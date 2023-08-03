Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
21:9の横長画面が快適な作業性と映像への没入感を演出

21:9の横長画面が快適な作業性と映像への没入感を演出

29WL500-B

29WL500-B

21:9の横長画面が快適な作業性と映像への没入感を演出

ウルトラワイド画面×マルチタスク

複数の作業を同時に

21:9ウルトラワイド™の横長の解像度(2560×1080)なら、16:9フルHDと比べ、作業スペースを広く取ることが可能です。スペースが広くなることで、ソフトウェアやウィンドウを左右に整列して同時に表示させることができます。

UltraWide™ ディスプレイ

ホームオフィス機器を強化する

21:9UltraWide™解像度 (2560x1080) なら、フルHD解像度ディスプレイと比べ、33%作業スペースを広く取ることができます。この画面サイズにより、ウェビナーでは資料をより大きく表示でき、より多くの視聴者が参加できます。

オンライン教室をワイド画面で

教科書、講義、会話、調査を単一画面で簡単管理。ワイドな画面はお気に入りのオンライン教室に変わります。

画面を切り替えることなく並べて表示

データシートとスライドを切り替える必要なく並べて一目で確認しながらレポート作業に取り組めます。

映像をより鮮明に

HDR対応モニターは従来の液晶ディスプレイと比べて明るい部分をより明るく、暗い部分をより深い黒で再現します。HDRは、従来のSDR規格では色の識別が困難であったキメの細やかな映像の暗い部分と明るい部分をしっかりと描写することができます。
IPS

正確な色再現と広い視野角

視野角が広く、鮮やかで自然な色再現を実現するIPSパネルを採用。
さらにsRGB99％ (標準値)以上をカバーし、sRGBの色空間を忠実に表示します。
USB 3.0を搭載、高速充電も可能

OnScreen Control機能で広域な表示領域を有効活用

OnScreen Controlによって広域な画面を快適かつ有効的に活用できます。明るさやコントラストなど基本的な設定やゲーミングモードの設定をWindows上で操作が可能。
また、ソフトウェアごとに最適なピクチャーモードの自動的に適用させるMy Application Preset、画面上に表示されているウィンドウを自動的に分割表示させるScreen Splitなど、快適に画面を使用できる機能を搭載しています。
* OnScreen Controlはホームページからダウンロードできます。
* OnScreen Controlは予告なく仕様が変更される場合があります。
※ 画像はイメージです

AMD FreeSync™

ブラック スタビライザー

クロスヘア

より鮮明で滑らかな画質

Radeon FreeSync™により、高解像度で動きの速いゲームの最中もシームレスな画面表示による流れるような動きを実現します。Radeon FreeSync™がほぼすべての映像の乱れや音の途切れをカットします。

暗いシーンの視認性を向上

映像の暗くて見づらい部分を認識して、明るく映し出します。暗い場所に隠れた敵を見分けやすくし、ゲームを有利に展開することができます。明るさのレベルは、ユーザーの趣向に合わせて調整が可能です。

ターゲットを正確に捕捉するクロスヘア

FPS(First Person Shooting) ゲームのプレイ用に、画面中央にクロスヘア(十字マーク) を表示します。クロスヘアは4種類のデザインからゲームタイトルに応じて選択できます。

あらゆるゲームに対応できるカスタムモード1

あらゆるゲームに対応できるカスタムモード

ゲームモードとして Gamer、FPS、RTS を選ぶことができ、各モードでさらにカスタマイズできます。設定を調整してあらゆる種類のゲームに最適化できます。

エッジアーク デザイン スタンド

シンプルで美しいデザイン

モニターを安定して支えながら、スリムでエレガントな弧を描く「エッジアークラインスタンド」を採用。前面だけでなく、背面にも徹底的にこだわり、インテリアにさりげなく調和するシンプルで美しいデザインを実現。マットな質感も高級感を演出します。

端子図

仕様

画面サイズ [インチ]

29

解像度

2560×1080

パネルタイプ

IPS

アスペクト比(水平:垂直)

21:9

色域(標準値)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

輝度(標準値) [cd/m²]

250

最大リフレッシュレート(垂直走査周波数) [Hz]

75

応答速度

5ms (GTG Faster設定時)

ディスプレイ位置調整

チルト角調整(前 : -5ﾟ~後 : 15ﾟ)

情報

製品名

LG UltraWide™

発売

2019

安全規格

RoHS

アプリケーションソフトウェア

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

Dual Controller

ディスプレイ

アスペクト比(水平:垂直)

21:9

輝度(標準値) [cd/m²]

250

表示色

約1,677万色

色域(標準値)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

コントラスト比(標準値)

1000:1

パネルタイプ

IPS

画素ピッチ[mm]

0.2628×0.2628

最大リフレッシュレート(垂直走査周波数) [Hz]

75

解像度

2560×1080

応答速度

5ms (GTG Faster設定時)

画面サイズ [インチ]

29

視野角(CR≧10)

178ﾟ(水平)/178ﾟ(垂直)

機能

フリッカーセーフ

AMD FreeSync™ テクノロジー

AMD FreeSync™ テクノロジー

ブラックスタビライザー

色覚調整

クロスヘア

DAS(Dynamic Action Sync)モード

HDR10

HDR10効果

ブルーライト低減モード

Smart Energy Saving

Super Resolution+

アプリケーションソフトウェア

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

Dual Controller

アクセサリー

HDMIケーブル

1 (1.5m)

AC-DC アダプター

1

取付け用ネジ

2

電源コード

1

クイックセットアップガイド

電源

AC入力

100~240V (50/60Hz)

消費電力(電源オフ時)

0.3W以下

消費電力(Energy Star標準)

20.5W

消費電力(最大値)

27W

消費電力(待機時)

0.5W以下

消費電力(標準値)

24.5W

タイプ

外部電源アダプター

筐体仕様

ディスプレイ位置調整

チルト角調整(前 : -5ﾟ~後 : 15ﾟ)

マウント規格

100×100

外形寸法 / 重量

梱包時外形寸法[mm]

822×159×413

スタンド非装着時外形寸法(幅×高さ×奥行)[mm]

698×318×77

スタンド装着時外形寸法(幅×高さ×奥行)[mm]

698×411×209

梱包時重量[kg]

7.5

スタンド非装着時重量[kg]

4.7

スタンド装着時重量[kg]

5.2

出入力端子

HDMI

2

ヘッドホン出力

3極

SMART機能

その他

JAN:49-89027-015531

29WL500-B

21:9の横長画面が快適な作業性と映像への没入感を演出

お取り扱い店舗