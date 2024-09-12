Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Smart TV 4K LG QNED AI QNED80 55 inci 2024

Fitur

Galeri

Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Dukungan

55QNED80TSA

55QNED80TSA

Smart TV 4K LG QNED AI QNED80 55 inci 2024

(4)
Tampak depan LG QNED TV, QNED55 dengan teks LG QNED, 2024, dan logo webOS Re:New Program di layar
Logo Pocket-lint Award 2024.

Award

Pocket-lint

LG webOS memberi peringkat sistem operasi TV pintar terbaik
Logo iF Design Award 2024.

Award

IF Design

‘Pemenang’ iF Design Award

Semua tentang QNED baru

Warna tajam dan jernih pada LG QNED yang kolosal. Chipset baru dan zona peredupan kami menyempurnakan konten sehingga setiap piksel tetap tajam.

*Gambar layar simulasi.

Jelajahi inovasi baru LG QNED AI

Prosesor AI alpha 8 4K ditampilkan dengan lampu orange yang memancar dari bawahnya. Bentuk spiral berwarna merah, kuning dan ungu ditampilkan di antara tulisan "WebOS yang dapat diupgrade" dan "webOS Re:New Program". LG TV QNED89, QNED90 dan QNED99 ditampilkan secara berurutan dari kiri ke kanan. Setiap TV menampilkan percikan warna-warni dan tulisan "Ultra Big TV" ditampilkan di atas TV.

Prosesor AI alpha 5 4K Gen7

Rasakan hiburan luar biasa yang ditingkatkan dari dalam

Temukan Selengkapnya

Prosesor Smart alpha 5 AI 4K Gen7 mengoptimalkan audio dan kecerahan secara otomatis, untuk pengalaman aksi yang sesungguhnya.

*Gambar layar simulasi.

Kustomisasi AI

Sinkronkan dengan cara Anda menonton

LG TV dipasang di dinding ruang tamu dengan pemain gitar di layar. Grafik lingkaran konsentris yang mewakili gelombang suara.

Penyetelan Akustik AI

Audio optimal menyesuaikan ruangan Anda

Sistem suara mendeteksi tata letak ruangan Anda dan tempat Anda duduk untuk menciptakan kubah suara di sekitar Anda, yang disesuaikan dengan akustik unik ruangan Anda.

LG TV dan LG Soundbar di ruang tamu modern di malam hari. Gambar layar aurora borealis ditampilkan dengan tingkat kecerahan ideal.

malam

LG TV dan LG Soundbar di ruang tamu modern di siang hari. Gambar layar aurora borealis ditampilkan dengan tingkat kecerahan ideal.

Siang

Kecerdasan yang cemerlang dalam cahaya apa pun

Baik siang maupun malam, Kontrol Kecerahan mendeteksi cahaya di ruangan Anda dan menyeimbangkan gambar untuk menghasilkan visual yang tajam dan jernih.

AI Sound Pro

Dengarkan setiap detail lanskap suaranya

LG TV saat gelembung suara dan gelombang terpancar dari layar dan memenuhi ruang.​

Audio yang nyata terdengar di ruangan Anda

Dengarkan setiap napas dan detak, saat sistem suara surround virtual 9.1.2 memenuhi ruangan Anda dengan audio berkualitas panggung suara yang kaya.​

Seorang pria mengendarai sepeda motor di trek tanah dengan grafis lingkaran terang di sekeliling sepeda motor.

Resonansi suara yang dahsyat

Penyempurnaan prosesor AI memberi suara Anda peningkatan dinamis yang penuh kekuatan.

LG TV menampilkan penampilan musisi, dengan grafik lingkaran cerah di sekitar ruangan.

Suara yang cocok dengan apa pun yang Anda tonton

Adaptive Sound Control menyeimbangkan audio menurut genre secara real-time untuk kejernihan yang kaya.

*Gambar layar simulasi.

**Harus diaktifkan melalui menu mode suara.

***Suara dapat bervariasi tergantung pada lingkungan pendengaran.​ 

Logo webOS Re:New Program berlatar belakang hitam dengan bola melingkar berwarna kuning dan oranye, ungu di bagian bawah.

webOS Re:New Program

Setiap tahun TV baru selama 5 tahun

Ikuti perkembangan fitur dan teknologi praktis melalui 4 peningkatan webOS yang dijanjikan selama 5 tahun.

*webOS Re:New Program mendukung total 4 upgrade webOS selama lima tahun.

**Ambang batas upgrade selama lima tahun untuk webOS Re:New Program adalah peluncuran produk baru secara global.

***Upgrade pertama ke webOS akan dilakukan dua tahun sejak pembelian.

****Pelanggan menerima 5 versi webOS termasuk versi saat ini pada saat pembelian.

*****Peningkatan tersedia untuk model rilis tahun 2022 termasuk semua OLED dan 8K QNED, dan model yang dirilis setelah tahun 2023 mencakup UHD, NanoCell, QNED, dan OLED.

