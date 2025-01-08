About Cookies on This Site

環境光に左右されにくい低反射高輝度4Kサイネージ

特色

ギャラリー

仕様

サポート

環境光に左右されにくい低反射高輝度4Kサイネージ

65UH7J-H

環境光に左右されにくい低反射高輝度4Kサイネージ

(4)
LG 環境光に左右されにくい低反射高輝度4Kサイネージ, 65UH7J-H
主な機能

  • 輝度 (標準値) :700 cd/m²
  • 表面処理 : ヘイズ値28%
  • ベゼル：9.9 mm (上/左/右)、14.4 mm (下)
  • 奥行き：39.9 mm
  • 接続端子：HDMI×2/DisplayPort/ DVI-D/ USB Type-C/USB2.0/ RS232C/ RJ45/ Audio/ IR
  • 内蔵スピーカー
もっと見る

環境光に左右されにくい
低反射高輝度4Kサイネージ

一組の男女が、空港に設置されたサイネージでフライトの出発時刻を確認しています。アンチグレアコーティングを施したスクリーンは、太陽光の反射がほとんどありません。

※画像はイメージです。

UH7J-H シリーズは USB-C type に対応しており、ビデオ機器やノートパソコンに簡単に接続できます。

高輝度

高輝度700cd/m²の明るさが、コンテンツを鮮やかでクリアに表示。人々の目を惹きつけます。お店やショッピングモール、空港などで、広告、インフォメーションなどで高い視認性を提供します。

直感的な GUI を使用しており、多数のタスクを同時に実行できます。

フレンドリー操作の
webOS

LG webOS プラットフォームは直感的な GUI とシンプルなアプリ開発ツールでユーザーの利便性を高めます。

コンフォーマルコーティング

さまざまな環境下の設置を想定して、電源基板に｢コンフォーマルコーティング｣を適用。製品の故障や劣化の原因となる埃や湿気、塩分、粉塵、鉄粉などから基盤を保護します。

UH7J-H は、塩分や湿気の多い環境からビデオウォールを保護するため、電源ボードにコンフォーマルコーティングを施しています。

※画像はイメージです。

防塵設計

性能低下の恐れのある粉塵からの保護を表す防塵等級IP5Xを取得しています。

UH7J-H は IP5x 認定を受けており、粉塵から保護し、性能低下リスクを軽減します。

モバイルコンテンツ管理

専用アプリの｢LG Promota｣に、あらゆる業界向けのテンプレートを収録。推奨のテンプレートから、店舗プロフィールを作成できます。PCやモバイル機器でコンテンツの作成、編集、管理ができます。

衣料品店で、ユーザーがアプリを使用し、店舗の壁に設置した UH7J-H に表示するための宣伝コンテンツを作成しています。

※LG Promota は App Store、Google Play ストアからダウンロードできます。※App Storeは、米国その他の国や地域で登録されたApple Inc.のサービスマークです。

UH7J-H シリーズは USB-C type に対応しており、ビデオ機器やノートパソコンに簡単に接続できます。

USB Type-C
端子を実装

近年PCやモバイルデバイスなどで急速に増えつつあるUSB Type-C端子を実装｡デバイスへの接続の幅が広がります｡

※Mac、MacBook、MacBook Airは、米国その他の国や地域で登録されたApple Inc.の商標です。

AV コントロールシステムは、ユーザーが UH7J-H をコントロールするのに役立ちます。

AVコントロール
システムに対応

業務用AV機器との親和性が高いCrestron Connected®に対応。シームレスな連携と自動制御*を実現し、経営の効率化をバックアップします。

※ネットワークベースコントロール

ご導入・ご購入前のお問い合わせ
プリント

全てのスペック

付属品

  • ベーシック

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, USB-C Cable

  • オプション

    Stand(ST-653T), Wall bracket(LSW350B), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)

認定

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ePEAT（USのみ）

    なし

  • ERP / エネルギースター

    YES(NewErP) / YES

  • 安全性

    CB / NRTL

接続性

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A（1 個）、USB2.0 Type C（1 個、DP ALT モード）

