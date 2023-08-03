We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
HDR 10 / sRGB 99%（標準値）
映像をより鮮明に
HDR対応モニターは従来の液晶ディスプレイと比べて明るい部分をより明るく、暗い部分をより深い黒で再現します。HDRは、従来のSDR規格では色の識別が困難であったキメの細やかな映像の暗い部分と明るい部分をしっかりと描写することができます。さらにsRGB99%(標準値)をカバー。写真加工、動画編集などのアートワークでも正確な色再現を発揮します。