkat sistem operasi TV pintar terbaik
Logo iF Design Award 2024.

Award

IF Design

‘Pemenang’ iF Design Award

Mahakarya yang disempurnakan oleh keahlian bertahun-tahun

Komitmen bertahun-tahun atas inovasi tak dapat ditiru begitu saja. Chipset alpha yang dirancang secara unik dari OLED yang terdepan di dunia meningkatkan pengalaman menonton ke tingkat lebih tinggi.​

*Gambar layar simulasi.

Logo CES 2024 Innovation Awards

CES 2024 Innovation Awards

LG OLED C4 55 inci

Honoree

Lambang emas OLED TV nomor 1 di dunia selama 11 Tahun dengan latar belakang hitam. Sebuah lampu sorot menyinari lambang tersebut, dan bintang-bintang abstrak berwarna emas memenuhi langit di atasnya.

The World's No.1

11 years later,
still on top

Our reign as the world's favorite OLED continues.

11 years later,<br/>still on top Temukan selengkapnya

*Omdia. 11 tahun menjadi NO 1 atas unit yang terjual terbanyak 2013-2023. Hasil ini bukan merupakan dukungan terhadap LGE atau produk-produknya. Kunjungi https://www.omdia.com/ untuk info lebih detail.

Apa yang membuat LG OLED evo AI berbeda?​

Prosesor AI alpha 9 Gen7 LG di atas motherboard, memancarkan kilatan cahaya oranye. Brightness Booster dengan gambar wajah samping leopard. Sangat ramping dan siap untuk LG Soundbar karena ditempatkan rata di dinding di ruang tamu modern. OLED TV dengan menu OLED Care dipilih dalam menu dukungan yang ada di layar.

Prosesor AI alpha 9 Gen7

Hanya α yang membuat OLED sejelas ini

Chip Prosesor AI alpha 9 Gen7 mengubah OLED dengan penyempurnaan yang menambahkan detail transformatif namun nyata.

Temukan Selengkapnya

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

1,5x

Performa AI Lebih Cepat

4,5x

Grafik yang Ditingkatkan

2,2x

Kecepatan Pemrosesan

*Perbandingan didasarkan pada TV konvensional dengan Prosesor AI alpha 5. 

**Gambar layar simulasi. 

Kecerdasan yang menyempurnakan pengalaman OLED

LG OLED di ruang tamu modern menampilkan pertunjukan musik di layar. Gelombang melingkar berwarna biru yang menggambarkan personalisasi mengelilingi TV dan ruang. Seorang wanita dengan mata biru tajam dan bagian atas oranye tampak menyala di ruang gelap. Garis merah yang menggambarkan penyempurnaan AI menutupi sebagian wajahnya yang cerah dan detail, sedangkan gambar lainnya tampak buram. LG OLED TV saat gelembung suara dan gelombang terpancar dari layar dan memenuhi ruang.​

Kustomisasi AI

Sinkronkan dengan cara Anda menonton

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

Gambar disesuaikan dengan selera Anda

Pilih gambar favorit Anda, dan AI Picture Wizard akan membuat gambar yang disesuaikan dengan selera unik Anda dari 85 juta kemungkinan, lalu menyimpannya ke profil Anda.​

LG OLED TV di apartemen kota modern. Hamparan kisi muncul di atas gambar seperti pemindaian ruangan, lalu gelombang suara biru diproyeksikan dari layar, memenuhi ruangan dengan suara secara sempurna.​

AI Acoustic Tuning

The optimal audio
fits your space

The sound system detects the layout of your room and where you're sitting to create a dome of sound around you, perfectly tuned to your room's unique acoustics.

LG OLED TV di ruang tamu modern pada malam hari. Gambar layar aurora borealis ditampilkan dengan tingkat kecerahan ideal.

malam

LG OLED TV di ruang tamu modern di siang hari. Gambar layar aurora borealis ditampilkan dengan tingkat kecerahan ideal.

siang

Kecerdasan yang cemerlang dalam cahaya apa pun

Baik siang maupun malam, Kontrol Kecerahan mendeteksi cahaya di ruangan Anda dan menyeimbangkan gambar untuk menghasilkan visual yang tajam dan jernih.

AI Picture Pro

Realisme luar biasa dengan
pesona otentik

Peningkatan Super AI

AI menyempurnakan resolusinya

Setelah mengklasifikasikan frame, AI Noise Reduction dan AI Super Resolution meningkatkan pemandangan secara realistis.

*Gambar layar simulasi.

AI Sound Pro

Dengarkan setiap detail
lanskap suaranya

LG OLED TV saat gelembung suara dan gelombang terpancar dari layar dan memenuhi ruang.​

Virtual 9.1.2ch Surround

Audio yang nyata terdengar di ruangan Anda

Rasakan sensasi luar biasa dari sistem suara surround virtual 9.1.2 yang mencakup segalanya.

