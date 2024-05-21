LG MALAYSIA INTRODUCES LG ARTCOOL™ : THE NEXT-GENERATION COOLING SOLUTION

Innovative cooling technology seamlessly blends advanced functionality with elegant design.







KUALA LUMPUR, 21 MAY 2024– LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd (LG Malaysia) proudly introduces its latest pinnacle of cooling innovation, the LG ARTCOOLTM an extension of its Artcool series is now available nationwide. Representing LG’s commitment to “Life’s Good”, the LG ARTCOOL redefines the benchmark for home comfort and style in the realm of air conditioning.



As the epitome of the Artcool series, the new LG ARTCOOLTM seamlessly integrates advanced cooling capabilities with a sleek, minimalist design, ensuring optimal comfort without compromising on aesthetics. Justin Choi, Managing Director of LG Electronics Malaysia, emphasises the product's dual focus on technology and design, stating, “The all-new LG ARTCOOLTM represents our commitment to providing premium, revolutionary approaches that enhance the lives of our consumers. We believe this new addition will introduce a new standard of living and efficiency to spaces, ensuring optimal comfort even in hot and humid climates.”



The LG ARTCOOLTM features an array of innovative technologies designed to elevate the user experience. The sleek and stylish design, available in both polished mirror finish and green, adds a touch of modern elegance to any interior — enhancing the overall ambiance of Malaysian homes and offices.



Equipped with the PlasmasterTM Ionizer++, LG ARTCOOLTM effectively filters out dust particles and eliminates 99.9% bacteria, ensuring clean and healthy air quality. The inclusion of a Dual Inverter Compressor delivers exceptional energy efficiency, which helps reduce electricity consumption[1] without compromising cooling comfort.



Furthermore, the integration of the LG ARTCOOLTM with the ThinQ App enables users to monitor and control their air conditioning settings remotely, adding a layer of convenience and flexibility to everyday living.



“At LG Malaysia, we believe that Life’s Good when you are surrounded by superior comfort, intelligence, and style. Advanced functionality and aesthetics are options Malaysians should not have to struggle with choosing, and we want to continue providing our consumers with uncompromising customer satisfaction through the seamless connectivity of our solutions and products,” added Justin.



[1] LG inverter air conditioners(US-Q242K*) cools up to 40% more faster than LG non-inverter air conditioners(TS-H2465DAO). *Initial Temperature(Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature(26℃).



About LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd

Established in 2000, LG Malaysia is a leading provider of home entertainment and appliances, offering a diverse portfolio of products that cater to various needs including TVs, washers, fridges and more. In 2019, we expanded into the PuriCare sector, introducing state-of-the-art water and air purifiers that quickly gained popularity among Malaysians. Alongside our home products, LG also offers comprehensive business solutions including monitors and information display solutions and more. With over two decades of steadfast presence, our commitment to customer satisfaction has earned us prestigious awards such as the Putra Brand Awards, Aria Brand Awards, and Reader's Digest Trusted Brand Awards - reflecting the trust and loyalty we have garnered from our customers.

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

