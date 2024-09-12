Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
QNED DESIGN

LG QNED MiniLED TV yang dipasang di dinding abu-abu. Layarnya menayangkan tampilan dekat daun tanaman besar dalam berbagai nuansa warna hijau, biru, dan merah.

Tampilan yang sangat menakjubkan.

Sempurnakan pengalaman Anda dan tingkatkan ruang Anda dengan TV yang terlihat memukau baik saat dinyalakan maupun dimatikan.

Desain ramping untuk sentuhan akhir yang bergaya.

LG QNED Mini LED dirancang agar dapat memukau. TV Layar Ultra Besar 86 inci terbesar kami, yang dioptimalkan untuk dipasang di dinding dengan desain super tipis, menggantung hampir rata di dinding untuk menyempurnakan interior rumah Anda secara artistik.

Dua gambar TV layar datar besar yang dipasang di dinding dalam interior modern. Layarnya menayangkan pemandangan alam.

*Tergantung pada lingkungan pemasangan, mungkin ada sedikit celah di antara TV dan dinding.

Dibuat dengan indah dari dalam ke luar.

*Produk yang sebenarnya dapat berbeda.

*Speaker dijual terpisah.

Sinematik dalam segala cara.

Layar Bioskop LED Mini QNED LG dirancang untuk imersi terbaik. Layar dengan bezel minimal yang ultra besar memaksimalkan konten Anda untuk pengalaman menonton yang memukau.

TV layar datar besar dipasang di dinding di depan jendela setinggi langit-langit. Tanaman kecil ditempatkan di atas meja kopi di depan TV.

Sudah menemukan TV sempurna Anda?

Tingkatkan rutinitas belajar Anda bersama LG QNED Mini LED TV.

Tiga gambar LG QNED MIniLED TV yang sedang digunakan dalam situasi berbeda. Dari atas ke bawah: di sesi belajar online, pertemuan virtual, dan pesta rumah.

Sempurnakan alur kerja Anda bersama LG QNED Mini LED TV.

Sempurnakan alur kerja Anda bersama LG QNED Mini LED TV.

Hibur secara bergaya bersama LG QNED Mini LED TV.

Hibur secara bergaya bersama LG QNED Mini LED TV.

