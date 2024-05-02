LG TVS PIONEER IMMERSIVE AUDIO EXPERIENCE WITH APPLE MUSIC IN SPATIAL AUDIO WITH DOLBY ATMOS

LG Smart TV Users Receive 3-Month Free Trial for Apple Music, Celebrating First Arrival of Apple Music’s Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos Available on TVs











SEOUL, May 2, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) introduces a new and thrilling feature on its smart TVs for users who enjoy streaming music. LG Smart TVs, including OLED models and QNED models with Dolby Atmos, 1 are the first TVs to support Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos from Apple Music. Available starting this week, the trailblazing immersive music experience mesmerizes listeners with compelling sound and elevates audio pleasure to new heights.

To celebrate this remarkable milestone, LG is offering three months of Apple Music free to LG Smart TV users worldwide.2 The 3-month free trial is available within the Apple Music app of compatible LG Smart TVs (2018 models and later) running webOS 4.0 and higher, as well as lifestyle screen models StanbyME, StanbyME Go and MyView Smart Monitor.

Apple Music is an ad-free streaming service with a massive library that allows subscribers to listen to over 100 million songs and 30,000 expertly curated playlists. Apple Music also presents a range of exclusive content including Apple Music Live, a concert series featuring live video stream, a post-show video playback, live-recorded albums and exclusive pre-show artist interviews. LG Smart TV users can effortlessly access Apple Music by voice command, in the LG Content Store, Apps or through the Music Quick Card3 on the Home Screen, which serves as a convenient portal to uninterrupted listening entertainment.

Music available in Dolby Atmos further enriches the audio experience, delivering an elevated level of clarity and depth with multi-dimensional sound. Apple Music automatically plays Dolby Atmos tracks on compatible LG Smart TVs, and when paired with Dolby Atmos-enabled LG soundbar models, the sound harmonizes to immerse listeners in a next-level listening experience.What’s more, there's no need to adjust the volume when you switch to listening Dolby Atmos tracks, thanks to the loudness normalization algorithm implemented.

What’s more, even on LG Smart TVs not supported by Dolby Atmos, users can still enjoy mesmerizing sound of Dolby Atmos by connecting to a Dolby Atmos LG soundbar.4 LG Smart TVs can also directly connect to Apple AirPod or other Apple devices via Bluetooth to enjoy Dolby Atmos.

Songs and albums available in Dolby Atmos are clearly labeled on Apple Music with a badge on the album’s detail page. Music lovers can easily explore their favorite tunes available in Dolby Atmos with Apple Music’s extensive range of curated playlists.

“The introduction of Dolby Atmos through Apple Music on LG TVs transforms how we listen to music on the big screen,” said, Chris Jo, senior vice-president of platform business at LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company. “LG is dedicated to elevating the content streaming experience for music enthusiasts around the world, and we will continue to offer easy access to and great music experience across devices.”

LG continues to elevate the audio experience with immersive sound and a diverse range of content. LG Smart TV users can effortlessly help users discover new features and services through the easy-to-use webOS platform.

1 Apple Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos is available on LG OLED TV models launched from 2018 to 2024 and QNED TV models Q90T and above.

2 The promotion will commence in 137 markets on April 30th, and on September 1st in the UK. The promotion will conclude in all markets on April 29th, 2025.

3 Music Quick Card is available on LG 2022 TVs (4K and 8K OLED, QNED), 2023 and 2024 TV models (UHD and above models)

4Feature is available when pairing to the Dolby Atmos-supported LG soundbar such as 2024 models: S95TR, S90TY, S90TR, S77TY, S75TR, S70TR, S70TY, TV matching models SG10TY, SC9S; 2023 models: SE6S, S77S or 2022 models: S95QR, S90QY, S80QR, S80QY, S75Q

