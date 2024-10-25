About Cookies on This Site

LBE DOOH

La serie LBE DOOH de LG es adecuada para instalación fija en exteriores, con alojamiento de aluminio fundido para un montaje impecable y con rendimiento eficiente en consumo de energía.

LBE DOOH

La serie LBE DOOH es adecuada para instalación fija en exteriores, con alojamiento de aluminio fundido para un montaje impecable y con rendimiento eficiente en consumo de energía. Se puede configurar para aspectos de pantalla de 4:3, 8:9 y 16:9, ideales para reproducir cualquier contenido publicitario.

Features
ID-LBE-DOOH-01-Reliable-Weatherproof-Design_1554339396959

Diseño Impermeable y Confiable

Las partes frontal y trasera de la caja de unidad cuentan con certificación IP65 e IP54, lo que permite un funcionamiento estable, que no se ve afectado por el clima ni por ambientes externos dañinos.

ID-LBE-DOOH-02-Front-or-Rear_1554339451208

Capacidad De Mantenimiento Frontal o Trasero

El producto ofrece tanto acceso frontal o trasero, lo que permite a los clientes optar por uno u otro de acuerdo al entorno de instalación, lo cual minimiza limitaciones de instalación y mantenimiento.

ID-LBE-DOOH-03-Die-Cast-Aluminum-Frame-Design_1554339487865

Diseño De Marco En Aluminio Fundido

El diseño del marco en aluminio proporciona al gabinete ángulos y acabados limpios, lo cual elimina los espacios que interrumpen una visualización nítida de la pantalla.

ID-LBE-DOOH-04-Fast-Lock-for-Easy-Assembly_1554339921246

Fijación Rápida Para Un Montaje Fácil

Las cajas de unidad pueden conectarse de forma sencilla mediante una “fijación de giro rápido” entre sí.

ID-LBE-DOOH-05-Attachable-Power-Unit_1554339969304

Unidad De Control/potencial Desmontable

Las unidades de potencia y control unidas a las cajas de unidad pueden desmontarse fácilmente, lo cual facilita las reparaciones.

ID-LBE-DOOH-06-Uniform-Picture-Quality_1554340022290

Calidad De Imagen Uniforme

Cada paso de producción se administra de forma estricta, mientras el calibrado de fábrica asegura una calidad consistente entre todas las unidades LED. La pantalla proporciona contenido impecable con uniformidad de brillo de 97%.

ID-LBE-DOOH-07-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy_1554340061384

Colores Vívidos y Precisos

Los rigurosos estándares de calidad de LG permiten que la señalización LED de LG reproduzca los colores precisos y vívidos de los objetos, y sin distorsión.

ID-LBE-DOOH-08-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product_1554340109453

Producto Seguro Con Certificación RoHS

Con su certificación RoHS, todos los modelos de señalización LED de LG son productos ecológicos que no emplean materiales dañinos para el medio ambiente y las personas.

Denominación del modelo

LBE040DD4

LBE080DD3

LBE080DD4

Configuración de pixeles

3 en 1 SMD

3 en 1 SMD

3 en 1 SMD

Tono de píxel (mm)

4.00

8.00

8.00

Resolución de la carcasa (Ancho x Altura)

160x180

80x90

80x90

Dimensiones (Ancho x Altura x Profundidad)

640x720x90

640x720x90

640x720x90

Peso(Kg/unidad)/metro cuadrado (kg/㎡)

17.0/36.9

17.0/36.9

17.0/36.9

Acceso de servicio

Parte trasera

Frontal o trasero

Frontal o trasero

Mínimas Brillo (Luego de la calibración)

5,000

5,500

5,000

Temperatura del color

6,500

6,500

6,500

Ángulo de visualización (Horizontal/Vertical)

160/120

160/120

160/120

Uniformidad del brillo/Uniformidad del color

≥97％/±0.003CxCy

≥97％/±0.003CxCy

≥97％/±0.003CxCy

Relación de contraste

5,000

5,000

5,000

Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)

14

14

14

Consumo (promedio c/Unidad/máximo c/Unidad)

120/360

110/330

110/330

Consumo de energía (máximo/㎡)

780

720

720

Suministro de energía (V)

100 a 240

100 a 240

100 a 240

Ritmo de actualización (Hz)

3,840

3,840

3,840

Vida útil (Brillo medio)*

50,000

80,000

50,000

Temperatura(℃)/Humedad de funcionamiento

-10∘ a +45∘/0~80％HR

-10∘ a +45∘/0~80％HR

-10∘ a +45∘/0~80％HR

Escala IP frontal / trasera

IP65/IP54

IP65/IP54

IP65/IP54

* La vida útil específica (Brillo medio) está sujeta a las especificaciones del paquete de LED.
**Los modelos pueden variar según la región.

Denominación del modelo

LBE100DD3

LBE100DD4

Configuración de pixeles

3 en 1 SMD

3 en 1 SMD

Tono de píxel (mm)

10.00

10.00

Resolución de la carcasa (Ancho x Altura)

64x72

64x72

Dimensiones (Ancho x Altura x Profundidad)

640x720x90

640x720x90

Peso(Kg/unidad)/metro cuadrado (kg/㎡)

17.0/36.9

17.0/36.9

Acceso de servicio

Frontal o trasero

Frontal o trasero

Mínimas Brillo (Luego de la calibración)

5,500

5,000

Temperatura del color

6,500

6,500

Ángulo de visualización (Horizontal/Vertical)

160/120

160/120

Uniformidad del brillo/Uniformidad del color

≥97％/±0.003CxCy

≥97％/±0.003CxCy

Relación de contraste

5,000

5,000

Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)

14

14

Consumo (promedio c/Unidad/máximo c/Unidad)

110/330

110/330

Consumo de energía (máximo/㎡)

720

720

Suministro de energía (V)

100 a 240

100 a 240

Ritmo de actualización (Hz)

3,840

3,840

Vida útil (Brillo medio)*

80,000

50,000

Temperatura(℃)/Humedad de funcionamiento

-10∘ a +45∘/0~80％HR

-10∘ a +45∘/0~80％HR

Escala IP frontal / trasera

IP65/IP54

IP65/IP54

* La vida útil específica (Brillo medio) está sujeta a las especificaciones del paquete de LED.
**Los modelos pueden variar según la región.

Ver más opciones
 
 