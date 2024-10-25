LG Fridge Freezer Buying Guide

Use this four-point plan to ensure your LG fridge freezer will be the perfect fit for your home:



1. Take accurate measurements of the space where you plan to install your LG fridge freezer. Remember to factor in any skirting boards when measuring width and depth, and ensure you have access to a power socket.



2. Add in some extra space around your LG fridge freezer to allow for ventilation. We recommend a buffer of at least 50mm on all sides including the top to allow for efficient operation.



3. Check you will have sufficient space around your Fridge Freezer to open the doors once installed. LG’s Combi models come with reversible doors for added flexibility of installation.



4. Think about how you will get your Fridge Freezer to its final destination. Will it fit through doorways / up the stairs / inside a communal elevator? Measure and plan the access route beforehand or installation could cause headaches. Doors are removeable on certain models for ease of installation / access.