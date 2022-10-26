LG PRESENTS NEW & INNOVATIVE HOME ENTERTAINMENT & APPLIANCES @ HOMEDEC KL





KUALA LUMPUR, 26 October 2022: Leading global home appliance manufacturer, LG Electronics Malaysia (LG) is returning to the Home Design & Interior Exhibition Kuala Lumpur (HOMEDEC KL) from 27 to 30 October 2022. Located at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, Malaysians can get firsthand experience of the recent-launched LG OLED evo TV, the brand-new LG WashTower™, as well as a line-up of its award-winning home entertainment products and home appliances.

HOMEDEC visitors can also get promo rates with discounts of up to 43% when they visit LG's booth. You also stand a chance to enjoy up to RM 2,700.00 Cashback* from Touch' n Go eWallet credit! Check out below the cutting-edge home appliances and home entertainment products that you can bring home from this HOMEDEC KL!

Immersive Viewing Experience with LG OLED evo TV

The LG OLED evo TV comes with brighter colours, an advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel, set to take the viewing and user experience to the next level. The award-winning LG OLED evo TV leverage its advanced OLED technology, delivering 100 percent colour volume and colour fidelity for true-to-life imagery with extreme clarity and high dynamic range.

It is equipped with LG's new α9 Gen 5 AI processor and distinctive picture algorithms. LG OLED evo technology is built into the G2 and C2 series, which are established and recognised with the CES 2022 Innovation Awards. With its Brightness Booster Max Technology, the G Series come with sharper and brighter picture quality, as well as provides consumers with true-to-life audio.

LG OLED evo comes with AI ThinQ that helps consumers to use the TV in the most convenient way. If the remote has the tendency to disappear mysteriously as they so often do, no worries – the LG ThinQ app lets consumers navigate the connected smart TV from their phone just as they'd control the remote.

LG is now having exclusive deals and promotions at the HOMEDEC KL for home entertainment products such as the LG OLED evo series, LG QNED series, LG NanoCell series, LG UHD, as well as LG SoundBar. Better yet, consumers can enjoy up to RM 2,700.00 Cashback* from Touch' n Go eWallet credit in conjunction with the Perfect Duo for the Big Match Promo, which is happening now until 17 Nov 2022, especially when you get the combo deal for LG TV and SoundBar!

Home Entertainment Products:

Category Model MSRP (RM) Promotional Price (RM) OLED TV OLED77G2PSA.ATS 32,999 26,999 RM 6,000 OFF OLED65C2PSA.ATS 14,999 11,999 RM 3,000 OFF OLED55A2PSA.ATS 8,999 6,999 RM 2,000 OFF OLED83C2PSA.ATS 35,999 26,999 RM 9,000 OFF QNED TV 65QNED91TPA.ATS 11,999 8,999 RM 3,000 OFF 55QNED81SQA.ATS 6,299 4,999 RM 1,300 OFF NanoCell TV 86NANO75SQA.ATS 15,999 12,999 RM 3,000 OFF 70NANO75SQA.ATS 8,249 6,999 RM 1,250 OFF 65NANO80SQA.ATS 6,499 5,499 RM 1,000 OFF UHD TV 75UQ9000PSD.ATS 8,999 7,499 RM 1,500 OFF 65UQ7550PSF.ATS 4,699 4,099 RM 600 OFF 60UQ8050PSB.ATS 4,399 3,799 RM 600 OFF 55UQ7550PSD.ATS 3,499 3,099 RM 400 OFF Sound Bar S95QR.DMYSLLK 4,599 3,719 RM 880 OFF S80QY.DMYSLLK 3,099 2,599 RM 500 OFF SP8A.DMYSLLK 2,199 1,859 RM 340 OFF SNH5.DMYSLLK 1,499 1,159 RM 340 OFF

Unveiling the All-New LG WashTower™

Recognising the evolving demands of today's modern living, LG strives to answer the needs for convenience and user friendly to home appliance that brings a subtle, minimalist aesthetic to the home. Making its first appearance at the IFA 2022, LG's new WashTower laundry solution – a fully integrated two-in-one combines a separate washer and dryer in a single unit.

Boasting a flat, unibody design, the LG WashTower optimises consumer's laundry experience. It features the Center Control™ that is located on the front of the appliance in between the washer and dryer that enables users to easily manage all settings and functions from one convenient place, plus it is easily accessible at a perfect height.

LG WashTower integrates flawlessly with any interior design and contributes to a sleek built-in look in the laundry room that helps the consumer to create an intelligent living environment by delivering a minimalist, ultra-modern aesthetic.