  • オーディオイン

    あり

  • オーディオ Out

    あり

  • デイジーチェーン

    入力：HDMI、DP / 出力：DP

  • DP In

    あり（HDCP 2.2/1.3）

  • DP Out

    あり

  • DVI-D In

    あり（HDCP 1.4）

  • 外部スピーカー Out

    なし

  • HDMI In

    あり（2 個）

  • HDMI In（HDCP バージョン）

    2.2/1.4

  • HDMI Out

    なし

  • IR In

    あり

  • IR Out

    なし

  • RGB In

    なし

  • RJ45（LAN）In

    あり（1 個）

  • RJ45（LAN）Out

    なし

  • RS232C In

    あり

  • RS232C Out

    あり

  • タッチ USB

    なし

環境条件

  • 動作湿度

    10 % to 80 %

  • 動作温度

    0 °C to 40 °C

特長 - ハードウェア

  • 加速度（ジャイロ）センサー

    あり

  • 自動輝度センサー

    あり

  • BLU センサー

    なし

  • 電流センサー

    なし

  • FAN（内蔵）

    なし

  • 湿度センサー

    なし

  • 内部メモリ（eMMC）

    16GB

  • ローカルキー操作

    あり

  • ピクセルセンサー

    なし

  • 電力インジケーター

    なし

  • 近接センサー

    なし

  • 温度センサー

    あり

  • Wi-Fi/BT（内蔵）

    あり

特長 - ソフトウェア

  • Cisco 認定

    あり

  • 自動設定 ID

    あり

  • バックライト同期

    なし

  • ビーコン

    あり

  • ブートロゴの画像

    あり

  • 輝度補正

    なし

  • コントロールマネージャー

    あり

  • Crestron Connected

    あり

  • 外部入力回転

    あり

  • フェイルオーバー

    あり

  • ギャップレス再生

    あり

  • グループマネージャー

    あり

  • HDMI-CEC

    あり

  • ISM方式

    あり

  • ローカルコンテンツスケジューリング

    あり

  • ローカルネットワーク同期

    あり

  • ネットワーク対応

    あり

  • 信号なしの画像

    あり

  • OS バージョン（webOS）

    webOS 6.0

  • PBP

    あり（4PBP）

  • PIP（ピクチャーインピクチャー）

    あり

  • URLを介して再生

    あり

  • PM モード

    あり

  • Pro:Idiom

    あり

  • RS232C 同期

    あり

  • スキャン反転

    なし

  • 画面回転

    あり

  • スクリーンシェア

    あり

  • 設定データクローニング

    あり

  • SI サーバー設定

    あり

  • スマートエナジーセービング

    あり

  • SNMP

    あり

  • ステータスメール送信

    あり

  • タイルモード設定

    あり

  • USB プラグアンドプレイ

    あり

  • ビデオタグ

    あり（ビデオタグ 4 個）

  • Wake on LAN

    あり

  • webRTC

    あり

  • グレースケールによる W/B 設定

    なし

言語

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

機械的仕様

  • ベゼルカラー

    Black

  • ベゼル幅

    T/R/L: 9.9mm, B: 14.4mm

  • カートン寸法（W x H x D）

    1600.0 x 1095.0 x 175.0mm

  • ハンドル

    なし

  • モニター寸法（W x H x D）

    1453.3 x 844.0 x 39.9mm (with LG Logo)

  • スタンド付きモニター寸法（W x H x D）

    1453.3 x 893.1 x 290.0mm

  • 梱包時の重量

    35.0Kg

  • VESA 標準マウントインターフェース

    300 x 300 mm

  • 重量（ヘッド）

    28.2Kg

  • 重量（ヘッド + スタンド）

    28.8Kg

OPS 互換性

  • OPS 電源内蔵

    なし

  • OPS タイプ互換性あり

    あり（ピギーバック）

パネル

  • コントラスト比

    1,100:1

  • アスペクト比

    16:9

  • バックライトタイプ

    エッジ

  • 輝度

    700nit (Typ.)

  • カラー深度（色の数）

    10 億 7 千万色

  • 色域

    BT709 95%

  • ダイナミック CR

    1,000,000:1

  • 寿命時間

    50,000 時間（最小）

  • ネイティブ解像度

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • 動作時間（時間/日）

    24/7

  • パネルテクノロジー

    IPS

  • ポートレートモード（縦置き）/ランドスケープモード（横置き）

    あり / あり

  • QWP（1/4波長板）

    該当なし

  • リフレッシュレート

    60Hz

  • 応答速度

    8ms (G to G)

  • 画面サイズ（インチ）

    65

  • 表面処理（ヘイズ）

    Haze 28%

  • 透明度

    該当なし

  • 視聴角度（H x V）

    178º x 178º

電源

  • 電源

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • 電力タイプ

    内蔵電源

電力消費

  • 代表値

    130W

  • BTU（英国熱量単位）

    444 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 649 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • 最大

    190W

  • 電源オフ

    0.5W

  • スマートエナジーセービング（70%）

    91W

ソフトウェア互換性

  • Connected Care

    あり

  • モバイル CMS

    あり

  • Promota

    あり（EU/CIS では利用不可）

  • SuperSign Cloud

    あり

  • SuperSign CMS

    あり

  • SuperSign Control+

    あり

  • SuperSign WB

    あり

サウンド

  • スピーカー（内蔵）

    あり（10W x 2）

その他の機能

  • 電源保護

    該当なし

  • コンフォーマルコーティング（配電盤）

    あり

  • 直射日光

    該当なし

  • IP レーティング

    IP5X

  • オーバーレイタッチ互換性

    該当なし

  • スマートキャリブレーション

    該当なし

  • チルト (Face Down)

    Max. 30 degree

  • チルト (Face Up)

    該当なし

製品 cad データ /pdf データ , 仕様表

拡張子 : pdf
65UH7J-H_specification_sheet.pdf

更なる詳細のお問合せは B2B Partner Portal の登録