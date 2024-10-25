Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Pantalla LG NanoCell TV AI ThinQ 4K 86"

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

Pantalla LG NanoCell TV AI ThinQ 4K 86"

86NANO90UNA

Pantalla LG NanoCell TV AI ThinQ 4K 86"

Vista frontal con imagen de relleno
Todas las especificaciones

RESUMEN

  • Tipo de pantalla

    NanoCell Display

  • Tamaño de la pantalla

    86

  • Resolución

    4K

  • Ultra Grande TV

    Si

  • Smart TV

    Si

  • Intelligent Processor

    α7 Gen3 Processor 4K

  • Inteligencia Artificial

    Si

  • DOLBY ATMOS

    Si

  • DOLBY VISION

    Si

  • HDR

    Cinema HDR

  • HDMI 2.1

    Si

  • Panel Nano Cell™

    Si

  • Panel IPS

    Si

  • Ángulo de visión

    Amplio Ángulo de Visión

  • Amplia gama de colores

    Nano Color Pro

  • Millones de colores perfectos

    Si

  • Dimming

    Full Array Dimming

  • Ultra Luminance

    Ultra Luminance

  • TruMotion/Refresh Rate

    TM240 (Refresh Rate 120Hz)

CALIDAD DE IMAGEN

  • Procesador

    α7 Gen 3 Processor 4K

  • AI Picture

    AI Picture

  • Auto Genre Selection

    Si (Dolby HDR only)

  • Image Enhancing

    Image Enhancing

  • Control de brillo Inteligente AI

    Si

  • HDR

    Cinema HDR

  • Dolby Vision IQ

    Si

  • HDR10 Pro

    Si

  • HLG

    Si

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Si

  • HDR Effect

    Si (4K/2K)

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • 4K HFR

    Si

  • 2K HFR

    Si

  • Motion Pro

    Motion Pro

  • Dimming Algorithm

    LG Local Contrast

  • Escalador

    Escalador 4K

  • HGIG Mode

    Si

  • Instant Game Response (VRR/ALLM)

    -/Si

  • Picture Mode

    Si 10 modes
    (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect,
    FILMMAKER MODE, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

  • Calibración Automática

    Si

AUDIO

  • Salida de audio

    40W (WF:20W, 10W per Channel)

  • Canales

    2.2ch

  • Dirección

    Down Firing

  • DOLBY ATMOS

    Si

  • Sonido Inteligente AI

    AI Sound

  • Afinación Acústica Inteligente AI

    Si

  • Surround Mode

    Ultra Surround

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Si

  • WiSA Speakers

    Si

  • LG Sound Sync

    Si

  • Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy paring)

    Si

  • Sound Share

    Si

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X

AI TV(INTELIGENCIA ARTIFICIAL)

  • Inteligencia Artificial AI ThinQ

    Si

  • Reconocimiento de voz Inteligente

    Si

  • Dictado de texto

    Si

  • LG Voice Search

    Si

  • Google Assistant

    Si

  • Amazon Alexa

    Si

  • AI UX

    Si

  • AI Home

    Si

  • Recomendaciones Inteligentes AI

    Si

  • Edición Inteligente

    Si

  • Home Dashboard

    Si

  • Detección automática de dispositivos

    Si (Magic remote)

  • Mobile Connectivity

    Si

SMART TV

  • Screen Share

    Si

  • LG TV Plus App

    Si

  • ThinQ App

    Si

  • Sistema operativo

    webOS Smart TV

  • Magic Remote Control

    Si

  • Quick Access

    Si

  • Control Universal

    Si

  • 360 VR Play

    Si

  • Búsqueda de contenido relacionado

    Si

  • Art Galllery

    Si

  • LG Store

    Si

  • Web Browser

    Si

  • Music Player

    Si

  • TV On With Mobile

    Si

  • Wi-Fi TV On

    Si

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

    Si

  • Network File Browser

    Si

  • Block access to harmful site

    Si

  • Hotel Mode

    Si

  • Sport Alert

    Si

  • Music Discovery

    Si

  • Analog TV Reception

    Si

CONECTIVIDAD

  • HDMI

    4

  • HDMI 2.1

    Supports 4K@120(100)Hz, eARC(Improved Audio Return Channel), VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), ALLM (Automatic Low Latency Mode) as specified in HDMI 2.1 (2port)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Si

  • eARC/ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • USB

    3

  • LAN

    Si posterior

  • RF In

    1

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Si

  • Wifi

    Si (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Si (V5.0)

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Suministro de energía

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz *Puede variar por región.

  • Energy saving Mode

    Si

  • Illuminance Green sensor

    Si

CONTROL REMOTO

  • Control Remoto

    MR20

  • Batteries

    Si AA

ESPECIFICACIONES ADICIONALES

  • Cable de Energía

    Si

  • Autocalibración

    Si

  • Digital Recording

    Si

DIMENSIONES/PESOS

  • Dimensiones de TV con soporte (ancho x alto x profundo) mm

    1926 x 1165 x 361

  • Dimensiones de TV sin soporte (ancho x alto x profundo) mm

    1926 x 1106 x 73.2

  • Dimensiones de Soporte (ancho x profundo) mm

    1630 x 361

  • Dimensiones de empaque (ancho x alto x profundo) mm

    2116 x 1217 x 253

  • Peso TV con soporte kg

    52.7

  • Peso TV sin soporte kg

    52.0

  • Peso de empaque kg

    66.0

  • Peso Soporte kg

    0.70

