Smart TV 4K 50 inci LG QNED AI QNED70 2025

Smart TV 4K 50 inci LG QNED AI QNED70 2025

50QNED70ASA
qned70 USP introductory video.
Front view of LG QNED70 TV, LG QNED Al Logo on the top corner. LG QNED TV depicts colorful paintike textures coming together.
Rear view of LG QNED70 TV
Left-facing side view of LG QNED70 TV
Front view and side view of LG QNED AI QNED70 4K Smart TV showing its length, width, height, and depth dimensions.
Splashes of paint burst from the floor up in diverse colors. Intertrek certification for 100% Color Volume to DCI-P3. The title talks about LG’s new and unique wide color gamut technology that allows you to see vivid color on your screen.
The alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 lights up yellow and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. The title talks about how the processor delivers 4K quality, stunning color and brightness.
Before and after comparison of how LG 4K Super Upscaling improves image quality. Two panels showing the same image of a colorful bird sitting on a branch in a forest, panel on the right is faded out. The title talks about how 4K Super Upscaling enhances resolution, brightness and clarity.
A family sits on a couch facing a LG QNED TV mounted on a wall above a LG Soundbar with a little girl pointing to a screen depicting two dolphins. The title talks about how every action is more thrilling on a massive screen.
LG TV screen with an AI Magic Remote on the foreground. The AI button is highlighted and a speech bubble shows text, suggest a movie I like. On the screen we see the user icon E, indicating how AI Voice ID was able to identify which user it was and give personalized recommendations just based on their voice.
LG AI Magic Remote with the AI button highlighted. Around it are the different functionalities that a user can access from the button. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. The text explains that the LG AI Magic Remote completes your AI experience with a dedicated AI button and can be used like an air mouse. Just point and click.
Close-up of an LG TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.
LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.
Sci-fi content is playing on an LG TV screen. On the screen is the Al Chatbot interface. The user messaged the chatbot saying that the screen is too dark. The chatbot offered solutions to the request. The whole scene is also split in two. One side is darker, the other side is brighter, showing how Al Chatbot solved the issue for the user automatically. Text explains Al Chatbot can understand user intent and provide solutions to troubleshoot.
A family sits on a couch facing a LG QNED TV mounted on a wall above a LG Soundbar with a little girl pointing to a screen depicting two dolphins. The title talks about how every action is more thrilling on a massive screen.
Fitur Utama

  • Palet warna yang sangat kaya dari All New Dynamic QNED Color
  • Kualitas gambar 4K, visual meningkatkan resolusi gambar, dan suara surround dari alpha 7 4K AI Processor Gen8
  • Tombol AI baru, kontrol suara, fungsi tarik dan lepas pada AI Magic Remote
  • Nikmati peningkatan resolusi, kecerahan, dan kejernihan 4K Super Upscaling
  • Resolusi tinggi pada layar Ultra Big TV yang besar
Lebih banyak

Gambar yang digunakan dalam ikhtisar produk di bawah ini henyalah untuk tujuan representasi. Lihat galeri gambar di bagian atas halaman untuk representasi akurat.

Lencana CES Innovation Awards dengan menyebutkan 2025 Honoree.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Keamanan siber

Logo AVForums Editor's Choice untuk LG webOS 24 sebagai Sistem TV Pintar Terbaik 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor’s Choice -Sistem TV Pintar Terbaik 2024/25

webOS 24 terus menghadirkan pengalaman pintar yang ramping, cepat, dan mudah digunakan yang juga segar dan rapi.

*CES Innovation Awards didasarkan pada materi deskriptif yang diserahkan kepada para juri. CTA tidak memverifikasi keakuratan pengajuan atau klaim apa pun yang dibuat dan tidak menguji item yang menerima penghargaan tersebut.

LG QNED TV dengan latar belakang gelap berwarna-warni. Di layar terdapat karya seni cerah dan berwarna-warni yang memamerkan teknologi warna QNED dan kemampuan menampilkan spektrum warna yang luas dengan kontras yang hebat. Logo LG QNED AI terlihat. Judulnya bertuliskan, Setiap Warna Didefinisikan Ulang dengan Dynamic QNED Color.

LG QNED TV dengan latar belakang gelap berwarna-warni. Di layar terdapat karya seni cerah dan berwarna-warni yang memamerkan teknologi warna QNED dan kemampuan menampilkan spektrum warna yang luas dengan kontras yang hebat. Logo LG QNED AI terlihat. Judulnya bertuliskan, Setiap Warna Didefinisikan Ulang dengan Dynamic QNED Color.

