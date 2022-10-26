Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG PRESENTS NEW & INNOVATIVE HOME ENTERTAINMENT & APPLIANCES @ HOMEDEC KL

CORPORATE 10/26/2022
KUALA LUMPUR, 26 October 2022: Leading global home appliance manufacturer, LG Electronics Malaysia (LG) is returning to the Home Design & Interior Exhibition Kuala Lumpur (HOMEDEC KL) from 27 to 30 October 2022. Located at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, Malaysians can get firsthand experience of the recent-launched LG OLED evo TV, the brand-new LG WashTower™, as well as a line-up of its award-winning home entertainment products and home appliances.

 

HOMEDEC visitors can also get promo rates with discounts of up to 43% when they visit LG's booth. You also stand a chance to enjoy up to RM 2,700.00 Cashback* from Touch' n Go eWallet credit! Check out below the cutting-edge home appliances and home entertainment products that you can bring home from this HOMEDEC KL!

 

Immersive Viewing Experience with LG OLED evo TV

The LG OLED evo TV comes with brighter colours, an advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel, set to take the viewing and user experience to the next level. The award-winning LG OLED evo TV leverage its advanced OLED technology, delivering 100 percent colour volume and colour fidelity for true-to-life imagery with extreme clarity and high dynamic range.

 

It is equipped with LG's new α9 Gen 5 AI processor and distinctive picture algorithms. LG OLED evo technology is built into the G2 and C2 series, which are established and recognised with the CES 2022 Innovation Awards. With its Brightness Booster Max Technology, the G Series come with sharper and brighter picture quality, as well as provides consumers with true-to-life audio.

 

LG OLED evo comes with AI ThinQ that helps consumers to use the TV in the most convenient way. If the remote has the tendency to disappear mysteriously as they so often do, no worries – the LG ThinQ app lets consumers navigate the connected smart TV from their phone just as they'd control the remote.

 

LG is now having exclusive deals and promotions at the HOMEDEC KL for home entertainment products such as the LG OLED evo series, LG QNED series, LG NanoCell series, LG UHD, as well as LG SoundBar. Better yet, consumers can enjoy up to RM 2,700.00 Cashback* from Touch' n Go eWallet credit in conjunction with the Perfect Duo for the Big Match Promo, which is happening now until 17 Nov 2022, especially when you get the combo deal for LG TV and SoundBar!

 

Home Entertainment Products:

 

Category

Model

MSRP (RM)

Promotional Price (RM)

OLED TV

OLED77G2PSA.ATS

32,999

26,999

RM 6,000 OFF

OLED65C2PSA.ATS

14,999

11,999

RM 3,000 OFF

OLED55A2PSA.ATS

8,999

6,999

RM 2,000 OFF

OLED83C2PSA.ATS

35,999

26,999

RM 9,000 OFF

QNED TV

65QNED91TPA.ATS

11,999

8,999

RM 3,000 OFF

55QNED81SQA.ATS

6,299

4,999

RM 1,300 OFF

NanoCell TV

86NANO75SQA.ATS

15,999

12,999

RM 3,000 OFF

70NANO75SQA.ATS

8,249

6,999

RM 1,250 OFF

65NANO80SQA.ATS

6,499

5,499

RM 1,000 OFF

UHD TV

75UQ9000PSD.ATS

8,999

7,499

RM 1,500 OFF

65UQ7550PSF.ATS

4,699

4,099

RM 600 OFF

60UQ8050PSB.ATS

4,399

3,799

RM 600 OFF

55UQ7550PSD.ATS

3,499

3,099

RM 400 OFF

Sound Bar

S95QR.DMYSLLK

4,599

3,719

RM 880 OFF

S80QY.DMYSLLK

3,099

2,599

RM 500 OFF

SP8A.DMYSLLK

2,199

1,859

RM 340 OFF

SNH5.DMYSLLK

1,499

1,159

RM 340 OFF

 

Unveiling the All-New LG WashTower™

Recognising the evolving demands of today's modern living, LG strives to answer the needs for convenience and user friendly to home appliance that brings a subtle, minimalist aesthetic to the home. Making its first appearance at the IFA 2022, LG's new WashTower laundry solution – a fully integrated two-in-one combines a separate washer and dryer in a single unit.

 

Boasting a flat, unibody design, the LG WashTower optimises consumer's laundry experience. It features the Center Control™ that is located on the front of the appliance in between the washer and dryer that enables users to easily manage all settings and functions from one convenient place, plus it is easily accessible at a perfect height.

