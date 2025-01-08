About Cookies on This Site

UHDサイネージディスプレイ

特色

ギャラリー

仕様

サポート

UHDサイネージディスプレイ

UHDサイネージディスプレイ

43UH7N-E
UHDサイネージディスプレイ 43UH7N-E の正面画像
主な機能

  • 解像度：3,840 x 2,160（UHD）
  • 輝度（標準値）：700㏅/㎡
  • 表面処理（ヘイズ）：25 %
  • ベゼル：8.9 mm（T/R/L）、12.9 mm（B）
  • インターフェース：HDMI（2）/ DP / USB 2.0 / RS232C / RJ45 / オーディオ / IR
  • webOSスマートプラットフォーム
もっと見る

LG webOSプラットフォームと
高度セキュリティを搭載した
UHDサイネージディスプレイ

UL3Jシリーズが壁に設置されている会議室で、5名が打ち合わせを行なっている。左側の窓の向こうの会議室でも、UL3Jシリーズが壁に設置されている。

画面のコンテンツを拡大して、鮮やかかつ生き生きとした映像品質を提示。

高解像度の
ディスプレイ

FHDの4倍の解像度を提供するサイネージが、お客様の視覚に鮮明な画像をお届けします。また、画面のアンチグレアコーティングが照明の明るい環境でも画面の反射を防ぎ、見やすさ・読みやすさを向上させ、満足度の高い映像をお届けします。

6.9 mm x 18.4 mmのベゼルサイズと、57.5 mmの薄さを提示。

便利なwebOS
プラットフォーム

高性能のSoCを搭載したUH7N-Eなら、個別のメディアプレーヤーなしで複数のタスクを実行できます。webOSプラットフォームが提供する、ユーザーの利便性を高める直感的なUIを備えたアプリ開発ツールを使用すると、外部センサーやwebOSパートナーのアプリと容易に接続し、開発者に配慮した環境を実現できます。

信頼性を高める耐久性

ビジネス環境向けに最適化されたUH7N-Eは、パワーボードに施されたコンフォーマルコーティングで、塩分、埃、鉄塵、湿分による潜在的影響から保護されています。また、IP5x、30°の角度調節、Shock Monitoringなどの顧客中心の機能が信頼性と満足度を高めます。

スペース活用のためのデザイン

薄いベゼルとシンプルなケーブル管理が特徴のUH7N-Eを使用するとスペースを節約できます。特別な格納型のケーブル差込口を備えているため、壁の近くに設置できます。スリムなブラケットに必要となるスペースはたったの13mmです。

USBプラグインを通じてさまざまな外部センサーとサイネージを接続できるため、付加価値の高いソリューションを簡単に構築することが可能です。

セキュリティ機能の
強化

UH7N-Eは外部からのアクセスや攻撃から重要なデータを保護する、LGの強化カーネル保護（EKP）技術を含むセキュリティ機能を提供します。また、LG UHDサイネージは情報セキュリティの分野でも信頼性の高い認定を取得した、顧客データとビジネスのセキュリティを維持する製品です。たとえば、このモデルはISO/IEC 15408コモンクライテリアEAL2認定を取得しています。

AVコントロールシステムとの互換性

サステナビリティ

リサイクル樹脂を使用してデジタルサイネージ製品*の背面カバーを製造しています。LGはこの取り組みを他のモデルにも拡大させる計画です。さらに、リサイクルされた段ボールの一部は包装材の製造に使用され、包装材に記載される情報は黒インクのみで印刷されました。

* デジタルサイネージ製品は「UH7N-E」モデルを指しています。

SuperSignソリューション

SuperSignはお客様の空間でクリエイティブかつ洗練されたデジタルサイネージコンテンツを提供するための、統合型かつ直感的なコンテンツ管理ソリューションです。便利なユーザーエクスペリエンスを通じて、幅広いサービスを提供します。SuperSign Cloudなどの多様なバージョンから、ビジネスに適したものを発見、ご活用ください。

