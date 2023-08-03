We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
ASC (Adaptive Sound Control)
Adaptive sound control analyzes content in real time. When ASC detects that you are listening to Dialog it automatically adjusts to allow you crystal clear dialog, when it senses action it raises the sub for more impact.