Setiap Warna Didefinisikan Ulang dengan Dynamic QNED Color

*QNED dan QNED evo masing-masing dilengkapi dengan solusi warna berbeda yang memanfaatkan teknologi gamut warna lebar terbaru dan unik dari LG, yang termasuk menggantikan quantum dot.

Kualitas GambarwebOS untuk AILG Gallery+Ultra Big TVKualitas SuaraHiburan

All New Dynamic QNED Color

Teknologi gamut warna lebar terbaru dan unik dari LG yang menggantikan Quantum Dot memberikan tingkat reproduksi warna yang ditingkatkan.

Percikan cat menyembur dari lantai ke atas dalam berbagai warna.

Sertifikasi Intertrek untuk Volume Warna 100% bagi DCI-P3.

Sertifikasi Intertrek untuk Volume Warna 100% bagi DCI-P3.

Volume Warna 100% Bersertifikat dengan LG QNED

*Layar Volume Gamut Warna (Color Gamut Volume/CGV) tampilan setara atau melebihi CGV ruang warna DCI-P3 sebagaimana diverifikasi secara independen oleh Intertek.

Perkenalkan alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 yang tangguh dan cerdas

Dengan peningkatan kinerja signifikan dan pemrosesan lebih cepat, alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 kini menghadirkan kualitas gambar 4K dengan ketajaman dan kedalaman yang jauh lebih baik dari sebelumnya.

Alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 menyala kuning, dan kilatan cahaya warna-warni memancar darinya.

*Dibandingkan dengan Smart TV alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6 tingkat pemula pada tahun yang sama berdasarkan perbandingan spesifikasi internal.

4K Super Upscaling membuat setiap frame menjadi lebih hidup

Prosesor LG yang tangguh meningkatkan resolusi ke kualitas asli. Nikmati peningkatan resolusi, kecerahan, dan kejernihan 4K Super Upscaling.

Perbandingan sebelum dan sesudah bagaimana LG 4K Super Upscaling meningkatkan kualitas gambar. Dua panel menampilkan gambar yang sama tentang seekor burung berwarna-warni yang bertengger di sebuah dahan di hutan, panel di sebelah kanan memudar.

Generasi berikutnya dari LG AI TV

AI Magic Remote melengkapi AI experience

Mudah mengontrol TV dengan AI magic remote - tidak perlu perangkat tambahan! Dengan sensor gerak dan roda gulir, arahkan dan klik untuk menggunakannya seperti mouse udara atau cukup ucapkan untuk perintah suara.

*Desain, ketersediaan, dan fungsi AI Magic Remote dapat berbeda menurut wilayah dan bahasa yang didukung, bahkan untuk model yang sama.

*Sebagian fitur mungkin memerlukan koneksi internet.

*AI Voice Recognition hanya disediakan di sejumlah negara yang mendukung NLP dalam bahasa ibu mereka.

Keluarga beranggotakan empat orang berkumpul di sekitar LG AI TV. Lingkaran muncul di sekeliling orang yang memegang remote yang menunjukkan namanya. Ini menunjukkan bagaimana AI Voice ID mengenali suara khas setiap pengguna. Antarmuka webOS kemudian menunjukkan bagaimana AI secara otomatis mengalihkan akun dan merekomendasikan konten yang dipersonalisasi.

AI Voice ID

AI Voice ID LG mengetahui ciri khas suara setiap pengguna dan menawarkan rekomendasi yang dipersonalisasi saat Anda menyalakannya dan berbicara.

*Konten yang dikurangi atau dibatasi mungkin ditampilkan tergantung pada wilayah dan konektivitas jaringan.

*Dukungan Voice ID dapat bervariasi menurut wilayah dan negara, dan tersedia pada TV OLED, QNED, NanoCell, dan UHD yang dirilis mulai tahun 2024 dan seterusnya.

*Hanya berfungsi dengan aplikasi yang mendukung akun Voice ID.

Close-up dari layar LG QNED TV yang menunjukkan cara kerja AI Search. Jendela obrolan kecil terbuka, yang menunjukkan bagaimana pengguna menanyakan pertandingan sports apa yang tersedia. AI Search merespons melalui obrolan dan dengan menampilkan gambar mini dari berbagai konten yang tersedia. Ada juga perintah untuk bertanya kepada Microsoft Copilot.