A man riding a motorbike on a dirt track with bright circle graphics around the motorbike.

Dynamic Sound Booster

Resonansi suara
yang dahsyat

Penyempurnaan prosesor AI memberi suara Anda peningkatan dinamis yang penuh kekuatan.

LG OLED TV menampilkan penampilan musisi, dengan grafik lingkaran cerah di sekitar mikrofon dan instrumen.

Adaptive Sound Control

Suara yang cocok dengan apa pun yang Anda tonton

Adaptive Sound Control menyeimbangkan audio menurut genre secara real-time untuk kejernihan yang kaya.

*Gambar layar simulasi.

**Harus diaktifkan melalui menu mode suara.

***Suara dapat bervariasi tergantung pada lingkungan pendengaran.​ 

Brightness Booster

Menerangi gambar yang lebih terang

Algoritme Peningkatan Cahaya Brightness Booster yang ditingkatkan menerangi gambar dengan lebih jelas.

*30% lebih terang berlaku untuk 55/65/77/83 inci C4. 

**Kecerahan berbeda berdasarkan seri dan ukuran.

***Gambar layar simulasi.

Seekor leopard putih memperlihatkan sisi wajahnya di sisi kiri gambar. Tulisan "Hingga 30% lebih terang" muncul di sebelah kiri.

A video shows a side view of the 4 layers of a TV: a backlight, TFT & OLED, Film, & Glass. The backlight disappears, and the other 3 come together and then rotate upwards to show the full TV from a front view.

Kontras tanpa akhir menciptakan dampak tanpa batas

Pemandangan menjadi begitu hidup di mana bayangan paling gelap dan cahaya paling terang saling terkait.

Bima Sakti memenuhi langit malam di atas pemandangan ngarai. Di atas gambar, "abu-abu bukan hitam" ditulis dengan huruf kapital putih berlatar belakang hitam. Layar dibagi menjadi dua sisi dan ditandai tulisan "Others" dan "LG OLED." Sisi yang satunya terlihat lebih redup dan kontrasnya lebih rendah, sedangkan sisi LG OLED tampak cerah dengan kontras yang tinggi. Sisi LG OLED juga memiliki sertifikasi Discomfort Glare Free (Bebas Silau yang Tidak Nyaman).

*Simulasi Gambar Layar.

**’Lainnya’ menyebutnya sebagai OLED non-kilap.

***Panel LG OLED TV bersertifikat Discomfort Glare Free by UL berdasarkan metode evaluasi Unified Glare Rating (UGR).

****Verifikasi diterbitkan apabila UGR kurang dari 22 saat menonton TV antara 70 lux dan 300 lux.

*****Layar tampilan LG OLED yang hanya diterapkan pada C4, B4, dan CS4 telah diverifikasi oleh UL untuk warna hitam sempurna yang diukur berdasarkan standar Pantulan Cahaya Cincin IDMS 11.5.

Pemandangan kota yang ramai di malam hari dengan warna-warna berani dan kontras.

Akurasi & Volume Warna 100%

Pemandangan bersinar dengan warna-warna yang hidup

Volume warna 100% meningkatkan warna yang kaya, sementara akurasi warna 100% mempertahankan corak tanpa distorsi.

*Panel LG OLED disertifikasi oleh Intertek untuk 100% Akurasi Warna yang diukur hingga CIE DE2000 dengan 125 pola warna.

**Volume Gamut Warna (Color Gamut Volume/CGV) tampilan setara atau melebihi CGV ruang warna DCI-P3 sebagaimana diverifikasi secara independen oleh Intertek. 

OLED TV berdiri di sisi kanan gambar. Menu Dukungan muncul di layar, dan menu OLED Care dipilih.

OLED Care

Tingkatkan umur panjang OLED Anda

Lebih bersantai dan nikmati lebih banyak dengan perawatan panel terintegrasi yang menjaga layar Anda seperti baru lebih lama.

LG OLED TV, OLED C4 menghadap 45 derajat ke kiri menampilkan indahnya matahari terbenam dengan perahu di danau, karena TV dipasang ke LG Soundbar melalui braket Synergy di ruang tamu minimalis.

Desain Ultra Slim

Keanggunan dalam kesederhanaan

Perspektif miring di sudut bawah OLED C4 menampilkan karya seni abstrak di layar. OLED C4 dan LG Soundbar di ruang tamu yang bersih menempel ke dinding dengan pertunjukan orkestra yang ditayangkan di layar.

Rasakan sensasi ultra-tipis

Desain minimalis dengan bezel sempit memastikan tampilan bersih untuk keanggunan ramping dan fokus penuh Anda.

*Ukuran bezel berbeda berdasarkan seri dan ukuran.

