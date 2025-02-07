Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

ultragear-monitor-2025

27GS93QE-B27GX790A-B27G850A-B34GX90SA-W39GX90SA-W45GX950A-B
先行予約特価23%OFF先行予約特価17%OFF先行予約特価23%OFFComing SoonComing SoonComing Soon

公式オンラインショップ限定特典

【LG会員様限定】最大23%OFF

【LG会員様限定】
最大23%OFF*1

【LG会員様限定】最長5年保証

【LG会員様限定】
安心の最長5年保証*2

【LG会員様限定】送料無料

【LG会員様限定】
送料無料*3

*1 先行予約販売の対象製品は、期間限定の特別価格でご提供するためウェルカムクーポン併用不可となります。

*2 「5年延長保証」の適用は、LG公式オンラインショップでのご購入後、製品登録をしていただくことが条件となります。 製品登録についてはこちらをご確認ください。

*3 LGの委託業者が配送を行います。遠隔地配送対象エリアについては配送の際、追加手数料が発生します。詳細はこちらをご確認ください。

LG UltraGear OLED 新モデル

　　　　

27GX790A-B

26.5インチ / WQHD(2560×1440)
有機EL / MLA(マイクロレンズアレイ)
VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 /DCI-P3 98.5%(標準値）
アンチグレア 低反射
高速リフレッシュレート 480Hz
応答速度 0.03ms(GTG)
VESA ClearMR 21000
DisplayPort 2.1
4極ミニプラグヘッドホンジャック
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync Premium Pro テクノロジー
詳しくはこちら

　　

27GS93QE-B

26.5インチ / WQHD(2560×1440)
有機EL / MLA(マイクロレンズアレイ)
VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 /DCI-P3 98.5%(標準値）
アンチグレア 低反射
リフレッシュレート240Hz
応答速度0.03ms(GTG)
-
-
 
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync Premium Proテクノロジー
詳しくはこちら

LG UltraGear（液晶）新モデル

27G850A-B

27インチ/4K(3840×2160)
Nano IPS Black
DCI-P3 99%(標準値）
VESA DisplayHDR 600
VESA Dual Mode (4K@240Hz/フルHD@480Hz)
応答速度 1ms(GTG)
DisplayPort 2.1
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync Premium Proテクノロジー
詳しくはこちら

公式オンラインショップ限定特典

【LG会員様限定】最大23%OFF

【LG会員様限定】
最大23%OFF*1

【LG会員様限定】最長5年保証

【LG会員様限定】
安心の最長5年保証*2

【LG会員様限定】送料無料

【LG会員様限定】
送料無料*3

*1 先行予約販売の対象製品は、期間限定の特別価格でご提供するためウェルカムクーポン併用不可となります。

*2 「5年延長保証」の適用は、LG公式オンラインショップでのご購入後、製品登録をしていただくことが条件となります。 製品登録についてはこちらをご確認ください。

*3 LGの委託業者が配送を行います。遠隔地配送対象エリアについては配送の際、追加手数料が発生します。詳細はこちらをご確認ください。