LG CELEBRATES 66 YEARS OF MALAYSIA INDEPENDENCE WITH EXCITING PROMOTIONS!

CORPORATE 08/16/2023
LG celebrates ‘Merdeka’ with unmissable promotions for customers.



Kuala Lumpur, 16 August 2023 - As Malaysia celebrates another year of independence, leading home appliances and consumer electronics brand, LG Electronics Malaysia (LG), is thrilled to join in the celebration by offering up to RM650 cashback[1] on selected LG products and extra rebates up to RM600[2] when you collect three Gemilang Stars and above from today till 30 September 2023!

 

Since LG first expanded its footprint into Malaysia in 2000, it has received a resoundingly positive response from fellow Malaysians for its diverse portfolio of products ranging from TVs, washers, fridges and more. To date, LG is now present in many Malaysian households, with an even wider range of products and services that elevate the lives of Malaysians.

 

Justin Choi, Managing Director of LG shared that Malaysians have been gracious in providing their continuous support and valuable feedback, which has driven LG to make constant improvements and become a beloved brand among Malaysian households. This Merdeka period, LG would like to express its appreciation by giving thanks to fellow Malaysians through this exciting cashback and rewards.

 

“Our commitment to pursuing innovation for a better life and place has only grown stronger each day, and we are determined to achieve this for our fellow Malaysians. We want to continue being a life partner to Malaysians by equipping them with products and services that will allow them to grow in time,” expressed Justin.

Through this Merdeka promotion, Malaysians can get Touch 'n Go eWallet credits or S PAY GLOBAL (formerly Sarawak Pay) credits up to RM650 for selected LG products such as the award-winning LG OLED TV, the brand new LG CordZero™, LG WashTower™, and LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ Refrigerator. Additionally, customers can enjoy additional rebates up to RM600 with Star Stash Rewards upon collecting minimum three Gemilang Stars[3] and above in a single receipt when purchasing any selected LG products.

To redeem your Touch ‘n Go eWallet credits and S PAY GLOBAL credits, be sure to complete the online submission form at https://www.lg.com/my/promotions/lgrewards-merdeka-2023 by 11.59PM on 31 October 2023.

For more information about LG and their promotions, please visit LG’s official website https://www.lg.com/my or follow LG’s official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LGMalaysia for the latest updates, news and promotions.

 

# # #

 

List of credit received based on Gemilang Star collected here:

 

Gemilang Star Collected

Touch 'n Go  eWallet Credit or S PAY GLOBAL Credit (RM)

3 Gemilang Stars

150

4 Gemilang Stars

250

5 Gemilang Stars

400

6 Gemilang Stars and above

600

 

The promotion products list includes:

 

Home Entertainment Products:

Category

Promo Model

MSRP (RM)

Promo Price (RM)

eWallet Rebate (RM)

