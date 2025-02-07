Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
-15°の側面図
+15°の側面図
スタンドを下ろしたモニターの正面図
背面画像（ライト消灯時）
背面画像（ライト点灯時）
モニターの背面画像
LEDアクセント点灯時のモニターの背面画像
側面図
チルト調節されたモニターの側面図
スリムなデザインを示すモニターの上面図
+30°のスイベルモニター上面図
-30°のスイベルモニター上面図
モニターの背面のクローズアップ
LEDアクセント点灯時のモニターの背面のクローズアップ

主な機能

  • 27インチ 4K（3840×2160）Nano IPS Blackディスプレイ
  • デュアルモード（4K@240Hz/フルHD @480Hz）
  • 応答速度1ms（GTG）
  • DisplayPort 2.1
  • VESA DisplayHDR 600、DCI-P3 99%対応
  • VESA certified AdaptiveSync / NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / AMD FreeSync™ Premium Proテクノロジー
もっと見る

「先行予約販売」期間中の割引価格は、ログイン後、表示反映されます。

LG会員様限定 LG公式オンラインショップでご購入の全製品の保証期間を5年まで延長

【LG会員様限定】

5年延長保証*

LG公式オンラインショップでご購入、製品登録いただくと、
ご購入製品の保証期間を "無料で" 5年まで延長いたします。

*「5年延長保証」の適用は、LG公式オンラインショップでのご購入後、製品登録をしていただくことが条件となります。 

UltraGear™ OLED G8 ロゴ画像。



27インチ/4K@240Hz
ゲーミングモニター

*画像はイメージです。

ディスプレイ

27インチ/4K(3840×2160)

Nano IPS Black

DCI-P3 99%(標準値）

VESA DisplayHDR 600

速度

VESA Dual Mode
(4K@240Hz/フルHD@480Hz)

応答速度 1ms(GTG)

テクノロジー

DisplayPort 2.1

VESA certified AdaptiveSync

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Proテクノロジー

Nano IPS Black

コントラスト比2000:1の深みのある黒
鮮やかな映像を実現

4K（3840×2160）解像度に、LEDにナノサイズ粒子を採用したNano IPS Blackを実現。コントラスト比が2000:1に向上。オブジェクト、影、背景をよりくっきりと映し出すため、暗いゲームシーンでも快適にプレイできます。もっと輝く鮮やかな色彩と優れたリアル感で没入感を高めます。

武装したIPS-Aロボット戦士が、燃えるような青と赤々とした背景でエネルギー武器を発砲させています。

Nano IPS Black（2000:1）

武装したIPS-Aロボット戦士が、燃えるような青と赤々とした背景でエネルギー武器を発砲させています。

IPS（1000:1）

*画像はイメージです。

DisplayHDR 600 | DCI-P3 99%

真の色彩で没入し、ゲームを制覇

DCI-P3 99%（標準値）に対応した幅広い色域。VESA DisplayHDR™ 600に対応し、忠実に色彩を再現。リアルなゲーミング体験を提供します。

ネオンが輝く都市で未来風の武装した戦士がエネルギー武器で戦っています。

*画像はイメージです。

超高速の応答速度1ms (GtG) のレーシングゲームのシーン。

黒が強化されたNano IPS Black、かつ高速応答を実現

驚異的なスピードで
ゲームに熱中

IPS Blackは､黒の再現性を35%高めています｡さらに､オレンジなどの過剰な波長を吸収する1nmの微細な粒子を塗布することで､色の純度を高めるNano IPSにより正確な赤や緑を再現｡Nano IPS Blackを採用し、暗部諧調の再現性と純度の高い色再現が､よりリアリティあふれる表示を可能にしました。

さらに､応答速度は1ms（GTG）に対応し､モーションブラー(にじみ)を軽減します｡

*1ms応答速度を有効にするには「Faster」を選択してください（ゲーミングモード→応答速度→Faster)。 *画像はイメージです。

 

 

