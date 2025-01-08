LAEC015-GY2

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LGオールインワンLEDシリーズ（AIO）
オールインワンLEDシリーズ(AIO)は、コントローラ/スピーカーがセットになった136インチのLEDディスプレイです。簡単な設置で、通常のモニターのようにリモコンで操作できます。従来の複雑なLEDディスプレイの複雑な設置イメージを払拭し、シンプルな設置ができる画期的な製品です。