Gemilang Stars Given

LG OLED TV

OLED83C3PSA.ATS

35,999.00

28,999.00

650.00

1

OLED77G3PSA.ATS

32,999.00

28,999.00

650.00

1

OLED77C3PSA.ATS

29,999.00

22,999.00

500.00

1

OLED65G3PSA.ATS

17,999.00

15,199.00

350.00

1

OLED65C3PSA.ATS

14,999.00

12,999.00

300.00

1

OLED65A3PSA.ATS

11,999.00

9,749.00

250.00

1

OLED55C3PSA.ATS

10,999.00

9,699.00

250.00

1

OLED55A3PSA.ATS

8,999.00

7,199.00

150.00

1

LG QNED TV

86QNED86SRA.ATS

20,999.00

15,999.00

350.00

1

86QNED81SRA.ATS

15,999.00

12,899.00

300.00

1

75QNED91SQA.ATS

15,999.00

11,799.00

300.00

1

75QNED81SRA.ATS

12,999.00

8,999.00

250.00

1

65QNED91SQA.ATS

10,999.00

7,499.00

200.00

1

65QNED81SRA.ATS

8,099.00

5,499.00

150.00

1

55QNED81SRA.ATS

6,299.00

4,299.00

100.00

1

LG UHD TV

86UR8050PSB.ATS

11,999.00

9,699.00

250.00

1

75UR8050PSB.ATS

7,799.00

5,799.00

150.00

1

70UR7550PSC.ATS

6,499.00

4,799.00

100.00

1

65UR9050PSK.ATS

5,399.00

3,999.00

100.00

1

55UR9050PSK.ATS

4,299.00

3,099.00

50.00

1

50UR9050PSK.ATS

3,299.00

2,899.00

50.00

1

LG Sound Bar

SC9S.DMYSLLK

4,599.00

3,999.00

200.00

2

S95QR.DMYSLLK

4,599.00

3,999.00

200.00

2

S90QY.DMYSLLK

3,499.00

3,099.00

-

2

S80QY.DMYSLLK

3,099.00

2,799.00

-

2

SP8A.DMYSLLK

2,199.00

1,999.00

-

2

S65Q.DMYSLLK

1,599.00

1,499.00

-

2

SNH5.DMYSLLK

1,499.00

1,169.00

-

2

SN4.DMYSLLK

999.00

799.00

-

2

 

Home Appliances Products:

Category

Promo Model

Capacity

MSRP (RM)

Promo Price (RM)

eWallet Rebate (RM)

