Pantalla LG NanoCell TV AI ThinQ 4K 86"
Todas las especificaciones
RESUMEN
-
Tipo de pantalla
NanoCell Display
-
Tamaño de la pantalla
86
-
Resolución
4K
-
Ultra Grande TV
Si
-
Smart TV
Si
-
Intelligent Processor
α7 Gen3 Processor 4K
-
Inteligencia Artificial
Si
-
DOLBY ATMOS
Si
-
DOLBY VISION
Si
-
HDR
Cinema HDR
-
HDMI 2.1
Si
-
Panel Nano Cell™
Si
-
Panel IPS
Si
-
Ángulo de visión
Amplio Ángulo de Visión
-
Amplia gama de colores
Nano Color Pro
-
Millones de colores perfectos
Si
-
Dimming
Full Array Dimming
-
Ultra Luminance
Ultra Luminance
-
TruMotion/Refresh Rate
TM240 (Refresh Rate 120Hz)
CALIDAD DE IMAGEN
-
Procesador
α7 Gen 3 Processor 4K
-
AI Picture
AI Picture
-
Auto Genre Selection
Si (Dolby HDR only)
-
Image Enhancing
Image Enhancing
-
Control de brillo Inteligente AI
Si
-
HDR
Cinema HDR
-
Dolby Vision IQ
Si
-
HDR10 Pro
Si
-
HLG
Si
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Si
-
HDR Effect
Si (4K/2K)
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
4K HFR
Si
-
2K HFR
Si
-
Motion Pro
Motion Pro
-
Dimming Algorithm
LG Local Contrast
-
Escalador
Escalador 4K
-
HGIG Mode
Si
-
Instant Game Response (VRR/ALLM)
-/Si
-
Picture Mode
Si 10 modes
(Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect,
FILMMAKER MODE, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Calibración Automática
Si
AUDIO
-
Salida de audio
40W (WF:20W, 10W per Channel)
-
Canales
2.2ch
-
Dirección
Down Firing
-
DOLBY ATMOS
Si
-
Sonido Inteligente AI
AI Sound
-
Afinación Acústica Inteligente AI
Si
-
Surround Mode
Ultra Surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Si
-
WiSA Speakers
Si
-
LG Sound Sync
Si
-
Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy paring)
Si
-
Sound Share
Si
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
AI TV(INTELIGENCIA ARTIFICIAL)
-
Inteligencia Artificial AI ThinQ
Si
-
Reconocimiento de voz Inteligente
Si
-
Dictado de texto
Si
-
LG Voice Search
Si
-
Google Assistant
Si
-
Amazon Alexa
Si
-
AI UX
Si
-
AI Home
Si
-
Recomendaciones Inteligentes AI
Si
-
Edición Inteligente
Si
-
Home Dashboard
Si
-
Detección automática de dispositivos
Si (Magic remote)
-
Mobile Connectivity
Si
SMART TV
-
Screen Share
Si
-
LG TV Plus App
Si
-
ThinQ App
Si
-
Sistema operativo
webOS Smart TV
-
Magic Remote Control
Si
-
Quick Access
Si
-
Control Universal
Si
-
360 VR Play
Si
-
Búsqueda de contenido relacionado
Si
-
Art Galllery
Si
-
LG Store
Si
-
Web Browser
Si
-
Music Player
Si
-
TV On With Mobile
Si
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Si
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Si
-
Network File Browser
Si
-
Block access to harmful site
Si
-
Hotel Mode
Si
-
Sport Alert
Si
-
Music Discovery
Si
-
Analog TV Reception
Si
CONECTIVIDAD
-
HDMI
4
-
HDMI 2.1
Supports 4K@120(100)Hz, eARC(Improved Audio Return Channel), VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), ALLM (Automatic Low Latency Mode) as specified in HDMI 2.1 (2port)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Si
-
eARC/ARC (Audio Return Channel)
eARC (HDMI 3)
-
USB
3
-
LAN
Si posterior
-
RF In
1
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Si
-
Wifi
Si (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Si (V5.0)
CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA
-
Suministro de energía
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz *Puede variar por región.
-
Energy saving Mode
Si
-
Illuminance Green sensor
Si
CONTROL REMOTO
-
Control Remoto
MR20
-
Batteries
Si AA
ESPECIFICACIONES ADICIONALES
-
Cable de Energía
Si
-
Autocalibración
Si
-
Digital Recording
Si
DIMENSIONES/PESOS
-
Dimensiones de TV con soporte (ancho x alto x profundo) mm
1926 x 1165 x 361
-
Dimensiones de TV sin soporte (ancho x alto x profundo) mm
1926 x 1106 x 73.2
-
Dimensiones de Soporte (ancho x profundo) mm
1630 x 361
-
Dimensiones de empaque (ancho x alto x profundo) mm
2116 x 1217 x 253
-
Peso TV con soporte kg
52.7
-
Peso TV sin soporte kg
52.0
-
Peso de empaque kg
66.0
-
Peso Soporte kg
0.70
