About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

75" QNED80 evo AI FREE Speaker LG XBOOM

75" QNED80 evo AI FREE Speaker LG XBOOM

75Q80XLS7.FMGDL
Front view of 75" QNED80 evo AI FREE Speaker LG XBOOM 75Q80XLS7.FMGDL
Tampilan depan LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED, yang dirilis pada tahun 2026, memenuhi layar dengan aliran warna-warni yang hidup dan mengalir, seperti gerakan melukis, saat warna-warna berlapis yang kaya menyebar dengan mulus di seluruh tampilan.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED yang ditampilkan dalam pandangan depan dan samping menyoroti layar 75 inci dengan lebar layar 1667 mm, tinggi layar 962 mm, tinggi dengan dudukan 1026 mm, kedalaman 66,8 mm, dan tapak dudukan berukuran 1456 x 361 mm.
Ultra Big TV LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED dipasang di dinding ruang tamu yang terang, menampilkan perayaan sepak bola dengan warna-warna cerah dan kualitas gambar yang disempurnakan di layar lebar, saat keluarga yang duduk di sofa bersorak bersama.
Front view with all lighting on. On the Dynamic Pixel Lighting panel, it shows the text; XBOOM.
Left side forward with all lighting on. On the Dynamic Pixel Lighting panel, it shows the text; Happy.
Right side forward with all lighting on. On the Dynamic Pixel Lighting panel, it displays the dancing cactus.
Front view of 75" QNED80 evo AI FREE Speaker LG XBOOM 75Q80XLS7.FMGDL
Tampilan depan LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED, yang dirilis pada tahun 2026, memenuhi layar dengan aliran warna-warni yang hidup dan mengalir, seperti gerakan melukis, saat warna-warna berlapis yang kaya menyebar dengan mulus di seluruh tampilan.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED yang ditampilkan dalam pandangan depan dan samping menyoroti layar 75 inci dengan lebar layar 1667 mm, tinggi layar 962 mm, tinggi dengan dudukan 1026 mm, kedalaman 66,8 mm, dan tapak dudukan berukuran 1456 x 361 mm.
Ultra Big TV LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED dipasang di dinding ruang tamu yang terang, menampilkan perayaan sepak bola dengan warna-warna cerah dan kualitas gambar yang disempurnakan di layar lebar, saat keluarga yang duduk di sofa bersorak bersama.
Front view with all lighting on. On the Dynamic Pixel Lighting panel, it shows the text; XBOOM.
Left side forward with all lighting on. On the Dynamic Pixel Lighting panel, it shows the text; Happy.
Right side forward with all lighting on. On the Dynamic Pixel Lighting panel, it displays the dancing cactus.

Fitur Utama

  • Pengalaman menonton yang lebih mendalam dengan Ultra Big TV
  • Teknologi gamut warna lebar unik LG menghadirkan palet warna yang sangat kaya dengan Dynamic QNED Color Pro
  • Kejernihan yang ditingkatkan dan kontras yang luar biasa dengan Mini LED
  • 250W Output & 8-inch Woofer - Fill Up the Venue with Huge Sound
  • Telescopic Handle & Wheels - Take It Everywhere
Lebih banyak
Products in this Bundle: 2

75QNED80BSA

Smart TV 4K LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED 2026 75 inci
Front view with all lighting on. On the Dynamic Pixel Lighting panel, it shows the text; XBOOM.

XL7S

Speaker LG XBOOM

Mengapa memilih LG QNED evo | Mini LED?

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED delivers a dynamic sports experience on a clear screen, with AI-driven panels displaying predictions, player insights, and league data as gameplay is analyzed in real time.

Dynamic Sports dengan LG QNED evo

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED dengan Dynamic QNED Color Pro memenuhi layar dengan percikan gerakan warna-warni yang hidup dan mengalir, seperti lukisan, menampilkan kecerahan warna yang ditingkatkan dan bersertifikasi Volume Warna 100%.

