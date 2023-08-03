About Cookies on This Site

UH7F シリーズ

特色

ギャラリー

仕様

サポート

UH7F シリーズ

49UH7F-H

UH7F シリーズ

(3)

LG UHD Signageで効果的に情報を提供

UH7Fシリーズはさまざまな屋内環境向けに最適化されたUHD Signageです。優れたUHD 品質、スリム設計、外部防塵などユーザーの利便性が特徴的なサイネージモニターとなります。
ウルトラ HD 解像度
優れた画質

ウルトラ HD 解像度

FHDの4倍の解像度があり、コンテンツのカラーや細部も鮮明でリアルになります。さらに、LG IPSパネルを駆使した広い視聴角度で歪みのないクリアなコンテンツを映し出します。
優れた画質

高効率ビデオコーディング

UH7Fシリーズは、大容量のUHDコンテンツを効率的に圧縮/展開するHEVC* をサポート。
既存のH.264コーデックと比較すると、超高品質なビデオを半分のネットワーク情報量で再生が可能です。

* HEVC：高効率ビデオコーディング

薄型ベゼルとスリムな奥行き
実用的なデザイン

薄型ベゼルとスリムな奥行き

UH7Fシリーズは、より薄い奥行きと薄型ベゼルにより、スペースを節約して簡易的に設置することができます。さらに、洗練されたデザイン設計から臨場感溢れる体験を実現します。
スピーカー内蔵＆着脱可能なロゴ
実用的なデザイン

スピーカー内蔵＆着脱可能なロゴ

UH7Fシリーズには、透明なロゴがつけられておりますが設置場所に応じて取り外しが可能です。また、スピーカー内蔵のため外部スピーカーの用意が無くても音響効果を楽しむことが可能です。
IP5x認定の設計
製品の信頼性

IP5x認定の設計

IP5x認定の防塵機能は、機能低下を防ぐよう粉塵から製品を守ります。
30度まで設置角度調節が可能
製品の信頼性

30度まで設置角度調節が可能

高所にディスプレイを設置する場合、ユーザーが快適に視聴できるように傾けて設置ができるよう、UH7Fシリーズは30度まで傾けて設置することができます。

* 最大30度まで角度調節が可能です。(温度30°C、湿度50%の条件下)

自動で画面が回転
簡易設置

自動で画面が回転

UH7Fシリーズは、初期の設置段階で方向 (縦設置/横設置) を自動検出しますので、手動で回転させなくともOSDおよび背景コンテンツの方向は、電源投入時に自動的に設定がされます。
傾斜調整
簡易設置

傾斜調整

UH7Fシリーズは、正確に設置できるようにユーザーにモニターの傾き角度を知らせる「水平センサー」機能を搭載しています。
リモート監視
ユーザー利便性

リモート監視

UH7Fシリーズは、外的な衝撃による製品の傾きなど問題が生じた際にユーザーにメールで通知してくれるため、問題についての情報をすぐに受け取り製品をより安全にお使い頂けます。
シンプルなアクセシビリティ
ユーザー利便性

シンプルなアクセシビリティ

各ボタンを押して操作しなければならない既存モデルとは異なり、UH7Fシリーズはジョイスティック1つで簡単に電源オン/オフ、入力/設定操作、音量、コントロールが可能です。
高性能SoC搭載
スマート機能

高性能SoC搭載

Quad Core SoC搭載により、一度に複数のタスクを実行できる一方で、メディアプレイヤーを必要とせずにスムーズなコンテンツ再生を実現します。また、webOSプラットフォームは直感的なGUIとシンプルなアプリ開発ツールでユーザーの利便性を高めます。
様々なセンサーアプリケーションに対応
スマート機能

様々なセンサーアプリケーションに対応

USBプラグインを通じGPIO, NFC/RFID, 温度センサー, 等々の外部センサー接続をサポートします。別途追加でソフトウェアまたは外部機器無しでも機能（ソリューション）の追加が可能です。
AVコントロールシステムとの互換性
スマート機能

AVコントロールシステムとの互換性

UH7Fシリーズは、プロ仕様のAVコントロールを備えており、その高い互換性からCrestron ConnectedⓇとして認定されています。これにより、シームレスな統合と自動制御が確保され、ビジネス管理の効率が向上します。

