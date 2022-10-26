We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG PRESENTS NEW & INNOVATIVE HOME ENTERTAINMENT & APPLIANCES @ HOMEDEC KL
KUALA LUMPUR, 26 October 2022: Leading global home appliance manufacturer, LG Electronics Malaysia (LG) is returning to the Home Design & Interior Exhibition Kuala Lumpur (HOMEDEC KL) from 27 to 30 October 2022. Located at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, Malaysians can get firsthand experience of the recent-launched LG OLED evo TV, the brand-new LG WashTower™, as well as a line-up of its award-winning home entertainment products and home appliances.
HOMEDEC visitors can also get promo rates with discounts of up to 43% when they visit LG's booth. You also stand a chance to enjoy up to RM 2,700.00 Cashback* from Touch' n Go eWallet credit! Check out below the cutting-edge home appliances and home entertainment products that you can bring home from this HOMEDEC KL!
Immersive Viewing Experience with LG OLED evo TV
The LG OLED evo TV comes with brighter colours, an advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel, set to take the viewing and user experience to the next level. The award-winning LG OLED evo TV leverage its advanced OLED technology, delivering 100 percent colour volume and colour fidelity for true-to-life imagery with extreme clarity and high dynamic range.
It is equipped with LG's new α9 Gen 5 AI processor and distinctive picture algorithms. LG OLED evo technology is built into the G2 and C2 series, which are established and recognised with the CES 2022 Innovation Awards. With its Brightness Booster Max Technology, the G Series come with sharper and brighter picture quality, as well as provides consumers with true-to-life audio.
LG OLED evo comes with AI ThinQ that helps consumers to use the TV in the most convenient way. If the remote has the tendency to disappear mysteriously as they so often do, no worries – the LG ThinQ app lets consumers navigate the connected smart TV from their phone just as they'd control the remote.
LG is now having exclusive deals and promotions at the HOMEDEC KL for home entertainment products such as the LG OLED evo series, LG QNED series, LG NanoCell series, LG UHD, as well as LG SoundBar. Better yet, consumers can enjoy up to RM 2,700.00 Cashback* from Touch' n Go eWallet credit in conjunction with the Perfect Duo for the Big Match Promo, which is happening now until 17 Nov 2022, especially when you get the combo deal for LG TV and SoundBar!
Home Entertainment Products:
Category
Model
MSRP (RM)
Promotional Price (RM)
OLED TV
OLED77G2PSA.ATS
32,999
26,999
RM 6,000 OFF
OLED65C2PSA.ATS
14,999
11,999
RM 3,000 OFF
OLED55A2PSA.ATS
8,999
6,999
RM 2,000 OFF
OLED83C2PSA.ATS
35,999
26,999
RM 9,000 OFF
QNED TV
65QNED91TPA.ATS
11,999
8,999
RM 3,000 OFF
55QNED81SQA.ATS
6,299
4,999
RM 1,300 OFF
NanoCell TV
86NANO75SQA.ATS
15,999
12,999
RM 3,000 OFF
70NANO75SQA.ATS
8,249
6,999
RM 1,250 OFF
65NANO80SQA.ATS
6,499
5,499
RM 1,000 OFF
UHD TV
75UQ9000PSD.ATS
8,999
7,499
RM 1,500 OFF
65UQ7550PSF.ATS
4,699
4,099
RM 600 OFF
60UQ8050PSB.ATS
4,399
3,799
RM 600 OFF
55UQ7550PSD.ATS
3,499
3,099
RM 400 OFF
Sound Bar
S95QR.DMYSLLK
4,599
3,719
RM 880 OFF
S80QY.DMYSLLK
3,099
2,599
RM 500 OFF
SP8A.DMYSLLK
2,199
1,859
RM 340 OFF
SNH5.DMYSLLK
1,499
1,159
RM 340 OFF
Unveiling the All-New LG WashTower™
Recognising the evolving demands of today's modern living, LG strives to answer the needs for convenience and user friendly to home appliance that brings a subtle, minimalist aesthetic to the home. Making its first appearance at the IFA 2022, LG's new WashTower laundry solution – a fully integrated two-in-one combines a separate washer and dryer in a single unit.
Boasting a flat, unibody design, the LG WashTower optimises consumer's laundry experience. It features the Center Control™ that is located on the front of the appliance in between the washer and dryer that enables users to easily manage all settings and functions from one convenient place, plus it is easily accessible at a perfect height.
LG WashTower integrates flawlessly with any interior design and contributes to a sleek built-in look in the laundry room that helps the consumer to create an intelligent living environment by delivering a minimalist, ultra-modern aesthetic.
Smarter Wash & Dryer for the Smart Consumer
Pioneering in the laundry's technology, the LG WashTower elevates the user experience with its enhanced Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive (AI DD™) technology. The WashTower can identify the most suitable washing pattern, analyse fabric type and weigh laundry loads to automatically select the optimal wash motions for optimised cleaning, washing and drying clothes more convenient.