Close-up dari layar LG QNED TV yang menunjukkan cara kerja AI Search. Jendela obrolan kecil terbuka, yang menunjukkan bagaimana pengguna menanyakan pertandingan sports apa yang tersedia. AI Search merespons melalui obrolan dan dengan menampilkan gambar mini dari berbagai konten yang tersedia. Ada juga perintah untuk bertanya kepada Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search

Minta apa saja ke TV Anda. AI bawaan mengenali suara Anda dan cepat memberikan rekomendasi personal permintaan Anda. Anda juga bisa mendapatkan hasil dan solusi tambahan dengan Microsoft Copilot.

*AI Search tersedia di TV OLED, QNED, NanoCell, dan UHD yang dirilis mulai tahun 2024 dan seterusnya.

*AS dan Korea menggunakan Model LLM.

*Koneksi internet diperlukan.

Konten fiksi ilmiah diputar di layar LG QNED TV. Pada layar terdapat antarmuka AI Chatbot. Pengguna mengirim pesan kepada chatbot yang mengatakan bahwa layarnya terlalu gelap. Chatbot menawarkan solusi atas permintaan. Seluruh pemandangan ini juga terbelah menjadi dua. Satu sisi lebih gelap, sisi lainnya lebih cerah, menunjukkan bagaimana AI Chatbot menyelesaikan masalah bagi pengguna secara otomatis.

Konten fiksi ilmiah diputar di layar LG QNED TV. Pada layar terdapat antarmuka AI Chatbot. Pengguna mengirim pesan kepada chatbot yang mengatakan bahwa layarnya terlalu gelap. Chatbot menawarkan solusi atas permintaan. Seluruh pemandangan ini juga terbelah menjadi dua. Satu sisi lebih gelap, sisi lainnya lebih cerah, menunjukkan bagaimana AI Chatbot menyelesaikan masalah bagi pengguna secara otomatis.

AI Chatbot

Berinteraksi dengan AI Chatbot via AI Magic Remote dan atasi masalah, dari mengonfigurasi pengaturan hingga pemecahan masalah. AI dapat memahami maksud pengguna dan akan memberikan solusi langsung.

*Koneksi internet diperlukan.

*AI Chatbot hanya tersedia di sejumlah negara yang mendukung NLP dalam bahasa ibu mereka.

*Dimungkinkan untuk menautkan AI Chatbot ke layanan pelanggan.

LG AI Magic Remote di depan layar LG TV. Di layar terdapat sapaan yang dipersonalisasi dari LG AI dengan kata kunci khusus berdasarkan riwayat pencarian dan tontonan pengguna. Pada remote terdapat ikon dan label yang menunjukkan bahwa fungsionalitas AI Concierge mudah diakses dengan sekali tekan secara sekilas pada tombol AI.

LG AI Magic Remote di depan layar LG TV. Di layar terdapat sapaan yang dipersonalisasi dari LG AI dengan kata kunci khusus berdasarkan riwayat pencarian dan tontonan pengguna. Pada remote terdapat ikon dan label yang menunjukkan bahwa fungsionalitas AI Concierge mudah diakses dengan sekali tekan secara sekilas pada tombol AI.

AI Concierge

Satu tekanan singkat pada tombol AI pada remote Anda akan membuka AI Concierge yang menyediakan kata kunci dan rekomendasi yang disesuaikan berdasarkan riwayat pencarian dan tontonan Anda.

*Menu dan aplikasi yang didukung mungkin bervariasi di setiap negara.

*Menu yang ditampilkan mungkin berbeda pada saat dirilis.

*Rekomendasi kata kunci bervariasi menurut aplikasi dan waktu pada hari itu.

Layar pengguna yang sedang melalui proses personalisasi AI Picture Wizard. Serangkaian gambar ditampilkan dengan pilihan pengguna disorot. Ikon pemuatan muncul dan gambar lanskap ditampilkan disempurnakan dari kiri ke kanan.

AI Picture Wizard

Algoritma canggih mempelajari preferensi Anda dengan menelusuri 1,6 miliar kemungkinan gambar. Berdasarkan pilihan Anda, TV akan menciptakan gambar yang dipersonalisasi hanya untuk Anda.

Layar pengguna yang sedang melalui proses personalisasi AI Sound Wizard. Rangkaian ikon klip suara sedang dipilih. Seorang penyanyi jazz dan pemain saksofon ditampilkan, gelombang suara yang mewakili suara yang dipersonalisasi dianimasikan di seluruh visual.