******Fitur dapat berubah sewaktu-waktu dan beberapa pembaruan fitur, aplikasi, dan layanan mungkin berbeda menurut model.​

webOS 24

Jadikan pengalaman TV Anda milik Anda

Nikmati TV yang dibuat khusus untuk Anda dengan Profil Saya, AI Concierge, dan Quick Cards.

Temukan Selengkapnya

*Menu dan aplikasi yang didukung mungkin berbeda di setiap negara dan berbeda pada saat dirilis.​

**Rekomendasi kata kunci bervariasi menurut aplikasi dan waktu dan hanya tersedia di negara-negara yang mendukung NLP dalam bahasa ibu mereka. 

***Diterapkan pada model OLED/QNED/Nanocell/UHD yang diproduksi pada tahun 2023 dan setelahnya.

****Total 4 peningkatan akan diberikan dalam periode 5 tahun, dan jadwalnya dapat bervariasi tergantung wilayah atau negara.​

*****Gambar layar simulasi.

Ultra Big TV

Skala yang menakjubkan memikat Anda

Sebuah keluarga di ruang tamu dengan ultra big LG TV terpasang di dinding, dengan pemandangan laut termasuk karang dan penyu di layar.

Menyatu dengan begitu tajam dari hiburan seukuran aslinya. Lihat semua konten Anda pada layar ultrabesar dan nikmati kejernihan dan skala tak tertandingi untuk ditonton, diputar, atau dilatih.

*QNED85 dan QNED80 menampilkan Super Slim Design.

**QNED99, QNED90, QNED85, dan QNED80 hadir dalam ukuran maksimum 86 inci.

***Model yang diterapkan mungkin berbeda di setiap wilayah.

Dimming Pro

Selami kedalaman dan detail yang luar biasa

Teknologi peredupan canggih memastikan Anda melihat detail halus dan gambar nyata yang luar biasa, dengan mengoperasikan area peredupan di seluruh layar.​

*QNED85 dan QNED80 memiliki fitur Advanced Local Dimming and Dimming Pro.

Warna QNED

Lihat warna-warna yang cerah dan padat menjadi hidup

Terpesona oleh warna-warna yang sangat kaya, bahkan lebih jelas dari dunia di sekitar Anda.

Partikel warna pecah di layar, lalu pikselnya perlahan berubah menjadi gambar close-up dinding yang dilukis dengan pola warna-warni di layar LG TV.

*QNED89, QNED85 dan QNED80 menampilkan Warna QNED.

**Volume Gamut Warna (Color Gamut Volume/CGV) tampilan setara atau melebihi CGV ruang warna DCI-P3 sebagaimana disertifikasi secara independen oleh Intertek.

Super Slim Design

Desain ramping menyatu dengan interior Anda

Didesain sangat tipis, layar Anda menyatu sempurna dengan ruangan dan menempel sempurna ke dinding.

Partikel warna pecah di layar, lalu pikselnya perlahan berubah menjadi gambar close-up dinding yang dilukis dengan pola warna-warni di layar LG TV.

*QNED85 dan QNED80 menampilkan Super Slim Design.

**QNED85 dan QNED80 hadir dalam ukuran maksimum 86 inci.

***Model yang diterapkan mungkin berbeda di setiap wilayah.

Sangat Cocok dengan LG Audio

Soundbar luar biasa yang layak untuk LG QNED AI

Braket Synergy

Suara cemerlang tetap tersembunyi dengan cemerlang

Dengan Braket Synergy, soundbar S70TY yang serasi dapat dipasang dengan mudah dan cocok dengan QNED TV Anda.

*Soundbar dapat dibeli terpisah.

**Braket Synergy dilengkapi dengan dudukan 1 tiang atau dudukan 2 tiang, yang mungkin berbeda tergantung negara/produk.

Akses WOW Interface di LG TV untuk kontrol soundbar yang sederhana, seperti mode, profil, dan fitur praktis.

WOW Interface

Kemudahan di tangan Anda

Akses WOW Interface di LG TV untuk kontrol soundbar yang sederhana, seperti mode, profil, dan fitur praktis.

*Soundbar dapat dibeli terpisah, dan Kontrol Mode Soundbar dapat bervariasi tergantung model.

**Penggunaan Remote LG TV terbatas pada fitur tertentu saja. 

***Harap diperhatikan bahwa layanan ini mungkin tidak tersedia pada saat pembelian.​ Koneksi jaringan diperlukan untuk pembaruan.

***TV yang Kompatibel dengan Kontrol Soundbar : QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 dan QNED80.

****TV yang Kompatibel dengan Orchestra Sound: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 dan QNED85.

******TV yang Kompatibel dengan Wireless Soundcast: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 dan QNED85.

*******QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 model 80 inci dan lebih tinggi dapat dicocokkan dengan S90TY, S90TR dan S70.

