A Game-Changer: LG UltraGear™ Gaming Monitors New Line-Up Debuts in Malaysia



The new line-up sees its very first 48” OLED gaming monitor and 32” Nano IPS with ATW Polarizer Technology

PETALING JAYA, 19 Oct 2022— LG Electronics (LG) today announced the launch of its new LG UltraGear™ gaming monitors line-up that allows gamers to Gear Up for the next-level gaming experience. With an all-new design language, the latest display technology, and a range of gaming as well as connectivity features, the new LG UltraGear™ gaming monitor line-up is a game-changer, satisfying gamers’ needs.

The LG UltraGear™ gaming monitors' latest line-up celebrates the much-anticipated arrival of LG UltraGear™’s first OLED gaming monitor – the 48GQ900 model, and the flagship 32GQ850 model that comes with a QHD Nano IPS display and Advanced True Wide (ATW) Polarizer technology. The gaming monitors will bring forth a wholistic immersive gaming experience with viewing display built from industry’s leading technological innovations.

“We are proud to introduce the first-ever OLED gaming monitor that applies cutting-edge technology and design in meeting the high standards of today’s consumers’ need and expectation for gaming display monitors,” said Justin Choi, Managing Director of LG Electronics Malaysia.

Ultimate OLED Gaming Display

A Red Dot and iF Design Award-winning product, the self-emissive LG UltraGear™ 48GQ900 gaming monitor boasts a 48-inch 4K display, 120Hz refresh rate, overclocked (O/C) up to 138Hz, 0.1millisecond (ms) response time, impeccable color accuracy and a fully borderless design.

The new model is perfect for PC and console gaming as it offers superb colour reproduction and contrast of OLED. It features LG’s anti-glare low reflection (AGLR) coating, which reduces visual distractions, enabling users to focus their full attention on the gameplay.

The 48GQ900 model also comes with a remote control specially designed for enhanced gaming convenience and a stylish stand that provides optimal stability without intrusion into users’ desk or table space.

Leveling Up with Ultra-Large Nano IPS

Along with the new lineup, the 32GQ850 presents next generation of visual performance and speed. The monitor is certified with the VESA® AdaptiveSync Display certification that is launched by the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA).

LG’s VESA AdaptiveSync Display-certified monitor has a QHD (2,560 x 1,440) Nano IPS panel with ATW Polarizer technology that guarantees seamless visuals and consistent colours from almost any vantage point. The 32GQ850 also comes with VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 certification, covers 98 percent of DCI-P3, and has a three-sided borderless design that helps to draw gamers deeper into the action of their favorite games.

The monitor also includes an ultra-high 240Hz (O/C 260Hz) refresh rate, overclocked, and a 1ms response time. To put it simply, the performance speed is impeccably fast.

Game On with Full HD Display

The LG UltraGear™ 27GQ50F and 24GQ50F models sport an even sleeker gaming aesthetic with sharp, angular stands and the Hexagon shape. The base of the monitor can be adjusted to change the tilt of the monitor for more comfortability due to the chic and sleek design with slim bezel on three sides.

To complete the gaming experience, LG’s latest UltraGear™ gaming monitors – the 48GQ900 and 32GQ850 models incorporate a 4-pole headphone jack that allows users to plug in a gaming headset and chat as they play. The 2022 models also offer the superior surround sound of DTS Headphone: X®, which reproduces every sound in the game with stunning clarity.

“Whether it is raising the bar or setting new standards in the gaming monitor industry, the LG UltraGear™ monitors and its display performance showcase our commitment to lead with high level of innovation to fulfil consumers’ needs. We are consistently striving to forge ground-breaking trajectory in the gaming monitor industry while putting the needs of our consumers first,” said Choi.

Starting today, the latest LG UltraGear™ gaming monitors will be available in Malaysia nationwide at MSRP of RM5,922 for the 48GQ900 model and MSRP of RM3,150 for the 32GQ850 model. Additionally, the LG UltraGear™ 27GQ50F and 24GQ50F models will be available in the market at MRSP of RM934 and RM765, respectively.

For more information to purchase the latest LG UltraGear™ gaming monitors, visit the nearest LG authorised dealer and LG Electronics Malaysia’s website, or check out the LG Monitor Official Store at Lazada and Shopee for more platform exclusive deals.

