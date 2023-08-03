Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ASC (Adaptive Sound Control)1

ASC (Adaptive Sound Control)

Adaptive sound control analyzes content in real time. When ASC detects that you are listening to Dialog it automatically adjusts to allow you crystal clear dialog, when it senses action it raises the sub for more impact.
Auto Sound Engine, sound balance at any volume1

Auto Sound Engine, sound balance at any volume

LG Auto Sound Engine optimizes your sound at any volume level and maintains precise frequencies at all times. This provides the appropriate sound balance regardless of the volume.
TV Matching Design, complementary perfection1

TV Matching Design, complementary perfection

In simplistic elegance, allow the Soundbar to perfectly complement its surroundings. Specifically designed to match and enhance your TV.
Bluetooth Stand-by, wake up your bar on demand1

Bluetooth Stand-by, wake up your bar on demand

Sound starts the moment you transfer audio to the Soundbar. The Soundbar remains in sleep mode but turns on and begins playing when the audio is sent via Bluetooth.
Control with your TV Remote1

Control with your TV Remote

LG Soundbar comes with a remote but you can choose to use your own *TV remote as well. (*LG, Sony, Philips, Sharp, Panasonic, Vizio, Toshiba and Samsung brand remotes).
Connected to your entertainment1

Connected to your entertainment

Feel free to connect to the device you wish with USB, Optical, Portable In and Bluetooth connectivity.