Harmoni Terbaik dengan LG Audio

Soundbar terbaik yang layak
untuk OLED LG terbaik di kelasnya

Braket Synergy

Dirancang untuk meningkatkan penglihatan dan suara​

Braket Synergy menjaga LG Soundbar Anda pada posisi yang tepat untuk audio dan estetika yang optimal.

LG OLED TV and Synergy bracket are shown within an angled view of the bottom. The LG Soundbar slots into the Synergy Bracket.

Tampil dengan living house modern, LG OLED TV dan Soundbar dipadukan dengan Braket Synergy.

*Soundbar dapat dibeli terpisah.

**Soundbar SC9 cocok dengan OLED C2 / C3 dan C4.

Remote control menunjuk ke LG OLED TV yang menampilkan pengaturan di sisi kanan layar.

WOW Interface

Kemudahan di tangan Anda

Akses WOW Interface di TV LG untuk kontrol soundbar yang sederhana, seperti mode, profil, dan fitur praktis.

LG OLED TV dan soundbar dipasang di dinding ruang tamu dan grafis berbentuk cerah di sekeliling ruangan.

WOW Orchestra

Setiap gambar ditampilkan dengan sempurna​

WOW Orchestra menyatukan suara unik LG Soundbar dan LG OLED secara sinergi.

LG OLED TV dan Soundbar dipasang di dinding dengan grafis simbol Wi-Fi putih di tengahnya.

WOWCAST Built-in

Tonton TV Anda tanpa kekacauan apa pun.

Putuskan kabel dan dengarkan potensi penuh kualitas audio LG Soundbar Anda dengan WOWCAST.

*Soundbar dapat dibeli terpisah, dan Kontrol Mode Soundbar dapat bervariasi tergantung model.

**Penggunaan Remote TV LG terbatas pada fitur tertentu saja. 

***Harap diperhatikan bahwa layanan ini mungkin tidak tersedia pada saat pembelian.​ Koneksi jaringan diperlukan untuk pembaruan.

****TV yang Kompatibel dengan WOW Interface / WOW Orchestra / WOWCAST: OLED G4, C4 dan B4.

Rentang Ukuran Luas

Diukur agar sesuai dengan setiap kehidupan

Temukan ukuran untuk setiap ruang dan selera dengan rentang mulai dari 42 inci hingga 83 inci.

Membandingkan LG OLED TV, ukuran OLED C4 yang bervariasi, menampilkan OLED C4 48 inci, OLED 55 inci, OLED C4 65 inci, OLED C4 77 inci, and OLED C4 83 inci.

Logo webOS Re:New Program berlatar belakang hitam dengan bola melingkar berwarna kuning dan oranye, ungu di bagian bawah.

webOS Re:New Program

Setiap tahun TV baru selama 5 tahun

Ikuti perkembangan fitur dan teknologi praktis melalui 4 peningkatan webOS yang dijanjikan selama 5 tahun.

*webOS Re:New Program mendukung total 4 upgrade webOS selama lima tahun.

**Ambang batas upgrade selama lima tahun untuk webOS Re:New Program adalah peluncuran produk baru secara global.

***Upgrade pertama ke webOS akan dilakukan dua tahun sejak pembelian.

****Pelanggan menerima 5 versi webOS termasuk versi saat ini pada saat pembelian.

*****Peningkatan tersedia untuk model rilis tahun 2022 termasuk semua OLED dan 8K QNED, dan model yang dirilis setelah tahun 2023 mencakup UHD, NanoCell, QNED, dan OLED.

******Fitur dapat berubah sewaktu-waktu dan beberapa pembaruan fitur, aplikasi, dan layanan mungkin berbeda menurut model.​

webOS 24

Jadikan pengalaman TV Anda milik Anda​

Nikmati TV yang dibuat khusus untuk Anda dengan Profil Saya, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, dan Quick Cards.

Temukan selengkapnya

*Menu dan aplikasi yang didukung mungkin berbeda di setiap negara dan berbeda pada saat dirilis.​

**Rekomendasi kata kunci bervariasi menurut aplikasi dan waktu dan hanya tersedia di negara-negara yang mendukung NLP dalam bahasa ibu mereka. 

***Diterapkan pada OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD model manufactured in the year of 2023 and after.​Model UHD diproduksi tahun 2023 dan setelahnya.

****Total 4 peningkatan akan diberikan dalam periode 5 tahun, dan jadwalnya dapat bervariasi tergantung wilayah atau negara.​

*****Gambar layar simulasi.

Saksikan keajaiban
sinematik dan keseruan arcade

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER Mode

Adegan film autentik menjadi hidup

Ubah film malam. Gambar ultra-jelas Dolby Vision hadir dengan dukungan FILMMAKER MODE™ untuk mempertahankan keinginan sutradara, mengoptimalkan kualitas gambar sekaligus memastikan tidak ada distorsi atau pemrosesan berlebihan.

