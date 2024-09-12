Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Smart TV 4K LG UHD UR9050PSK 75 inci, 2023

Smart TV 4K LG UHD UR9050PSK 75 inci, 2023

Tampak depan LG UHD TV
Spesifikasi Utama

  • Display Type

    4K UHD

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • Picture Processor

    α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Channel

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1677 x 965 x 30,9

  • TV Weight without Stand

    33,0

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K UHD

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Backlight Type

    Edge

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Yes

  • Dimming Technology

    Local Dimming

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, ISF Bright Room, ISF Dark Room)

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

SMART TV

  • Works with Apple Airplay2

    Yes

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 23

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Room to Room Share

    Yes (Receiver)

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1677 x 965 x 30,9

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    1677 x 1032 x 359

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    1820 x 1115 x 200

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    1349 x 359

  • TV Weight without Stand

    33,0

  • TV Weight with Stand

    34,0

  • Packaging Weight

    44,0

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    400 x 300

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Channel

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.0)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    3ea (supports eARC, ALLM as specified in HDMI 2.1)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • USB Input

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Magic Remote

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Detachable)

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