AI Sound Wizard

Pilih audio yang Anda sukai dari pilihan klip suara. Dari 40 juta parameter, AI menciptakan profil suara yang disesuaikan dengan preferensi Anda.

Logo dan nama webOS Re:New Program dengan lencana CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree di dekatnya.

Logo dan nama webOS Re:New Program dengan lencana CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree di dekatnya.

Upgrade 5 tahun, webOS Re:New Program pemenang penghargaan

Upgrade penuh, nikmati manfaat fitur dan perangkat lunak terkini. Sebagai penerima penghargaan CES Innovation Award keamanan siber, Anda tenang karena webOS menjaga privasi dan data Anda.

*webOS Re:New Program berlaku untuk TV OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD 2025.

*webOS Re:New Program mendukung total empat upgrade selama lima tahun, ambang batasnya adalah versi webOS yang sudah diinstal sebelumnya, dan jadwal peningkatan bervariasi dari akhir bulan hingga awal tahun.

*Pembaruan dan jadwal untuk beberapa fitur, aplikasi, dan layanan mungkin berbeda menurut model dan wilayah.

*Upgrade yang tersedia untuk tahun OLED 2022 dan UHD 2023 serta model di atasnya.

Rasakan apa yang LG AI TV dapat lakukan untuk Anda!

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot & AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

Dengan LG Gallery+, atur ruang sesuai selera Anda

Ubah layar Anda menjadi kanvas hidup, yang menampilkan 100 karya seni, pemandangan yang memukau, dan video ambiens. Pembaruan perpustakaan secara berkala akan terus memperkaya ruang Anda, bahkan saat Anda tidak sedang menonton TV.

*Konten yang tersedia dapat bervariasi berdasarkan negara.

*Konten yang disediakan dapat berubah.

Personalisasikan ruang Anda dengan berbagai cara

Sesuaikan galeri beranda Anda dengan pilihan musik, visual, dan banyak lagi. Pilih apa yang ingin Anda tampilkan di TV tergantung pada preferensi Anda saat ini.

Sinkronkan musik dan visual dengan perasaan Anda

Padukan musik latar dengan visual untuk mengatur suasana hati sesuai keinginan Anda. Pilih dari musik yang telah ditetapkan sebelumnya atau hubungkan perangkat seluler Anda melalui Bluetooth untuk memutar lagu Anda sendiri.

Panduan tentang cara mengatur LG TV agar dapat memutar musik sesuai suasana hati agar selaras dengan visual.
LG TV yang terpasang di dinding dengan ponsel di latar depan. Proses pengaturan Google Photos di LG TV ditampilkan.

Akses Google Photos dengan mudah dan pamerkan kenangan Anda

Hubungkan akun Google Photos Anda ke TV dengan mudah hanya dengan menggunakan ponsel Anda. Personalisasikan ruang Anda dengan mudah menggunakan konten dari album foto Anda sendiri.

*Fitur ini berfungsi saat Anda masuk ke akun Google Photos dan Anda memiliki setidaknya 10 foto di aplikasi.

Papan informasi ditampilkan pada LG TV yang terpasang di dinding. Berbagai fungsi ditampilkan, mulai dari informasi cuaca terbaru, peringatan olahraga, penjadwal TV, Home Hub, hingga Google Calendar.

Tetap perbarui dengan dasbor personalisasi all-in-one

Lihat informasi penting sekilas. Dapatkan informasi cuaca terbaru, peringatan olahraga, lihat Google Calendar Anda, dan bahkan atur notifikasi untuk Home Hub, reservasi tontonan, dan banyak lagi.

*Akses ke Google Calendar memerlukan akun Google.

Pengaturan pintar beradaptasi dengan perubahan di lingkungan Anda

Selalu Siap (Always Ready)

Sambil menghemat energi, Anda masih dapat menikmati dan menampilkan karya seni pilihan atau gambar yang dikurasi melalui Galeri+ saat TV mati, mengubahnya menjadi kanvas digital.

AI Brightness Control

Sensor bawaan TV Anda mendeteksi cahaya dan menyesuaikan kecerahan layar untuk memastikan tampilan optimal dalam pencahayaan apa pun.

Sensor Gerak

Deteksi gerakan memungkinkan TV Anda merespons secara cerdas, mengganti mode tergantung pada ada atau tidaknya Anda di dekatnya.