UHD 240HzとFHD 480Hzのデュアルモードでスムーズなゲーミングを満喫。

4K@240Hz/フルHD@480Hzの
2モード切替

VESA Dual Modeに対応｡4K（3840×2160）@240HzとフルHD（1920×1080）@480Hz両方で使用できます。

PRGやMMOなど美しい世界観のゲームは4Kの壮大かつ美麗な画面で、FPSなど速度が重要なゲームはフルHD@480Hzで表示させるなど､プレイするゲームジャンルや好みに合わせたフレキシブルな画面の表示で、あらゆるゲームを最大限楽しめます。

*「デュアルモード」の性能はゲームタイプにより異なる場合があります。　*画像はイメージです。

DisplayPort 2.1に対応

4K解像度で240Hzの高速ゲーミングを実現します。また、HDMI 2.1を2ポートを備えているため、最新のコンソールゲーム機やPCにシームレスに接続できます。

鮮やかなネオンライトの跡が映し出されたモニター画面から飛び出す未来風のモーターサイクリストと、最前面にあるDP 2.1のケーブル。

*グラフィックカードは別売りです。　*画像はイメージです。

スムーズな動き、
無限の遊び方

トラックを走行する緑のレースカーを対照比較し、ビジュアル品質の違いを示しています。右の方がディテールをよりクリアに映し出しています。

*画像はイメージです。

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatibleの認証を取得。GeForce GTX10シリーズ、GeForce RTXシリーズでもティアリング、スタッタリングを抑えます。

VESA certified AdaptiveSync

VESA AdaptiveSync Display認証を取得。高リフレッシュレートと低遅延を実現したゲーム向けディスプレイとして認証されています。よりスムーズな表示のゲーム、表示エラーのないビデオ再生をお楽しみください。

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro テクノロジー

AMD社の対応APU/GPUとの組み合わせで、グラフィックカードとモニター間でゲームのフレームレートと同期させて、ちらつき(ティアリング)やカクつき(スタッタリング)を軽減し、滑らかな映像表示を実現します。

ヘッドホンケーブルを接続したモニタースタンドのクローズアップとDTS Headphone Xのロゴが表示されています。

4極ヘッドホン出力／マイク入力

ヘッドホン出力は4極ミニプラグになっており、マイク入力にも対応。ヘッドセットでボイスチャットも可能です。DTS Headphone：X®にも対応しているので、ヘッドセットやイヤホンで、より臨場感あふれる立体的音響を楽しめます。

*ヘッドセットは別売りです。 *画像はイメージです。

DASモード

本来、モニターはグラフィックカードから受信した映像信号を、映像処理を行ったあと一度フレームバッファに格納してから画面に映像を表示します。その間に1フレーム以上のラグが発生します。｢DAS(Dynamic Action Sync)モード｣は､フレームバッファを通さず映像を画面に出力することで、遅延を最小限に抑えます。（DASモードは自動設定）

ブラックスタビライザー

映像の暗くて見づらい部分を認識して、明るく映し出します。暗い場所に隠れたターゲットを見分けやすくし、ゲームを有利に展開することができます。明るさのレベルは､ユーザーの趣向に合わせて調整が可能です。

クロスヘア

FPS(First Person Shooting) ゲームのプレイ用に、画面中央にクロスヘア(十字マーク) を表示します。クロスヘアは4種類のデザインからゲームタイトルに応じて選択できます。

FPSカウンター

ソフトウェアを別途インストールしなくても、画面端にフレーム/秒 (FPS) を表示させてゲーム中に確認できます。

*FPSカウンターが有効になっていると、クロスヘア機能は使用できません。 *FPSカウンターはモニターの最大リフレッシュレートを超える値を表示する場合があります。 *画像はイメージです。

すっきりコンパクト

スイベル、チルト、高さ、ピボットの調節が可能。背面の照明は気分を盛り上げます。すっきりとしたL字型スタンドは作業スペースで場所を取らず、デッドスペースを削減します。