プリント

全てのスペック

製品 cad データ /pdf データ , 仕様表

拡張子 : pdf
43UH7N-E_specification_sheet.pdf
ダウンロード

更なる詳細のお問合せは B2B Partner Portal の登録

製品仕様

製品概要
シリーズ
UH7		製品型番
43UH7N-E		JAN CODE
4989027026742		 

ディスプレイ
画面サイズ
43インチ		アスペクト比
16:9		パネル・タイプ
IPS		バックライト方式
エッジ型
表面処理
ヘイズ値 28%		解像度
3840×2160		表示色
約10.7億色		視野角(水平/垂直)
178ﾟ/178ﾟ
輝度(標準値)
700cd/㎡		垂直走査周波数
60Hz		コントラスト比(標準値)
1,000:1		応答時間（ms）
8ms(Tr) / 10ms(Tf)

出入力端子
HDMI入力
2 (HDCP2.2/1.4)		DisplayPort入力
1 (HDCP2.2/1.3)		USB Type-C™
1 (USB2.0 / HDCP2.2/1.3)		オーディオ出力
1
DisplayPort出力
1		RS232C入力
1 (3.5φミニジャック)		RS232C出力
1 (3.5φミニジャック)		RJ45入力
1
IR入力
1		IR出力
RS232C出力共用		USB Type-A
1 (USB2.0)		 

ワイヤレス通信
Wi-Fi
Bluetooth
  

スピーカー
内蔵スピーカー
○ (10W+10W)		   

システム
内蔵メモリー
16GB		Wi-Fi
温度センサー
IR温度センサー
自動照度センサー
○(外部IR)		ジャイロセンサー
USB プラグアンドプレイ
ローカルキーオペレーション

ソフトウェア機能
オペレーションシステム
webOS 6.0		CMS(コンテンツ管理システム)
○ (Local Contents Scheduling / Group Manager)		フェイルオーバー
スクリーンシェア(モバイル画面共有)
PBP/PIP
○ (4PBP / PIP)		デイジーチェーン
○ (入力：HDMI､DisplayPort､USB Type-C / 出力：DisplayPort)		同期モード
○ (RS232C Sync / Local Network Sync)		回転
○ (画面回転 / 外部入力回転)
タイルモード設定
○ (最大15×15)		ギャップ軽減再生
設定データ複製
SNMPプロトコル
セットID自動割当
ステータスアラートメール
コントロールマネージャー
3rd Party互換性
Crestron Connected
ビーコン
省エネ機能
○ (PM Mode / Wake on LAN)		HDMI-CEC
SIサーバー設定
webRTC
コンテンツスケジューリング
USBクローニング
 

ソフトウェア互換性
SuperSign CMS
SuperSign Control / Control+
SuperSign WB
Super Sign Cloud
LG ConnectedCare
   

ホテルモード機能

筐体仕様
壁掛け(VESA Standard)
200×200		コンフォーマルコーティング
  

使用環境
連続動作時間
24時間		設置向き
縦設置 / 横設置		対応傾斜角度
○(下-30ﾟ)		防水防塵等級
IP5X
動作温度
0℃～40℃		動作湿度
10%～80%		  

寸法（幅 x 高さ x 奥行き）（mm）
筐体色
ブラック		ベゼル幅
上/左/右：8.9mm､下：12.9mm		本体寸法
963.0×556.2×29.7mm		梱包時
1055×660×142mm

質量（kg）
本体質量
11.1kg		梱包時
12.8kg		  

電源
消費電力(標準時)
80 W		消費電力(最大)
120 W		省電力/スリープ・モード
0.5 W		電源OFF時
0.5 W
入力
AC 100-240V､50/60Hz		   

付属品
電源ケーブル
リモコン
リモコン用乾電池
○(×2)		USB Type-Cケーブル
クイックセットアップガイド
3.5φミニジャック - RS232C変換
ケーブルホルダー
○(×3)		 

安全/不要輻射
安全
CB / NRTL		EMC
FCC Class B / CE / KC		ErP
Energy Star