Dynamic QNED Color Pro

Certified for 100% Color Volume

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED menyoroti Mini LED melalui adegan tebing pantai terbelah, membandingkan LED konvensional dengan warna hitam lebih pekat dan kontras yang lebih halus di seluruh lapisan tekstur batuan dan detail lautan untuk kejernihan dan kedalaman yang lebih besar.

Mini LED

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED dengan Multi AI webOS Pemenang Penghargaan ditampilkan di latar gelap dengan logo Microsoft Copilot dan Google Gemini, menunjukkan dukungan untuk layanan AI yang dapat diakses melalui antarmuka TV.

Multi AI webOS Pemenang Penghargaan

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED menampilkan AI Hub untuk personalisasi, dengan simbol AI di atas remote control yang dikelilingi oleh label untuk Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID dengan My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, dan AI Sound Wizard.

AI Hub untuk Personalisasi

Emblem LG Shield ditampilkan pada latar belakang gelap dengan ikon keamanan, yang menyoroti perlindungan webOS untuk privasi, keamanan data, dan integritas sistem.

Dilindungi oleh LG Shield

Bagaimana LG QNED evo Mini LED menghadirkan ukuran besar dan warna ke setiap adegan?

Dynamic QNED Color Pro dari LG QNED evo, yang bersertifikasi untuk Volume Warna 100%, dan teknologi Mini LED kami bersatu untuk menghadirkan warna dan detail yang sangat hidup. Nikmati pengalaman menonton yang imersif mulai dari olahraga hingga film dan lainnya di layar ultra besar.

Ultra Big TV

Temukan pengalaman imersif tingkat berikutnya dengan layar ultra besar

Nikmati aksi olahraga, setiap film, dan game di LG QNED evo Ultra Big TV yang luas. Dengan warna-warna cerah dan kualitas gambar yang disempurnakan, aksi ditampilkan dengan skala dan kejernihan yang menakjubkan.1)

Ultra Big TV LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED dipasang di dinding ruang tamu yang terang, menampilkan perayaan sepak bola dengan warna-warna cerah dan kualitas gambar yang disempurnakan di layar lebar, saat keluarga yang duduk di sofa bersorak bersama.

Ultra Big TV LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED dipasang di dinding ruang tamu yang terang, menampilkan perayaan sepak bola dengan warna-warna cerah dan kualitas gambar yang disempurnakan di layar lebar, saat keluarga yang duduk di sofa bersorak bersama.

LG XBOOM XL7S ditempatkan di atas panggung dengan pencahayaan gradien merah-oranye menyala. Di belakang panggung, orang-orang menikmati musik.

LG XBOOM XL7S ditempatkan di atas panggung dengan pencahayaan gradien merah-oranye menyala. Di belakang panggung, orang-orang menikmati musik.


Terdengar Berani
Mainkan dengan Keras

"Ramaikan pesta dengan LG XBOOM XL7S.<br>

Suaranya sangat besar dan juga memiliki berbagai hiburan."

Film desain pendek LG XBOOM XL7S. Putar videonya.

LG XBOOM XL7S ditempatkan di ruang yang tak terbatas. Di dinding, diilustrasikan grafik suara persegi. Di tengah-tengah speaker, sebuah woofer raksasa berukuran 8 inci diperbesar untuk menekankan suara 250W yang sangat besar. Gelombang suara keluar dari woofer.

LG XBOOM XL7S ditempatkan di ruang yang tak terbatas. Di dinding, diilustrasikan grafik suara persegi. Di tengah-tengah speaker, sebuah woofer raksasa berukuran 8 inci diperbesar untuk menekankan suara 250W yang sangat besar. Gelombang suara keluar dari woofer.

