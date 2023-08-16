We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CELEBRATES 66 YEARS OF MALAYSIA INDEPENDENCE WITH EXCITING PROMOTIONS!
LG celebrates ‘Merdeka’ with unmissable promotions for customers.
Kuala Lumpur, 16 August 2023 - As Malaysia celebrates another year of independence, leading home appliances and consumer electronics brand, LG Electronics Malaysia (LG), is thrilled to join in the celebration by offering up to RM650 cashback[1] on selected LG products and extra rebates up to RM600[2] when you collect three Gemilang Stars and above from today till 30 September 2023!
Since LG first expanded its footprint into Malaysia in 2000, it has received a resoundingly positive response from fellow Malaysians for its diverse portfolio of products ranging from TVs, washers, fridges and more. To date, LG is now present in many Malaysian households, with an even wider range of products and services that elevate the lives of Malaysians.
Justin Choi, Managing Director of LG shared that Malaysians have been gracious in providing their continuous support and valuable feedback, which has driven LG to make constant improvements and become a beloved brand among Malaysian households. This Merdeka period, LG would like to express its appreciation by giving thanks to fellow Malaysians through this exciting cashback and rewards.
“Our commitment to pursuing innovation for a better life and place has only grown stronger each day, and we are determined to achieve this for our fellow Malaysians. We want to continue being a life partner to Malaysians by equipping them with products and services that will allow them to grow in time,” expressed Justin.
Through this Merdeka promotion, Malaysians can get Touch 'n Go eWallet credits or S PAY GLOBAL (formerly Sarawak Pay) credits up to RM650 for selected LG products such as the award-winning LG OLED TV, the brand new LG CordZero™, LG WashTower™, and LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ Refrigerator. Additionally, customers can enjoy additional rebates up to RM600 with Star Stash Rewards upon collecting minimum three Gemilang Stars[3] and above in a single receipt when purchasing any selected LG products.
To redeem your Touch ‘n Go eWallet credits and S PAY GLOBAL credits, be sure to complete the online submission form at https://www.lg.com/my/promotions/lgrewards-merdeka-2023 by 11.59PM on 31 October 2023.
For more information about LG and their promotions, please visit LG’s official website https://www.lg.com/my or follow LG’s official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LGMalaysia for the latest updates, news and promotions.
List of credit received based on Gemilang Star collected here:
Gemilang Star Collected
Touch 'n Go eWallet Credit or S PAY GLOBAL Credit (RM)
3 Gemilang Stars
150
4 Gemilang Stars
250
5 Gemilang Stars
400
6 Gemilang Stars and above
600
The promotion products list includes:
Home Entertainment Products:
Category
Promo Model
MSRP (RM)
Promo Price (RM)
eWallet Rebate (RM)
Gemilang Stars Given
LG OLED TV
OLED83C3PSA.ATS
35,999.00
28,999.00
650.00
1
OLED77G3PSA.ATS
32,999.00
28,999.00
650.00
1
OLED77C3PSA.ATS
29,999.00
22,999.00
