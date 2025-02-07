We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
|27GS93QE-B
|27GX790A-B
|27G850A-B
|34GX90SA-W
|39GX90SA-W
|45GX950A-B
|先行予約特価23%OFF
|先行予約特価17%OFF
|先行予約特価23%OFF
|Coming Soon
|Coming Soon
|Coming Soon
公式オンラインショップ限定特典
【LG会員様限定】
最大23%OFF*1
【LG会員様限定】
安心の最長5年保証*2
【LG会員様限定】
送料無料*3
LG UltraGear OLED 新モデル
27GX790A-B
|26.5インチ / WQHD(2560×1440)
|有機EL / MLA(マイクロレンズアレイ)
|VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 /DCI-P3 98.5%(標準値）
|アンチグレア 低反射
|高速リフレッシュレート 480Hz
|応答速度 0.03ms(GTG)
|VESA ClearMR 21000
|DisplayPort 2.1
4極ミニプラグヘッドホンジャック
|VESA certified AdaptiveSync
|NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
|AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro テクノロジー