Cetak

Spesifikasi Utama

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

4K QNED MiniLED

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut

Dynamic QNED Color Pro (Sertifikasi 100% Color Volume)

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

Prosesor Alpha 7 AI 4K Gen9

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

AUDIO - Audio Output

20W

AUDIO - Speaker System

2.0 channel

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1667 x 962 x 66,8

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand (kg)

21,2

Semua Spesifikasi

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K QNED MiniLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Mini LED

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

Dynamic QNED Color Pro (Sertifikasi 100% Color Volume)

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

Prosesor Alpha 7 AI 4K Gen9

AI Upscaling

4K Super Upscaling

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Ya

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE ™

Ya

Picture Mode

9 modes

AI HDR Remastering

Ya

Auto Brightness Control

Ya

Auto Calibration

Ya

GAMING

HGIG Mode

Ya

Game Optimizer

Ya (Dasbor Game)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Ya

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Ya (Hingga 60Hz)

Motion Booster

Motion Booster 120

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 26

USB Camera Compatible

Ya

AI Chatbot

Ya

AI Magic Remote

Built-In

AI Picture/Sound Wizard

Ya

AI Voice ID

Ya

Always Ready

Ya

Full Web Browser

Ya

Google Cast

Ya

Home Hub

Yes (Google Home, LG ThinQ)

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Ya

LG Gallery+

Ya (Ketersediaan layanan berbayar berbeda setiap negara)

LG Shield

Ya

My Page

Ya

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Bekerja dengan Apple Airplay

Ya

Works with Apple Home

Ya

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Ya

Gray Scale

Ya

Invert Colors

Ya

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1667 x 962 x 66,8

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1667 x 1026 x 361

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

1820 x 1085 x 162

TV Stand (WxD, mm)

1456 x 361

TV Weight without Stand (kg)

21,2

TV Weight with Stand (kg)

21,6

Packaging Weight (kg)

29,2

VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

300 x 200

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Ya

LG Sound Sync

Ya

Sound Mode Share

Ya

Simultaneous Audio Output

Ya

Audio Output

20W

Adaptive Acoustic Tuning

Ya

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Lihat di buku panduan)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 channel

WOW Orchestra

Ya

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Ya (v 5.3)

Ethernet Input

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Ya

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

HDMI Input

3ea (mendukung eARC, ALLM)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

USB Input

1ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Ya (Wi-Fi 5)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Dibawah 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

AI Magic Remote MR26

Power Cable

Ya (Dapat dilepas)

BROADCASTING

Penerima Sinyal TV analog

Ya

Penerima sinyal TV digital

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable) / ISDB-T (Terrestrial, hanya Philippines)

Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

BERAT

Berat Seluruh

18,5 kg

Berat Bersih

15,5 kg

AKSESORIS

AC Adaptor

Ya

Kartu Garansi

Ya

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Ya

SBC

Ya

BATERAI

Waktu Pengisian Baterai (Hrs)

3.5

Lama Waktu Baterai

20

KONEKTIVITAS

Bluetooth Version

5.1

USB

1

KENYAMANAN

Baterai Indikator

Ya

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Ya

Listrik

Ya

Banyak Titik

Ya

Kunci Keamanan

Ya

Peningkatan Pengaturan (FOTA)

Ya

Air/Cipratan Air

IPX4

Nirkabel Link Bersama (Mode Ganda)

Ya

Tautan pesta nirkabel (Multi mode)

Ya

DIMENSI (WXHXD)

Carton Box

812 x 436 x 380 mm

Pengeras Suara

310 x 700 x 316 mm

EQ

Custom EQ(App)

Ya

Suara Pengeras

Ya

Standar

Ya

SEMUA

Jumlah dari Saluran

2.1ch (2Way)

Daya Keluar

250 W

KONSUMSI DAYA

Mode Daya Menyala

65 W

Mode Siaga

0.5 W

SUPLAI DAYA

AC Adaptor Jack

Ya

PENGERAS SUARA

Tweeter Unit Ukuran

2.5" x 1

Tweeter Unit Tipe

Cone

Woofer Unit

8" x 1

Apa yang orang katakan

Produk Kami

Temukan Secara Lokal

Rasakan produk ini di sekitar Anda.
Kalkulator Cicilan
 
 
Kalkulator Cicilan
 
 