About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
オールインワンLEDシリーズ（AIO）

特色

ギャラリー

仕様

サポート

オールインワンLEDシリーズ（AIO）

LAEC015-GY2

オールインワンLEDシリーズ（AIO）

()
  • はめ込み画像での正面図
  • 正面画像
  • -45°の側面画像
  • +45°の側面画像
  • 背面画像
  • 上面画像
はめ込み画像での正面図
正面画像
-45°の側面画像
+45°の側面画像
背面画像
上面画像

主な機能

  • ピクセルピッチ：1.56mm
  • 画面サイズ：136インチ（FHD）
  • 輝度：500cd/㎡
  • システムコントローラー内蔵
  • 内蔵スピーカー
  • 専用アクセサリー：ウォールマウント、電動スタンド（オプション）
もっと見る

LGオールインワンLEDシリーズ
（AIO）

会議室で電動スタンドに設定されているLAEC。ユーザーが、LG One:Quick Shareを使用して自身のノートパソコンの画面をLAEC画面に共有している。

*画像はイメージです。

会議室で、人々が設置されたLAECシリーズのディスプレイを見たり内蔵スピーカーの音声を聞きながら会議をしている。

LGオールインワンLEDシリーズ（AIO）

オールインワンLEDシリーズ(AIO)は、コントローラ/スピーカーがセットになった136インチのLEDディスプレイです。簡単な設置で、通常のモニターのようにリモコンで操作できます。従来の複雑なLEDディスプレイの複雑な設置イメージを払拭し、シンプルな設置ができる画期的な製品です。

*画像はイメージです。

同時に実行できるタスクの数はwebOSプラットフォームで簡単に調整できます。

webOSが提供する
高いパフォーマンス

高性能なクアッドコアSoC（システムオンチップ）が、複数のタスクを同時に実行し、スムーズなコンテンツ再生を可能にします。また、LG webOSのスマートなプラットフォームは、直感的なインターフェースによって利便性を高めます。また、SIや開発者向けにソフトウェア開発キット(SDK)やSCAP、サンプルアプリケーションなど、簡単に運用できるアプリ開発ツール*を提供します。

*webOSサイネージ開発者サイト（https://webossignage.developer.lge.com)は、SDKツールとLGデジタルサイネージでアプリを作成するためのドキュメントを提供します。これはLGのパートナーにのみ提供されます。 *画像はイメージです。

簡単設置

オールインワンLEDシリーズ(AIO)の設置はとても簡単。2つのキャビネットを固定した後、LEDモジュールを取付ければ完了です。時間と労力をかけずに136"の大画面LEDディスプレイを設置できます。

合計3ステップの画像で構成され、2つのキャビネットの固定、LEDモジュールの取り付け、手電源の接続が説明されている。

*ネジの調整、ウォールマウント／アクセサリーの取り付けが必要です。 *画像はイメージです。

ある人物が付属の磁気工具を使用して、前面からLEDモジュールの1つを交換している。

簡単メンテナンス

LEDモジュール等の故障の場合、LED前面からの作業が可能です。LEDモジュールは付属の治具で取り外す事ができ/交換できます。

*画像はイメージです。

専用の設置アクセサリー

横置き壁掛け金具/必要工具をフライトケースに梱包してお届けします。電動昇降スタンドは別途梱包されています。

壁掛けとスタンド使用は設置場所に応じて選択できます。
電動昇降スタンドは画面の高さを約2m～2.5mに調節できます。

ウォールマウントで壁の高い位置に設置されたLAEC。 イベントホールで電動スタンドに設置されたLAEC。

*画像はイメージです。

会議室に、サイネージと、ユーザーがLAECシリーズを制御できるAVコントロールシステムが備わっている。

AVコントロールシステムに対応

LAECシリーズは、プロ仕様のAVコントロールとの高い互換性があるCrestron Connected に対応しています。シームレスな統合と自動制御を実現し、ビジネスマネジメントの効率性を高めます。

*Crestron Connected®との互換性には、ディスプレイの初期設定が必要です。

**ネットワークベースのコントロール *画像はイメージです。

別の場所にインストールされたLAECシリーズをリモートで監視するLG従業員。

LG ConnectedCareで
リアルタイムな操作

LGが提供するオプションのクラウドサービスソリューションであるLG ConnectedCare*で、簡単かつ迅速なメンテナンスが可能です。ワークスペースに設置されたディスプレイのステータスをリモートで管理し、故障診断やリモート制御サービスを提供。ビジネスの安定稼働を可能にします。

* LG ConnectedCareの利用可否は地域によって異なります。 *画像はイメージです。

直感的な操作を実現する
マジックリモコン

LG独自のマジックリモコンは、マウスのような直感的な操作で、サイネージメニューの選択、実行ができます。カーソルはレーザーポインターの換わりとしても使用できます。

さらに、リモコンに新たに追加された「フリーズ」ボタンで、画面を一時停止した状態でPC上のコンテンツ切り換えができるようになりました。

切り換えの作業を見せることなく、スムーズに会議を進行できます。

LGマジックリモートの機能が2つの画像で示されています。左の画像は、LAEC画面上でレーザーポインターとして使用できるマジックリモートの機能を表示している。右の画像はフリーズ機能で、マジックリモートのフリーズボタンを押すと、会議室の壁に設置されたLAEC画面が一時停止する。

*マジックリモコンは別売です。 *フリーズ機能は、LAECが外部入力信号に接続されている時にのみ使用可能です。 *画像はイメージです。

LAEC015-GN2 Spec

プリント

全てのスペック

製品仕様

製品概要
シリーズ
LAEC015		製品型番
LAEC015-GY2		JAN CODE
4989027027213		 

ディスプレイ
画面サイズ
136インチ		アスペクト比
16:9		パネル・タイプ
Single SMD		解像度
1920×1080
モジュール解像度
160×180		色温度(K)
3200K～9300K		視野角(水平/垂直)
160ﾟ/160ﾟ		ピクセルピッチ
1.56
輝度(標準値)
500cd/㎡		垂直走査周波数
3960Hz		コントラスト比(標準値)
3,000:1		 

出入力端子
HDMI入力
3		DisplayPort入力
1		光デジタルオーディオ出力(S/PDIF)
1		RS232C入力
1
RS232C出力
1		RJ45入力
1		IR入力
1		USB Type-A
1

ワイヤレス通信
Wi-Fi
Bluetooth
  

スピーカー
内蔵スピーカー
○ (9W+9W)		   

ソフトウェア機能
オペレーションシステム
webOS		   

映像/音声機能
HDR
HDR10		HDR10 Pro
壁掛け(VESA Standard)
-		 

使用環境
連続動作時間
-		設置向き
-		防水防塵等級
IP30(前面) / IP20(背面)		動作温度
0℃～40℃
動作湿度
10%～90%		   

寸法（幅 x 高さ x 奥行き）（mm）
本体寸法
3004.0×1692.0×36.5mm		   

質量（kg）
本体質量
132kg(本体のみ)		   

電源
消費電力(標準時)
680W		消費電力(最大)
1700W		入力
AC 100-240V､50/60Hz		 

安全/不要輻射
EMC
CE / FCC Class A		   