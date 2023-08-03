Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
使いやすさを追求した23.8”WQHDモニター

特色

ギャラリー

仕様

レビュー

サポート

お取り扱い店舗

使いやすさを追求した23.8”WQHDモニター

24QP500-B

使いやすさを追求した23.8”WQHDモニター

WQHD (2560×1440)　IPS

FHDの約1.8倍の表示領域

もっとも一般的なフルHDの約1.8倍の表示領域が多くの情報表示を提供。作業効率を高め、映像も高精細に。

多くの専門家が好んで使用するとされる、発色が鮮やかで自然な色彩表現が特⾧のIPSパネルを採用。さらにsRGB99%(標準値)をカバーすることで。写真加工・動画編集などのアートワークでも正確な色再現を発揮します。また、IPSの特⾧として斜めから見た時の褪色が少なく、どの角度から見ても鮮やかに見ることができます。

FHDの約1.8倍の表示領域1

hdrは、特定のレベルの色と明るさをサポートします

HDR 10 / sRGB 99%（標準値）

映像をより鮮明に

HDR対応モニターは従来の液晶ディスプレイと比べて明るい部分をより明るく、暗い部分をより深い黒で再現します。HDRは、従来のSDR規格では色の識別が困難であったキメの細やかな映像の暗い部分と明るい部分をしっかりと描写することができます。さらにsRGB99%(標準値)をカバー。写真加工、動画編集などのアートワークでも正確な色再現を発揮します。

*画像はイメージです。

  • OFF
  • ON
目にやさしい色合いで表示

ブルーライト低減モード

眼精疲労の原因と言われるブルーライトを抑え、目に負担の少ない紙に近い色温度で表示するピクチャーモードを搭載しています。

* 画像はイメージです。

  • ちらつき
  • フリッカーセーフ

フリッカーセーフ

従来のLEDモニターで画面の明るさを抑えた際に発生していた“ちらつき”を、調光方式を変更することで抑えます。

* 画像はイメージです。

3辺フレームレス

没入感を高めるデザイン

超薄型ベゼルデザインを採用。
映像を見る上で邪魔になるフレームを最小限に抑え高い没入感を実現します。

没入感を高めるデザイン1

AMD FreeSync
AMD FreeSync™テクノロジー

画面のずれや表示の遅延を軽減

AMD社のFreeSync™テクノロジーをサポートしたAPUまたはGPU搭載グラフィックスカードと液晶モニター間でコンテンツのフレームレートとモニターのリフレッシュレートを同期させて、映像のちらつき(ティアリング)やカクつき(スタッタリング)を制御することができます。

* 画像はイメージです。

  • 従来
  • DAS
DAS(Dynamic Action Sync)モード

映像をよりリアルタイムに表示

本来、モニターはグラフィックカードから受信した映像信号を、映像処理を行ったあと一度フレームバッファに格納してから画面に映像を表示します。その間に1フレーム以上のラグが発生します。｢DASモード｣は､フレームバッファを通さず映像を画面に出力することで、遅延を最小限に抑えます。（DASモードは自動設定）

* 画像はイメージです。

  • OFF
  • ON
ブラック スタビライザー

暗いシーンの視認性を向上

映像の暗くて見づらい部分を認識して、明るく映し出します。暗い場所に隠れた敵を見分けやすくし、ゲームを有利に展開することができます。明るさのレベルは､ユーザーの趣向に合わせて調整が可能です｡

* 画像はイメージです。

OSC
OnScreen Control

機能で広域な表示領域を有効活用

OnScreen Controlによって広域な画面を快適かつ有効的に活用できます。明るさやコントラストなど基本的な設定やゲーミングモードの設定をWindows上で操作が可能。また、ソフトウェアごとに最適なピクチャーモードの自動的に適用させるMy Application Preset、画面上に表示されているウィンドウを自動的に分割表示させるScreen Splitなど、快適に画面を使用できる機能を搭載しています。

*OnScreen Controlはホームページからダウンロードできます。
*OnScreen Controlは予告なく仕様が変更される場合があります。
※画像はイメージです

端子図
プリント

仕様

画面サイズ [インチ]

23.8

解像度

2560×1440

パネルタイプ

IPS

アスペクト比(水平:垂直)

16:9

色域(標準値)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

輝度(標準値) [cd/m²]

300

最大リフレッシュレート(垂直走査周波数) [Hz]

75

応答速度

5ms (GTG Faster設定時)

ディスプレイ位置調整

チルト角調整

全てのスペック

情報

製品名

PC Monitor

発売

2021

安全規格

RoHS

アプリケーションソフトウェア

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

Dual Controller

ディスプレイ

アスペクト比(水平:垂直)

16:9

輝度 (最小) [cd/m²]

-

輝度(標準値) [cd/m²]

300

表示色

約1,677万色

色域 (最小)

-

色域(標準値)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

コントラスト比 (最小)

-

コントラスト比(標準値)

1000:1

パネルタイプ

IPS

画素ピッチ[mm]

0.2058×0.2058

最大リフレッシュレート(垂直走査周波数) [Hz]

75

解像度

2560×1440

応答速度

5ms (GTG Faster設定時)

画面サイズ [cm]

-

画面サイズ [インチ]

23.8

視野角(CR≧10)

178ﾟ(水平)/178ﾟ(垂直)

機能

フリッカーセーフ

AMD FreeSync™ テクノロジー

AMD FreeSync™ テクノロジー

ブラックスタビライザー

色覚調整

DAS(Dynamic Action Sync)モード

HDR10

HDR10効果

ブルーライト低減モード

Smart Energy Saving

Super Resolution+

アプリケーションソフトウェア

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

Dual Controller

アクセサリー

HDMIケーブル

1 (1.5m)

AC-DC アダプター

1

DisplayPortケーブル

1 (1.5m)

その他付属品

取付用ネジ×2

電源コード

1 (1.5m)

クイックセットアップガイド

電源

AC入力

100~240V (50/60Hz)

消費電力(電源オフ時)

0.3W以下

消費電力(最大値)

22W

消費電力(待機時)

0.5W

消費電力(標準値)

19W

タイプ

外部電源アダプター

筐体仕様

ディスプレイ位置調整

チルト角調整

マウント規格

100×100

外形寸法 / 重量

梱包時外形寸法[mm]

611×391×165

スタンド非装着時外形寸法(幅×高さ×奥行)[mm]

540×321×42

スタンド装着時外形寸法(幅×高さ×奥行)[mm]

540×413×212

梱包時重量[kg]

5.5

スタンド非装着時重量[kg]

3.4

スタンド装着時重量[kg]

4

SMART機能

その他

JAN:49-89027-018754

出入力端子

DisplayPort

×1

DisplayPortバージョン

1.4

HDMI

×2

ヘッドホン出力

3極

公式サイトで購入

24QP500-B

使いやすさを追求した23.8”WQHDモニター

お取り扱い店舗