LAE Standard

La serie LAE estándar es razonable y proporciona un rendimiento versátil. Sus diferentes e increíbles diseños creativos e intuitivos con el usuario permiten una instalación y mantenimiento prácticos.

D01_ID_LED-Signage-Indoor_hero_06_M01_Standard_1522041793695

LAE Estándar

La serie LAE estándar es razonable y proporciona un rendimiento versátil. Sus diferentes e increíbles diseños creativos e intuitivos con el usuario permiten una instalación y mantenimiento prácticos.

D03_ID-LAE-Standard-01-1,200nit-High-Brightness_full_1554702121291

Alto Brillo De 1,000 nit

Instalado en un lugar amplio con iluminación natural o de interiores, este producto de alto brillo llama la atención del público de forma inmediata y transmite de forma eficaz su mensaje.

D04_ID-LAE-Standard-02-Lightweight-and-Slim-Design_1554422660544

Diseño Ligero y Delgado

Cada caja de unidad pesa 8.2 kg y 12.5 kg, con una profundidad de 68 mm. Delgadas y livianas, las pantallas son fáciles de instalar, lo que minimiza el daño durante su instalación. El juego completo de pantallas LED es liviano, lo cual reduce la tensión en la estructura que soporta las pantallas.

D05_ID-LAE-Standard-03-Easy-Installation_1554422703183

Instalación Fácil

Los diferentes factores, entre los que se incluyen los magnetos en la parte superior e inferior, los pernos de posicionamiento y las trabas fáciles ayudan a los instaladores a configurar y a desmontar las pantallas de forma sencilla.

D06_ID-LAE-Standard-04-Front-or-Rear_1554422910755

Capacidad De Mantenimiento Frontal o Trasero

El producto ofrece tanto acceso frontal o trasero, lo que permite a los clientes optar por uno u otro de acuerdo al entorno de instalación, lo cual minimiza limitaciones de instalación y mantenimiento.

D07_ID-LAE-Standard-05-Attachable-Power-and-Control-Modules-Fin_1554423003661

Módulos De Potencia y Control Desmontables

Los módulos de potencia y control unidos a las cajas de unidad pueden extraerse fácilmente, lo cual facilita resolver cualquier problema que surja.

D08_ID-LAE-Standard-06-Reliable-Operation-with-Signal_Power-Redundancy_1554423078105

Operación Confiable Con Redundancia De Señal

Gracias a un controlador adicional, si una de las unidades LED (o incluso el controlador principal) falla, se activa un controlador de apoyo que evita cualquier error de apagón en la pantalla. Esta función se denomina Redundancia de Señal*.

D09_ID-LED-07-Uniform-Picture-Quality_1554423303537

Calidad De Imagen Uniforme

Cada paso de producción se administra de forma estricta, mientras el calibrado de fábrica asegura una calidad consistente entre todas las unidades LED. La pantalla proporciona contenido impecable con uniformidad de brillo de 97% .

D10_ID-LED-08-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy_1554423351306

Colores Vívidos y Precisos

Los rigurosos estándares de calidad de LG permiten que la señalización LED de LG reproduzca los colores precisos y vívidos de los objetos, y sin distorsión.

D11_ID-LED-09-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product_1554423391013

Producto Seguro Con Certificación RoHS

Con su certificación RoHS, todos los modelos de señalización LED de LG son productos ecológicos que no emplean materiales dañinos para el medio ambiente y las personas.

 

Denominación del modelo

LAE029DD8E

LAE029DD8DE

LAE039DD8

LAE039DD8D

Configuración de pixeles

3 en 1 SMD

3 en 1 SMD

3 en 1 SMD

3 en 1 SMD

Tono de píxel (mm)

2.97

2.97

3.91

3.91

Resolución de la carcasa (Ancho x Altura)

168x336

168x336

128x256

128x128

Dimensiones (Ancho x Altura x Profundidad)

500x1,000x68

500x500x68

500x1,000x68

500x500x68

Peso(Kg/unidad)/metro cuadrado (kg/㎡)

15.5 / 31.0

10.0 / 40.0

12.5 / 25.0

8.2 / 32.8

Acceso de servicio

Frontal o Trasero

Frontal o Trasero

Frontal o Trasero

Frontal o Trasero

Mínimas Brillo (Luego de la calibración)

1,000

1,000

1,000

1,000

Temperatura del color

6,500

6,500

6,500

6,500

Ángulo de visualización (Horizontal/Vertical)

160/160

160/160

160/160

160/160

Uniformidad del brillo

97％

97％

97％

97％

Uniformidad del color

±0.003CxCy

±0.003CxCy

±0.003CxCy

±0.003CxCy

Relación de contraste

5,000

5,000

5,000

5,000

Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)

13

13

14

14

Consumo de energía (promedio/máximo,c/Unidad)

330 / 110

160 / 53

330 / 110

160 / 53

Consumo de energía (máximo/㎡)

660

640

660

640

Suministro de energía (V)

100 a 240

100 a 240

100 a 240

100 a 240

Ritmo de actualización (Hz)

1,920

1,920

3,840

3,840

Tiempo Vida útil

100,000

100,000

100,000

100,000

Temperatura(℃)/Humedad de funcionamiento

-10 a +45 /0~80％RH

-10 a +45 /0~80％RH

-10 a +45 /0~80％RH

-10 a +45 /0~80％RH

* Models may vary by region. Check with local salesteam.