Gemilang Stars Given

LG Bottom Freezer™ | Objet Collection

GC-B459QG9D.APBRLML

344L

4,799.00

4,199.00

150.00

2

LG Freezer™ | Objet Collection

GC-B414FGQF.ABERLML

324L

4,999.00

4,299.00

200.00

2

LG Fridge™ | Objet Collection

GC-B411FGPF.AMNRLML

386L

4,999.00

4,299.00

200.00

2

GN-B332PMGB.ACMRLML

335L

2,299.00

2,099.00

50.00

1

GN-B332PBGB.ABNRLML

335L

2,299.00

2,099.00

50.00

1

GN-B332PPGB.ACKRLML

335L

2,299.00

2,099.00

50.00

1

LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ Fridge

GC-X257CQES.AMCRLML

635L

15,999.00

8,799.00

300.00

2

GC-X257CSES.ABSRLML

635L

11,499.00

7,599.00

300.00

2

GC-Q22FTQEB.AMCRLML

458L

7,699.00

6,599.00

-

-

LG Side-by-Side Fridge

GC-J257SQNW.AMCRLML

635L

9,209.00

5,499.00

150.00

1

GC-M257CGFL.ALWRLML

655L

9,109.00

5,699.00

150.00

1

GC-L257CQEL.ALWRLML

635L

7,199.00

5,299.00

150.00

1

GC-B257SQVL.AMCRLML

655L

6,099.00

4,699.00

100.00

1

GC-B257SLVL.APZRLML

655L

5,699.00

4,299.00

100.00

1

GC-B257JQYL.ADSRLML

655L

5,099.00

3,999.00

100.00

1

LG Multi Door Fridge

GC-B22FTQVB.AMCRLML

464L

4,999.00

4,299.00

-

-

LG Bottom Freezer Fridge

GC-B569NQCM.AMCRLML

462L

3,199.00

2,799.00

-

-

GC-B529NQCM.AMCRLML

420L

2,999.00

2,599.00

-

-

LG Top Freezer Fridge

GR-H802HQHM.AMCRLML

592L

4,629.00

3,599.00

100.00

1

GN-C702SGGM.ABMRLML

506L

3,519.00

3,199.00

100.00

1

GN-C702HLCM.APZRLML

509L

3,229.00

2,899.00

100.00

1

GN-H602HXHM.ABLRLML

475L

3,129.00

2,799.00

100.00

1

GN-C702HLCM.APZRLML

478L

3,039.00

2,699.00

100.00

1

GN-B392PXBK.ABLRLML

395L

2,819.00

2,399.00

-

1

GN-B392PLGK.APZRLML

395L

2,629.00

2,299.00

-

1

GN-B372PXBK.ABLRLML

375L

2,739.00

2,319.00

-

1

LG WashTower™ | Objet Collection

WT1410NHEG.ABGREML

14/10kg

11,999.00

8,899.00

500.00

2

LG WashTower™

WT2116SHB.ABLREML

21 / 16kg

14,999.00

12,999.00

500.00

2

LG Washer Dryer

F2720RVTV.ASSREML

20 / 10kg

7,999.00

5,999.00

250.00

1

F2515RTGB.ABLREML

15 / 8 kg

5,699.00

4,399.00

200.00

1

FV1413H2BA.ABLREML

13 / 8kg

5,499.00

4,199.00

100.00

1

FV1411H3BA.ABLREML

11 /7kg

5,399.00

3,999.00

100.00

1

LG Front Loader Washing Machine

F2724SVRW.ABWREML

24kg

7,299.00

5,399.00

200.00

1

F2515STGW.ABWREML

15kg

5,199.00

3,599.00

200.00

1

FV1450S4V.ABWREML

10.5kg

4,219.00

2,899.00

100.00

1

FV1450S4W.ABWREML

10.5kg

4,039.00

2,699.00

100.00

1

LG Dryer

RH10VHP2B.BBLREML

10kg

5,399.00

3,999.00

100.00

1

VD-H9066WS.ABWREML

9kg

5,199.00

3,799.00

100.00

1

LG Top Loader Washing Machine

TV2724SV9K.APBREML

24kg

3,899.00

3,499.00

100.00

1

TV2520SV7K.APBREML

20kg

3,099.00

2,749.00

100.00

1

TV2518SV7K.APBREML

18kg

2,799.00

2,499.00

50.00

1

TV2517SV3B.ABMREML

17kg

2,499.00

2,249.00

50.00

1

LG Styler™

S3MFC.ALMQEML

-

8,499.00

6,399.00

100.00

1

LG CordZero™ | Objet Collection

A9T-MAX.ECGRLML

210W

4,999.00

4,299.00

200.00

2

A9T-CORE.ECBRLML

210W

4,499.00

3,699.00

200.00

2

LG CordZero™

A9K-MAX.BIGRLML

200W

3,699.00

2,899.00

150.00

1

A9N-LITE.BVWRLML

160W

2,299.000

1,799.00

100.00

1

 

Residential Air-Conditioner:

Category

Promo Model

Capacity

MSRP (RM)

Promo Price (RM)

eWallet Rebate (RM)

Gemilang Stars Given

LG DUALCOOL™ Air Conditioner

S3-Q09JA2PA.ATWGSEE

1.0hp

2,299.00

2,269.00

150.00

2

S3-Q12JA2PA.ATWGSEE

1.5hp

2,799.00

2,639.00

150.00

2

S3-Q18KL2PA.ATWGSEE

2.0hp

4,499.00

4,109.00

200.00

2

S3-Q24K22PA.ATWGSEE

2.5hp

5,099.00

4,799.00

200.00

2

S3-Q09JA3WA.ATWGSEE

1.0hp

1,949.00

1,919.00

100.00

1

S3-Q12JA3WA.ATWGSEE

1.5hp

2,299.00

2,269.00

100.00

1

S3-Q18KL3WA.ATWGSEE

2.0hp

3,999.00

3,749.00

150.00

1

S3-Q24K23WA.ATWGSEE

2.5hp

4,399.00

4,269.00

150.00

1

S3-Q09WA5AB.ATWGSEE

1.0hp

1,699.00

1,649.00

50.00

1

S3-Q12JA3AD.ATWGSEE

1.5hp

2,099.00

1,999.00

50.00

1

S3-C09HZCAA.DXWASEE

1.0hp

1,299.00

1,099.00

50.00

1

S3-C12HZCAA.DXWASEE

1.5hp

1,499.00

1,349.00

50.00

1

S3-C18HZCAA.DXWASEE

2.0hp

2,499.00

2,249.00

100.00

1

 