Selami sensasi film dan keterampilan bermain game

FILMMAKER Mode

Lihatlah seperti yang diimpikan oleh para sutradara

Benamkan diri Anda dalam potongan paling otentik. FILMMAKER Mode menghadirkan film sesuai keinginan sutradara dengan pengaturan presisi.​

Seorang pria di studio pengeditan gelap sedang melihat LG TV yang menampilkan matahari terbenam. Di kanan bawah gambar terdapat logo FILMMAKER Mode.

*Gambar layar simulasi.

**FILMMAKER MODE adalah merek dagang dari UHD Alliance, Inc.

Pengalaman Sinema Terbaik

Temukan lebih banyak keajaiban di setiap adegan yang Anda tonton 

Pengalaman Sinema di rumah. HDR10 Pro menghadirkan tampilan film apa pun yang diinginkan dengan warna dan kontras yang presisi.

Sebuah keluarga duduk di lantai ruang tamu dengan penerangan redup di dekat meja kecil, menatap LG TV yang dipasang di dinding yang menampilkan Bumi dari luar angkasa.

*HDR10 Pro adalah teknologi yang dikembangkan oleh LG Electronics berdasarkan kualitas gambar standar 'HDR10'. 

Gameplay yang Powerful

Selami aksi dengan kecepatan penuh

Pemutaran HGiG yang imersif tetap mulus pada kecepatan tinggi dengan ALLM, dan eARC memastikan semuanya terdengar luar biasa.​

Sebuah game balap mobil di garis finis, dengan tanda bertuliskan 'MENANG!', saat pemain memegang joystick game. Logo ALLM, eARC, HGiG ditempatkan di pojok kiri bawah.

*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, dan QNED80 menghadirkan GeForce NOW, Game Dashboard & Optimizer, ALLM, eARC, dan HGiG.​

**VRR adalah spesifikasi bersertifikat HDMI 2.1.

****HGiG adalah grup sukarelawan perusahaan dari industri game dan layar TV yang bertemu untuk menetapkan dan menyediakan pedoman publik guna meningkatkan pengalaman bermain game konsumen dalam HDR.​

****Dukungan untuk HGiG mungkin berbeda di setiap negara.

Kontrol tepat di tempat Anda membutuhkannya​

Jangan melakukan jeda untuk menggunakan Game Optimizer dan Game Dashboard.

Adegan game FPS dengan Game Dashboard muncul di layar selama bermain game. Pemandangan musim dingin yang gelap dengan menu Game Optimizer muncul di atas game.

*Game Dashboard diaktifkan hanya ketika "Game Optimizer" dan "Game Dashboard" aktif. 

**Gambar layar simulasi.

Akses ke semua game favorit Anda

Ribuan dunia game tepat di ujung jari Anda. Jelajahi perpustakaan epik judul game cloud dan streaming langsung tanpa membuang waktu bermain untuk mengunduh atau memperbarui.

Gambar layar beranda Boosteroid menampilkan "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". Layar beranda GeForce NOW menampilkan lima thumbnail game berbeda di sebelah kanan.

*Kemitraan yang didukung mungkin berbeda di setiap negara.

**Berlangganan GeForce NOW mungkin diperlukan.

***Berlangganan Boosteroid mungkin diperlukan.

Keberlanjutan

Temukan visi LG QNED AI untuk masa depan

Pilih apa yang tepat untuk planet ini dengan cahaya, kemasan bio, dan kredensial keberlanjutan global.

Kemasan LG QNED dengan latar belakang krem ​​dengan ilustrasi pepohonan.

*Kemitraan yang didukung mungkin berbeda di setiap negara.

**Braket Bawah untuk semua QNED dan Penutup Belakang Penuh untuk QNED85(65/55/50") dibuat dari plastik daur ulang.

***Semua model QNED90, QNED85, dan 86/75/65/55/50QNED80 lolos sertifikasi “Evaluasi Lingkungan".

Cetak

Spesifikasi Utama

  • Display Type

    4K QNED

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    QNED Color

  • Picture Processor

    α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Channel

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1236 x 716 x 29,7

  • TV Weight without Stand

    14,9

Semua Spesifikasi

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K QNED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Backlight Type

    Edge

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    QNED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Yes

  • Dimming Technology

    Local Dimming

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

SMART TV

  • Works with Apple Airplay2

    Yes

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 24

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Room to Room Share

    Yes (Receiver)

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1236 x 716 x 29,7

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    1236 x 783 x 257

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    1360 x 810 x 152

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    1074 x 257

  • TV Weight without Stand

    14,9

  • TV Weight with Stand

    15,3

  • Packaging Weight

    19,6

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    300 x 300

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Channel

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.1)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

  • USB Input

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Magic Remote MR24

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Tidak Terpasang)

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

Apa yang orang katakan