*Sensor kecerahan dapat bervariasi berdasarkan model.

*Sensor gerak hanya tersedia pada model M5 dan G5 saja.

Home Hub, platform all-in-one untuk rumah cerdas

Home Hub, platform all-in-one untuk rumah cerdas

Mengelola berbagai peralatan rumah tangga LG dengan lancar, bersama perangkat Google Home dan banyak lagi. Betapa nyaman mengendalikan seluruh rumah Anda melalui satu dasbor intuitif.

*LG mendukung perangkat Wi-Fi ‘Matter’. Layanan dan fitur yang didukung 'Matter' mungkin berbeda tergantung pada perangkat yang terhubung. Koneksi awal untuk ThinQ dan Matter harus melalui aplikasi seluler ThinQ.

*Penggunaan fungsi suara hands-free tanpa remote control hanya dapat dilakukan dengan Prosesor AI alpha 9 dan Prosesor AI alpha 11. Ini mungkin berbeda tergantung produk dan wilayah.

Ultra Big TV

Lihat semua film, olahraga, dan permainan favorit Anda di LG Ultra Big TV. Menyelami resolusi tinggi pada layar skala super.

Sebuah keluarga duduk di sofa menghadap LG QNED TV yang terpasang di dinding dengan seorang gadis kecil menunjuk ke layar yang menayangkan dua lumba-lumba.

*QNED70 tersedia dalam ukuran maksimum 86 inci dan ukuran inci dapat bervariasi berdasarkan wilayah.

AI Sound Pro menyempurnakan suara Anda agar berdampak

*AI Clear Sound Harus diaktifkan melalui menu Sound Mode.

*Suara dapat bervariasi menurut lingkungan pendengaran.

Tingkatkan sistem suara Anda dengan LG TV dan LG Soundbar

*Soundbar dapat dibeli terpisah.

*Sound Mode Control dapat bervariasi menurut model.

*Harap diperhatikan bahwa layanan ini mungkin tidak tersedia pada saat pembelian. Koneksi jaringan diperlukan untuk pembaruan.

*Model soundbar yang kompatibel dengan TV dapat bervariasi menurut wilayah dan negara.

*Penggunaan remote LG TV terbatas pada fitur tertentu saja.

Find the best LG Soundbar and LG TV pair

Orang di ruang tamu sedang memegang ponselnya. Pada ponsel terdapat ikon transmisi yang menunjukkan bahwa layar ponsel sedang dipantulkan pada TV. Pertandingan bola basket di TV dan di sampingnya ada layar cermin yang menampilkan statistik pemain.

Sangat seru, menggunakan beberapa layar dengan Multi View

Manfaatkan TV Anda dengan Multi View. Pantulkan perangkat Anda melalui Google Cast dan AirPlay. Membagi layar Anda menjadi dua tampilan terpisah untuk hiburan multi-layar yang mulus.

*Pengaturan gambar dan suara di kedua layar sama.

*Apple, logo Apple, dan Apple TV, AirPlay dan HomeKit adalah merek dagang Apple Inc., yang terdaftar di AS dan negara-negara lainnya.

*Kompatibel dengan AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Google Cast, dan mungkin bervariasi menurut wilayah, dan bahasa.

Layar beranda LG Channels menunjukkan variasi konten yang tersedia pada LG TV.

Streaming berbagai konten. Gratis.

Layanan streaming eksklusif LG, LG Channels, menghadirkan beragam pilihan saluran langsung dan sesuai permintaan di ujung jari Anda secara gratis.

*Konten dan aplikasi yang tersedia mungkin berbeda menurut negara, produk, dan wilayah.

Tiga ikon berbeda yang menunjukkan bagaimana LG Channels dapat digunakan begitu saja tanpa perlu berlangganan, membayar, atau mengatur top box periferal apa pun.

Tanpa biaya. Tanpa kontrak. Tanpa kabel.

Yang perlu Anda lakukan hanyalah mendengarkan dan mulai menonton tanpa mengkhawatirkan biaya tersembunyi atau memasang set-top box.

Portal Game mengubah TV Anda menjadi pusat game terbaik

Mainkan ribuan game secara langsung pada LG TV Anda dengan akses ke aplikasi GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid! Nikmati beragam pengalaman bermain game - dari judul AAA dengan gamepad hingga game kasual yang dapat dimainkan dengan remote.