* ネットワークベース制御

テレビ会議システムとの互換性
スマート機能

テレビ会議システムとの互換性

UH7Fシリーズはよりスマートなビデオ会議を実現するためパワフルな統合制御*を提供する Ciscoシステムとの互換性があり、画質設定や着信時の入力変更等時間の無駄を省き、より効率的なテレビ会議を実現可能です。

* HDMI ケーブルの接続を使用

 

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

あり（3 個）

Audio In

あり

Audio Out

あり

Daisy Chain

なし

DP In

あり（HDCP 2.2/1.3）

DP Out

あり

DVI-D In

あり（HDCP 1.4）

External Speaker Out

なし

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

2.2/1.4

HDMI Out

なし

IR In

あり

IR Out

なし

RGB In

なし

RJ45(LAN) In

あり（1 個）

RJ45(LAN) Out

なし

RS232C In

あり

RS232C Out

あり

Touch USB

なし

USB In

USB2.0 Type A（1 個）

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ePEAT(US only)

なし

ERP / Energy Star

YES(NewErP) / YES

Safety

CB / NRTL

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

内蔵電源

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

あり

Mobile CMS

あり

Promota

あり

SuperSign Cloud

なし

SuperSign CMS

あり

SuperSign Control+

あり

SuperSign WB

あり

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

あり（10W x 2）

SPECIAL FEATURE

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

あり

Direct Sunlight

該当なし

IP Rating

IP5X

Overlay Touch Compatibility

該当なし

Power Protection

該当なし

Smart Calibration

該当なし

Tilt (Face down)

Max. 30 degree

Tilt (Face up)

該当なし

POWER CONSUMPTION

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

341.21 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 494.76 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

Max.

145W

Power off

0.5W

Typ.

100W

Smart Energy Saving (70%)

75W

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

Optional

Stand(ST-653T), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

あり

Auto Brightness Sensor

あり

BLU Sensor

なし

Current Sensor

なし

FAN (Built-in)

なし

Humidity Sensor

なし

Internal Memory (eMMC)

8GB

Local Key Operation

あり

Pixel Sensor

なし

Power Indicator

なし

Proximity Sensor

なし

Temperature Sensor

あり

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

あり

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

Auto Set ID

あり

Backlight Sync

なし

Beacon

あり

Booting Logo Image

あり

Brightness Compensation

なし

Cisco Certification

あり

Control Manager

あり

Crestron Connected

あり

External Input Rotation

あり

Fail over

あり

Gapless Playback

あり

Group Manager

あり

HDMI-CEC

あり

ISM Method

あり

Local Contents Scheduling

あり

Local Network Sync

あり

Network Ready

あり

No Signal Image

あり

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS 4.1

PBP

あり（4PBP）

PIP

あり

Play via URL

あり

PM mode

あり

Pro:Idiom

あり

RS232C Sync

あり

Scan Inversion

なし

Screen Rotation

あり

Screen Share

あり

Setting Data Cloning

あり

SI Server Setting

あり

Smart Energy Saving

あり

SNMP

あり

Status Mailing

あり

Tile Mode Setting

あり

USB Plug & Play

あり

Video Tag

あり（ビデオタグ 4 個）

Wake on LAN

あり

webRTC

あり

W/B Setting by Grey scale

なし

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

T/R/L: 9.9mm, B: 14.4mm

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1197.0 x 775.0 x 162.0mm

Handle

なし

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

1098.6 x 644.5 x 39.9mm(with LG Logo)

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

1098.6 x 694.3 x 290.0mm

Packed Weight

18.8Kg

VESA Standard Mount Interface

300 x 300 mm

Weight (Head)

15.4Kg

Weight (Head+Stand)

16.0Kg

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

なし

OPS Type compatible

あり（ピギーバック）

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Transparency

該当なし

Contrast Ratio

1,000:1

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

Back Light Type

エッジ

Brightness

700nit (Typ.)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

10 億 7 千万色

Color Gamut

BT709 95%

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Life time

50,000 時間（最小）

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Panel Technology

IPS

Portait / Landscape

あり / あり

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

該当なし

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Screen Size (Inch)

49

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 28%