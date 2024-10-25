Serie Premium

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
EXPRESIÓN DETALLADA DE COLORES PROFUNDOS
El procesador de color de 16-bit brinda un nivel de escala de grises superior, lo que exhibe sin interrupciones a las distintas profundidades y densidades de los colores sin distorsión, de ese modo otorga un contenido más realista y sofisticado.