 

LG WashTower integrates flawlessly with any interior design and contributes to a sleek built-in look in the laundry room that helps the consumer to create an intelligent living environment by delivering a minimalist, ultra-modern aesthetic.

 

Smarter Wash & Dryer for the Smart Consumer

Pioneering in the laundry's technology, the LG WashTower elevates the user experience with its enhanced Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive (AI DD™) technology. The WashTower can identify the most suitable washing pattern, analyse fabric type and weigh laundry loads to automatically select the optimal wash motions for optimised cleaning, washing and drying clothes more convenient.

 

Featuring the Smart Pairing™ with LG ThinQ application, the LG WashTower will automatically select the best drying cycle based on washer load settings[1] or last wash cycle[2], saving users' time and hassle by syncing the dryer with the washer. A perfect match to fit everyone's lifestyle, LG WashTower cuts down on washing times with TurboClean 360 and drying times via the Dyer Pre-heat feature.

 

LG offers exciting promotions at the HOMEDEC 2022 for other home appliances such as LG washing machines, LG refrigerators, and even the LG air conditioner.

 

Home Appliances:



Category

Model

MSRP (RM)

Promotional Price (RM)

Washing Machine

TH2113DSAK.ABLREML

2,729

2,199

RM 530 OFF

T2516VSAB.ABMREML

2,749

2,099

RM 650 OFF

TH2519SSAK.ABLREML

3,219

2,849

RM 370 OFF

TH2722SSAK.ABLREML

3,709

3,549

RM 160 OFF

FV1410H3P.APTREML

4,599

3,399

RM 1,200 OFF

FV1450S4V.ASSREML

4,219

3,099

RM 1,120 OFF

FV1411H3BA.ABLREML

5,399

4,199

RM 1,200 OFF

F2515STGW.ABWREML + T2525NWLW

8,298

6,298

RM 2,000 OFF

F2515RTGB.ABLREML

5,699

4,599

RM 1,100 OFF

F2720RVTV.ASSREML

7,999

6,499

RM 1,500 OFF

VD-H9066WS.ABWREML

5,199

3,999

RM 1,200 OFF

WT2116SHB.ABLREML

14,999

12,999

RM 2,000 OFF

S3MFC.ALMQEML

8,499

7,399

RM 1,100 OFF

Refrigerator

GN-B372PXBK.ABLRLML

       2,739

       2,399

RM 340 OFF

GN-B392PLGK.APZRLML

       2,629

       2,349

RM 280 OFF

GN-H602HXHC.ABLRLML

       3,229

       2,899

RM 330 OFF

GN-C702SGGC.ABMRLML

       3,619

       3,299

RM 320 OFF

GR-H802HQHM.AMCRLML

       4,629

       3,699

RM 930 OFF

GC-B529NQCZ.AMCRLML

       3,159

       2,949

RM 210 OFF

GC-B257JQYL.ADSRLML

       5,099

       4,099

RM 1,000 OFF

GC-M257CQFL.AMCRLML

       6,899

       5,399

RM 1,500 OFF

GC-L257CQEL.AMCRLML

       7,199

       5,699

RM 1,500 OFF

GC-M257CGFL.ALWRLML

       9,109

       5,899

RM 3,210 OFF

GC-X257CQES.AMCRLML

    15,999

       9,199

RM 6,800 OFF

GC-B22FTQPL.AMCRLML

       5,699

       5,299

RM 400 OFF

 

Residential Air-Conditioner:

Category

Model

MSRP (RM)

Promotional Price (RM)

Air Conditioner

S3-Q09JA3WA

1,949

1,919

RM 30 OFF

S3-Q09JA2PA

2,299

2,269

RM 30 OFF

S3-Q18KL3WA

3,999

3,749

RM 250 OFF

 

Bring your home to the future! Mark your calendar now, and don't miss the opportunity to create a smart living environment with the brand-new LG OLED evo TV and LG WashTower™. Head over to LG's booth (6D037) at HOMEDEC from 27 to 30 October 2022 and experience it yourself.

 

For more information on LG's award-winning products, please visit https://www.lg.com/my or follow LG's official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LGEMalaysia/ for the latest updates. 


*Terms & conditions apply. While stock last.

###

 

[1]Tested by Intertek on Jul 2022. Comparing the total program time for washing and drying 2 pairs of pajama in Quick Wash cycle with Prepare to Dry option. Results may differ depending on load composition and environmental factors.

[2]LG ThinQ® app required. Compatible smartphone required with Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS9 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Mobile 3G/4G or Wi-Fi connection.