ゲーミングシーンを映し出した、デスク上のモニター。
デスク上にLEDアクセントのあるモニターの背面画像。
スイベルの調節が可能なモニター。

スイベル

左30ﾟ/右30ﾟ

傾き/高さの調節が可能なモニター。

チルト角度

前：-8° ～後：15ﾟ

ピボットの調節が可能なモニター。

高さ調整

110ｍｍ

ボーダーレスなデザインのモニター。

ピボット対応

左90ﾟ

 *画像はイメージです。

プリント

全てのスペック

製品仕様

製品概要
製品型番
27G850A-B		製品シリーズ
LG UltraGear™		JAN CODE
49-89027-029279		 

ディスプレイ
画面サイズ
27インチ		アスペクト比
16:9		パネルタイプ
IPS Black(IPS Black)		表面処理
アンチグレア
有効表示領域(幅×高さ)
597×336(mm)		解像度
3840×2160		画素ピッチ
0.1554×0.1554(mm)		表示色
約10.7億色
視野角(水平/垂直)
178°/ 178°(CR≧10)		輝度(標準値)
450cd/㎡(ピーク時 750cd/㎡)		コントラスト比
2,000:1		応答速度(標準値)
1ms(GTG 応答速度Faster設定時)
色域
DCI-P3 99%		   

垂直走査周波数
HDMI
48-240Hz		DisplayPort
48-240Hz		  

出入力端子
HDMI入力
2		DisplayPort入力
1(Ver.2.1/UHBR13.5)		USBアップストリーム
1(USB 3.2 Gen 1)		USBダウンストリーム
2(USB 3.2 Gen1)
ヘッドホン(ステレオミニジャック)
1(4極 : ヘッドホン出力+マイク入力)		   

機能
HDR
○(HDR10)		HDCP
○(HDCP2.3)		フリッカーセーフ
ブルーライト低減モード
Live Color Low Blue Light
色覚調整
Smart Energy Saving
ハードウェアキャリブレーション
工場出荷時キャリブレーション済
VESA DSC
DTS Headphone:X®
可変リフレッシュレート
AMD FreeSync™ テクノロジー
○(AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro テクノロジー)		NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible
VESA Adaptive-Sync
VESA Dual-Mode
DAS Mode
ブラックスタビライザー
クロスヘア
アンビエントライト
○(Unity Hexagon Lighting)
FPSカウンター
LG Switch
Dual Controller
LG Calibration Studio

筐体仕様
OSD操作
OSDジョイスティック		チルト角度
前：-8ﾟ～後：15ﾟ		スイベル角度
左30ﾟ/右30ﾟ		高さ調整
110mm
ピボット
左90ﾟ		マウント規格
100×100(mm)		  

寸法（幅 x 高さ x 奥行き）（mm）
セット(スタンド付き)
615 × 472～582 × 249		セット(スタンドなし)
615 × 365 × 68		梱包時
838 × 184 × 439		 

重量（kg）
セット(スタンド付き)
9.4		セット(スタンドなし)
5.2		梱包時
12.3		 

電源
電源入力
100-240V,50/60Hz		消費電力(オンモード)
40.69W		待機時
0.5W		オフ時
0.3W

アクセサリー
電源コード
○(1.5m)		HDMIケーブル
○(1.8m)		DisplayPortケーブル
○(1.8m/DP80ケーブル)		USBケーブル
○(1.8m)
クイックセットアップガイド
保証書
マウスホルダー
 

安全規格
ROHS指令
J-Moss
VCCI
クラスB		UL(cUL)
TUV-TYPE
FCC-B
CE
 

保証
3年安心保証
当社の「無料修理規定」に基づき、ご購入いただいた日から3年間、無料にて修理を行います。(液晶パネル、バックライトを含む)		無輝点保証
ご購入いただいた日から3年間、輝点(同じ色で光りっぱなしのピクセル)が1個でもあった場合は、保証期間内に限り、無償修理対象となります。輝点と思われる欠陥が見つかった際は、弊社のカスタマーセンターにお問い合わせください。		  