Seorang sutradara di depan panel kontrol sedang mengedit film "Killers of the Flower Moon" di LG OLED TV. Kutipan dari Martin Scorsese: "Untuk menonton di rumah, setiap film harus ditonton dalam mode pembuat film," melapisi gambar dengan logo "Killers of the Flower Moon", logo Apple TV+, dan logo "segera hadir". Logo Dolby Vision Logo FILMMAKER MODE™

*Gambar layar simulasi.

**FILMMAKER MODE adalah merek dagang dari UHD Alliance, Inc.

Dolby Atmos

Lanskap suara yang menarik mengelilingi Anda

Dengarkan aksi di sekeliling Anda dengan kejernihan Dolby Atmos yang tak tertandingi, detail rumit, dan kedalaman spasial.

Ruang tamu yang nyaman dengan penerangan redup LG OLED TV menampilkan sepasang kekasih menggunakan payung, dan grafis lingkaran cerah mengelilingi ruangan.​ Logo Dolby Atmos di pojok kiri bawah.

*Gambar layar simulasi.

Disetujui direktur untuk pemrosesan lanjutan

Pemenang Palme d'Or Sean Baker tentang pengaruh dan inspirasinya.

Dalam percakapan dengan sutradara “Beef” Netflix, Lee Sung Jin.

Tempat Ryusuke Hamaguchi membuat film pemenang penghargaannya.​

Game Terbaik

Saat aksi cepat tak tersendat

Hilangkan hambatan dan kelambatan dengan AMD FreeSync Premium, kompatibilitas G-Sync, Mode 144Hz, dan VRR bawaan.​

*Disertifikasi untuk "Performa Gaming Luar Biasa" dan waktu respons oleh Intertek.

**VRR berkisar dari 40Hz hingga 144Hz, dan merupakan spesifikasi bersertifikat HDMI 2.1. 

***144Hz C4 hanya berfungsi dengan game atau input PC yang mendukung 144Hz.

Kontrol tepat di tempat Anda membutuhkannya​

Jangan melakukan jeda untuk menggunakan Game Optimizer dan Game Dashboard.

Adegan game FPS dengan Game Dashboard muncul di layar selama bermain game. Pemandangan musim dingin yang gelap dengan menu Game Optimizer muncul di atas game.

*Game Dashboard diaktifkan hanya ketika "Game Optimizer" dan "Game Dashboard" aktif. 

**Gambar layar simulasi.

Akses ke semua game favorit Anda

Ribuan dunia game tepat di ujung jari Anda. Jelajahi perpustakaan epik judul game cloud dan streaming langsung tanpa membuang waktu bermain untuk mengunduh atau memperbarui.

Gambar layar beranda Boosteroid menampilkan "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". Layar beranda GeForce NOW menampilkan lima thumbnail game berbeda di sebelah kanan.

*Kemitraan yang didukung mungkin berbeda di setiap negara.

**Berlangganan GeForce NOW mungkin diperlukan.

***Berlangganan booster mungkin diperlukan.

Keberlanjutan

Temukan visi LG OLED AI untuk masa depan

Pilih apa yang tepat untuk planet ini dengan cahaya, kemasan bio, dan kredensial keberlanjutan global.

Kemasan LG OLED dengan latar belakang krem ​​dengan ilustrasi pepohonan.

*Semua model LG OLED 2024 dilengkapi kemasan ramah lingkungan.

**Semua model G4, C4, dan B4 tersertifikasi “Dievaluasi Secara Lingkungan".

***Label jejak "Mengurangi CO2" berlaku untuk 77/65/55G4. Semua model C4 dan 97/83G4 mengunggulkan label "CO2 Diukur".

*****Label "Kandungan Daur Ulang" berlaku untuk semua model G4 & C4. Verifikasi berdasarkan pada sampling produk dengan menggunakan Pendekatan Keseimbangan Massa per ISO 14021.

Spesifikasi Utama

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

  • Picture Processor

    α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • Audio Output

    40W

  • Speaker System

    2.2 Channel

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1071 x 620 x 46,9

  • TV Weight without Stand

    14,9

Semua Spesifikasi

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7

  • AI Upscaling

    α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Yes

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Picture Mode

    10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 144Hz)

SMART TV

  • Works with Apple Airplay2

    Yes

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 24

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Hands-free Voice Control

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • Room to Room Share

    Yes (Sender/Receiver)

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1071 x 620 x 46,9

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    1071 x 675 x 230

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    1373 x 735 x 162

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    470 x 230

  • TV Weight without Stand

    14,9

  • TV Weight with Stand

    16,8

  • Packaging Weight

    20,5

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    300 x 200

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • WiSA Ready

    Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Audio Output

    40W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.2 Channel

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.1)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

  • USB Input

    3ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Magic Remote MR24

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Terpasang)

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

Apa yang orang katakan