LG PuriCare™ (Outright):

Category

Model

Outright Price (RM)

Free Gift

Gemilang Stars Given

 

 

2 years Filter Subscription

2 years Regular Visit

 

 

 

LG PuriCare™ | Self-Service Tankless Water Purifier

WD516AN.ANVRLML

3,200.00

4,000.00

 

 

1

WD516AN.ASLRLML

-

-

1

WD516AN.ANVRLML

 

 

1

LG PuriCare™ Self-Service Tankless Water Purifier | Objet Collection

WD518AN.ABGRLML

3,200.00

4,000.00

-

1x Additional front cover

(Calming Pink

OR Calming Cream Sky) upon installation

1

LG PuriCare™ | Air Purifier

AS10GDPB0.AML

-

-

4,600.00

1x box (6pcs) Pre-Filter upon installation[4]

2

AS10GDWB0.AML

-

-

4,300.00

2

AS65GDPB0.AML

-

-

3,550.00

1

AS65GDWB0.AML

-

-

3,250.00

1

 

 

LG PuriCare™ (Rental):

Cateogry

Model

Discounted Rental Price (RM)

With 5 Years Filter Subscription

With 7 Years Filter Subscription

With 5 Years Regular Visit

With 7 Years Regular Visit

LG PuriCare™ | Self-Service Tankless Water Purifier

WD516AN.ANVRLML

90/month (N/P: 105/month)

60/month (N/P: 65/month)

110/month (N/P: 125/month)

80/month (N/P: 85/month)

WD516AN.ASLRLML

WD516AN.ANVRLML

LG PuriCare™ Self-Service Tankless Water Purifier | Objet Collection

WD518AN.ABGRLML

90/month (N/P: 105/month)

60/month (N/P: 65/month)

110/month (N/P: 125/month)

80/month (N/P: 85/month)

LG PuriCare™ | Air Purifier

AS10GDPB0.AML

125/month

95/month

-

-

AS10GDWB0.AML

120/month

90/month

-

-

AS65GDPB0.AML

95/month

65/month

-

-

AS65GDWB0.AML

90/month

60/month

-

-

 

 

About LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd

Established in 2000, LG Malaysia is a leading provider of home entertainment and appliances, offering a diverse portfolio of products that cater to various needs including TVs, washers, fridges and more. In 2019, we expanded into the PuriCare sector, introducing state-of-the-art water and air purifiers that quickly gained popularity among Malaysians. Alongside our home products, LG also offers comprehensive business solutions including monitors and information display solutions and more. With over two decades of steadfast presence, our commitment to customer satisfaction has earned us prestigious awards such as the Putra Brand Awards, Aria Brand Awards, and Reader's Digest Trusted Brand Awards - reflecting the trust and loyalty we have garnered from our customers.

 

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

 

 

Media Contacts:

Eunice Wong

S+L Integrated Public Relations Sdn Bhd

+6012 287 7368

eunice@slpr.com.my

 

Majorie Loone

S+L Integrated Public Relations Sdn Bhd

+6016 671 2352

majorie@slpr.com.my

 

Shu Qi

S+L Integrated Public Relations Sdn Bhd

+6012 751 8112

shuqi@slpr.com.my

 

Teo Yong Hung

LG Electronics (M) Sdn. Bhd.

+603 7962 7777

teo.yonghung@lge.com

 

[1] Cashback will be in the form of Touch ‘n Go eWallet credits or S PAY GLOBAL credits for selected LG products.

[2] The number of Gemilang Star will be indicated on respective products in the leaflet.

[3] Total minimum 3 Gemilang Stars must be collected to qualify for this cashback.

[4] Limited to 200 units only.