Featuring the Smart Pairing™ with LG ThinQ application, the LG WashTower will automatically select the best drying cycle based on washer load settings[1] or last wash cycle[2], saving users' time and hassle by syncing the dryer with the washer. A perfect match to fit everyone's lifestyle, LG WashTower cuts down on washing times with TurboClean 360 and drying times via the Dyer Pre-heat feature.
LG offers exciting promotions at the HOMEDEC 2022 for other home appliances such as LG washing machines, LG refrigerators, and even the LG air conditioner.
Home Appliances:
Category
Model
MSRP (RM)
Promotional Price (RM)
Washing Machine
TH2113DSAK.ABLREML
2,729
2,199
RM 530 OFF
T2516VSAB.ABMREML
2,749
2,099
RM 650 OFF
TH2519SSAK.ABLREML
3,219
2,849
RM 370 OFF
TH2722SSAK.ABLREML
3,709
3,549
RM 160 OFF
FV1410H3P.APTREML
4,599
3,399
RM 1,200 OFF
FV1450S4V.ASSREML
4,219
3,099
RM 1,120 OFF
FV1411H3BA.ABLREML
5,399
4,199
RM 1,200 OFF
F2515STGW.ABWREML + T2525NWLW
8,298
6,298
RM 2,000 OFF
F2515RTGB.ABLREML
5,699
4,599
RM 1,100 OFF
F2720RVTV.ASSREML
7,999
6,499
RM 1,500 OFF
VD-H9066WS.ABWREML
5,199
3,999
RM 1,200 OFF
WT2116SHB.ABLREML
14,999
12,999
RM 2,000 OFF
S3MFC.ALMQEML
8,499
7,399
RM 1,100 OFF
Refrigerator
GN-B372PXBK.ABLRLML
2,739
2,399
RM 340 OFF
GN-B392PLGK.APZRLML
2,629
2,349
RM 280 OFF
GN-H602HXHC.ABLRLML
3,229
2,899
RM 330 OFF
GN-C702SGGC.ABMRLML
3,619
3,299
RM 320 OFF
GR-H802HQHM.AMCRLML
4,629
3,699
RM 930 OFF
GC-B529NQCZ.AMCRLML
3,159
2,949
RM 210 OFF
GC-B257JQYL.ADSRLML
5,099
4,099
RM 1,000 OFF
GC-M257CQFL.AMCRLML
6,899
5,399
RM 1,500 OFF
GC-L257CQEL.AMCRLML
7,199
5,699
RM 1,500 OFF
GC-M257CGFL.ALWRLML
9,109
5,899
RM 3,210 OFF
GC-X257CQES.AMCRLML
15,999
9,199
RM 6,800 OFF
GC-B22FTQPL.AMCRLML
5,699
5,299
RM 400 OFF
Residential Air-Conditioner:
Category
Model
MSRP (RM)
Promotional Price (RM)
Air Conditioner
S3-Q09JA3WA
1,949
1,919
RM 30 OFF
S3-Q09JA2PA
2,299
2,269
RM 30 OFF
S3-Q18KL3WA
3,999
3,749
RM 250 OFF
Bring your home to the future! Mark your calendar now, and don't miss the opportunity to create a smart living environment with the brand-new LG OLED evo TV and LG WashTower™. Head over to LG's booth (6D037) at HOMEDEC from 27 to 30 October 2022 and experience it yourself.
For more information on LG's award-winning products, please visit https://www.lg.com/my or follow LG's official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LGEMalaysia/ for the latest updates.
*Terms & conditions apply. While stock last.
About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company
The LG Home Entertainment Company is an industry leader in televisions, audio video systems, monitors, projectors and portable computers. The company is a recognised innovator in the industry for its leadership in OLED TVs which is revolutionising the premium TV category. LG is committed to improving customers' lives with innovative home entertainment products led by category-leading OLED TVs and award-winning NanoCell TVs featuring artificial intelligence capabilities. For more information, visit www.LG.com.
For regular updates on LG Electronics Malaysia, head over to:
Website
Blog
TikTok
YouTube
[1]Tested by Intertek on Jul 2022. Comparing the total program time for washing and drying 2 pairs of pajama in Quick Wash cycle with Prepare to Dry option. Results may differ depending on load composition and environmental factors.
[2]LG ThinQ® app required. Compatible smartphone required with Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS9 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Mobile 3G/4G or Wi-Fi connection.
Media Contacts:
Teo Yong Hung
Arieal Chin
LG Electronics (M) Sdn. Bhd.
LG-One Malaysia
+603 7962 7777
+60 12 783 3110
teo.yonghung@lge.com
Arieal.chin@lg-one.com