Layar beranda Portal Game. Kursor bergerak dan klik untuk menampilkan banyak judul game populer, dan fungsi tambahan untuk memilih game, tergantung pada jenis pengontrol yang Anda miliki, apakah itu game pad atau remote control.

*Dukungan untuk Portal Game mungkin berbeda di setiap negara.

*Dukungan untuk layanan game cloud dan game dalam Portal Game mungkin berbeda di setiap negara.

*Sebagian layanan game mungkin memerlukan langganan dan gamepad.

Gameplay yang Powerful

Rasakan pengalaman bermain game terbaik dengan VRR. Jalankan game Anda tanpa hambatan yang dapat mengganggu performa.

Tangan memegang kontrol game di depan layar yang menampilkan video game balap mobil. Terlihat Logo VRR di sudut kiri atas dan sertifikasi lainnya.

*Ini hanya berfungsi pada game atau input PC yang mendukung 60Hz.

Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Rasakan pengalaman sinema seperti yang diinginkan sutradara dengan FILMMAKER MODE dengan Ambient Light Compensation yang beradaptasi dengan lingkungan dan menjaga visual seorisinal mungkin.

Seorang sutradara di depan panel kontrol sedang mengedit film "Killers of the Flower Moon" di LG QNED TV. Di kiri bawah gambar terdapat logo FILMMAKER MODE™.

*FILMMAKER MODE adalah merek dagang dari UHD Alliance, Inc.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE berjalan secara otomatis pada AppleTV+ dan aplikasi Amazon Prime video.

*Semua gambar di atas pada halaman detail produk hanya untuk tujuan ilustrasi. Lihat gambar galeri untuk representasi yang lebih akurat.

*Semua gambar di atas adalah simulasi.

*Detail produk yang ditunjukkan pada gambar mungkin berbeda.

*Ketersediaan layanan berbeda-beda di setiap wilayah dan negara.

*Layanan yang dipersonalisasi dapat bervariasi, tergantung pada kebijakan aplikasi pihak ketiga.

*AI Magic Remote mungkin memerlukan pembelian terpisah, tergantung pada ukuran, model TV, dan wilayah Anda.

Spesifikasi Utama

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

    4K QNED

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut

    Dynamic QNED Color

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

    Prosesor AI α7 4K Gen8

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • AUDIO - Audio Output

    20W

  • AUDIO - Speaker System

    2.0 channel

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1122 x 654 x 67,9

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    9,8

Semua Spesifikasi

AUDIO

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Ya

  • AI Sound

    α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Lihat di buku panduan)

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Ya (Pemutaran 2 Arah)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Ya (Level Volume Otomatis)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ya

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Ya

  • Sound Mode Share

    Ya

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.0 channel

  • WOW Orchestra

    Ya

BROADCASTING

  • Penerima Sinyal TV analog

    Ya

  • Penerima sinyal TV digital

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable) / ISDB-T (Terrestrial, hanya Philippines)

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Backlight Type

    Direct

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Display Type

    4K QNED

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Dynamic QNED Color

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Support

    Ya (v 5.0)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • HDMI Input

    3ea (mendukung eARC, ALLM)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ya

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • USB Input

    1ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Ya (Wi-Fi 5)

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Super Upscaling

  • Auto Calibration

    Ya

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Ya

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Ya

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Picture Mode

    10 modes

  • Picture Processor

    Prosesor AI α7 4K Gen8

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

    1215 x 760 x 142

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    12,2

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1122 x 654 x 67,9

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1122 x 710 x 235

  • TV Stand (WxD, mm)

    982 x 235

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    9,8

  • TV Weight with Stand (kg)

    9,9

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    200 x 200

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Dibawah 0.5W

GAMING

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Ya

  • Game Optimizer

    Ya (Dasbor Game)

  • HGIG Mode

    Ya

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Ya (Hingga 60Hz)

SMART TV

  • AI Chatbot

    Ya

  • Full Web Browser

    Ya

  • Google Cast

    Ya

  • Google Home / Hub

    Ya

  • Home Hub

    Ya

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Ya

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 25

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Ya (LG ThinQ)

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Ya

  • Voice ID

    Ya

  • Bekerja dengan Apple Airplay

    Ya

  • Works with Apple Home

    Ya

ACCESSIBILITY

  • Gray Scale

    Ya

  • High Contrast

    Ya

  • Invert Colors

    Ya

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Power Cable

    Ya (Dapat dilepas)

  • Remote

    Magic Remote MR25