Smarter Wash & Dryer for the Smart Consumer

Pioneering in the laundry's technology, the LG WashTower elevates the user experience with its enhanced Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive (AI DD™) technology. The WashTower can identify the most suitable washing pattern, analyse fabric type and weigh laundry loads to automatically select the optimal wash motions for optimised cleaning, washing and drying clothes more convenient.

Featuring the Smart Pairing™ with LG ThinQ application, the LG WashTower will automatically select the best drying cycle based on washer load settings[1] or last wash cycle[2], saving users' time and hassle by syncing the dryer with the washer. A perfect match to fit everyone's lifestyle, LG WashTower cuts down on washing times with TurboClean 360 and drying times via the Dyer Pre-heat feature.

LG offers exciting promotions at the HOMEDEC 2022 for other home appliances such as LG washing machines, LG refrigerators, and even the LG air conditioner.

Home Appliances:

Category Model MSRP (RM) Promotional Price (RM) Washing Machine TH2113DSAK.ABLREML 2,729 2,199 RM 530 OFF T2516VSAB.ABMREML 2,749 2,099 RM 650 OFF TH2519SSAK.ABLREML 3,219 2,849 RM 370 OFF TH2722SSAK.ABLREML 3,709 3,549 RM 160 OFF FV1410H3P.APTREML 4,599 3,399 RM 1,200 OFF FV1450S4V.ASSREML 4,219 3,099 RM 1,120 OFF FV1411H3BA.ABLREML 5,399 4,199 RM 1,200 OFF F2515STGW.ABWREML + T2525NWLW 8,298 6,298 RM 2,000 OFF F2515RTGB.ABLREML 5,699 4,599 RM 1,100 OFF F2720RVTV.ASSREML 7,999 6,499 RM 1,500 OFF VD-H9066WS.ABWREML 5,199 3,999 RM 1,200 OFF WT2116SHB.ABLREML 14,999 12,999 RM 2,000 OFF S3MFC.ALMQEML 8,499 7,399 RM 1,100 OFF Refrigerator GN-B372PXBK.ABLRLML 2,739 2,399 RM 340 OFF GN-B392PLGK.APZRLML 2,629 2,349 RM 280 OFF GN-H602HXHC.ABLRLML 3,229 2,899 RM 330 OFF GN-C702SGGC.ABMRLML 3,619 3,299 RM 320 OFF GR-H802HQHM.AMCRLML 4,629 3,699 RM 930 OFF GC-B529NQCZ.AMCRLML 3,159 2,949 RM 210 OFF GC-B257JQYL.ADSRLML 5,099 4,099 RM 1,000 OFF GC-M257CQFL.AMCRLML 6,899 5,399 RM 1,500 OFF GC-L257CQEL.AMCRLML 7,199 5,699 RM 1,500 OFF GC-M257CGFL.ALWRLML 9,109 5,899 RM 3,210 OFF GC-X257CQES.AMCRLML 15,999 9,199 RM 6,800 OFF GC-B22FTQPL.AMCRLML 5,699 5,299 RM 400 OFF

Residential Air-Conditioner:

Category Model MSRP (RM) Promotional Price (RM) Air Conditioner S3-Q09JA3WA 1,949 1,919 RM 30 OFF S3-Q09JA2PA 2,299 2,269 RM 30 OFF S3-Q18KL3WA 3,999 3,749 RM 250 OFF

Bring your home to the future! Mark your calendar now, and don't miss the opportunity to create a smart living environment with the brand-new LG OLED evo TV and LG WashTower™. Head over to LG's booth (6D037) at HOMEDEC from 27 to 30 October 2022 and experience it yourself.

For more information on LG's award-winning products, please visit https://www.lg.com/my or follow LG's official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LGEMalaysia/ for the latest updates.



*Terms & conditions apply. While stock last.

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

The LG Home Entertainment Company is an industry leader in televisions, audio video systems, monitors, projectors and portable computers. The company is a recognised innovator in the industry for its leadership in OLED TVs which is revolutionising the premium TV category. LG is committed to improving customers' lives with innovative home entertainment products led by category-leading OLED TVs and award-winning NanoCell TVs featuring artificial intelligence capabilities. For more information, visit www.LG.com.

[1]Tested by Intertek on Jul 2022. Comparing the total program time for washing and drying 2 pairs of pajama in Quick Wash cycle with Prepare to Dry option. Results may differ depending on load composition and environmental factors.

[2]LG ThinQ® app required. Compatible smartphone required with Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS9 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Mobile 3G/4G or Wi-Fi connection.