500.00
1
OLED65G3PSA.ATS
17,999.00
15,199.00
350.00
1
OLED65C3PSA.ATS
14,999.00
12,999.00
300.00
1
OLED65A3PSA.ATS
11,999.00
9,749.00
250.00
1
OLED55C3PSA.ATS
10,999.00
9,699.00
250.00
1
OLED55A3PSA.ATS
8,999.00
7,199.00
150.00
1
LG QNED TV
86QNED86SRA.ATS
20,999.00
15,999.00
350.00
1
86QNED81SRA.ATS
15,999.00
12,899.00
300.00
1
75QNED91SQA.ATS
15,999.00
11,799.00
300.00
1
75QNED81SRA.ATS
12,999.00
8,999.00
250.00
1
65QNED91SQA.ATS
10,999.00
7,499.00
200.00
1
65QNED81SRA.ATS
8,099.00
5,499.00
150.00
1
55QNED81SRA.ATS
6,299.00
4,299.00
100.00
1
LG UHD TV
86UR8050PSB.ATS
11,999.00
9,699.00
250.00
1
75UR8050PSB.ATS
7,799.00
5,799.00
150.00
1
70UR7550PSC.ATS
6,499.00
4,799.00
100.00
1
65UR9050PSK.ATS
5,399.00
3,999.00
100.00
1
55UR9050PSK.ATS
4,299.00
3,099.00
50.00
1
50UR9050PSK.ATS
3,299.00
2,899.00
50.00
1
LG Sound Bar
SC9S.DMYSLLK
4,599.00
3,999.00
200.00
2
S95QR.DMYSLLK
4,599.00
3,999.00
200.00
2
S90QY.DMYSLLK
3,499.00
3,099.00
-
2
S80QY.DMYSLLK
3,099.00
2,799.00
-
2
SP8A.DMYSLLK
2,199.00
1,999.00
-
2
S65Q.DMYSLLK
1,599.00
1,499.00
-
2
SNH5.DMYSLLK
1,499.00
1,169.00
-
2
SN4.DMYSLLK
999.00
799.00
-
2
Home Appliances Products:
Category
Promo Model
Capacity
MSRP (RM)
Promo Price (RM)
eWallet Rebate (RM)
Gemilang Stars Given
LG Bottom Freezer™ | Objet Collection
GC-B459QG9D.APBRLML
344L
4,799.00
4,199.00
150.00
2
LG Freezer™ | Objet Collection
GC-B414FGQF.ABERLML
324L
4,999.00
4,299.00
200.00
2
LG Fridge™ | Objet Collection
GC-B411FGPF.AMNRLML
386L
4,999.00
4,299.00
200.00
2
GN-B332PMGB.ACMRLML
335L
2,299.00
2,099.00
50.00
1
GN-B332PBGB.ABNRLML
335L
2,299.00
2,099.00
50.00
1
GN-B332PPGB.ACKRLML
335L
2,299.00
2,099.00
50.00
1
LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ Fridge
GC-X257CQES.AMCRLML
635L
15,999.00
8,799.00
300.00
2
GC-X257CSES.ABSRLML
635L
11,499.00
7,599.00
300.00
2
GC-Q22FTQEB.AMCRLML
458L
7,699.00
6,599.00
-
-
LG Side-by-Side Fridge
GC-J257SQNW.AMCRLML
635L
9,209.00
5,499.00
150.00
1
GC-M257CGFL.ALWRLML
655L
9,109.00
5,699.00
150.00
1
GC-L257CQEL.ALWRLML
635L
7,199.00
5,299.00
150.00
1
GC-B257SQVL.AMCRLML
655L
6,099.00
4,699.00
100.00
1
GC-B257SLVL.APZRLML
655L
5,699.00
4,299.00
100.00
1
GC-B257JQYL.ADSRLML
655L
5,099.00
3,999.00
100.00
1
LG Multi Door Fridge
GC-B22FTQVB.AMCRLML
464L
4,999.00
4,299.00
-
-
LG Bottom Freezer Fridge
GC-B569NQCM.AMCRLML
462L
3,199.00
2,799.00
-
-
GC-B529NQCM.AMCRLML
420L
2,999.00
2,599.00
-
-
LG Top Freezer Fridge
GR-H802HQHM.AMCRLML
592L
4,629.00
3,599.00
100.00
1
GN-C702SGGM.ABMRLML
506L
3,519.00
3,199.00
100.00
1
GN-C702HLCM.APZRLML
509L
3,229.00
2,899.00
100.00
1
GN-H602HXHM.ABLRLML
475L
3,129.00
2,799.00
100.00
1
GN-C702HLCM.APZRLML
478L
3,039.00
2,699.00
100.00
1
GN-B392PXBK.ABLRLML
395L
2,819.00
2,399.00
-
1
GN-B392PLGK.APZRLML
395L
2,629.00
2,299.00
-
1
GN-B372PXBK.ABLRLML
375L
2,739.00
2,319.00
-
1
LG WashTower™ | Objet Collection
WT1410NHEG.ABGREML
14/10kg
11,999.00
8,899.00
500.00
2
LG WashTower™
WT2116SHB.ABLREML
21 / 16kg
14,999.00
12,999.00
500.00
2
LG Washer Dryer
F2720RVTV.ASSREML
20 / 10kg
7,999.00
5,999.00
250.00
1
F2515RTGB.ABLREML
15 / 8 kg
5,699.00
4,399.00
200.00
1
FV1413H2BA.ABLREML
13 / 8kg
5,499.00
4,199.00
100.00
1
FV1411H3BA.ABLREML
11 /7kg
5,399.00
3,999.00
100.00
1
LG Front Loader Washing Machine
F2724SVRW.ABWREML
24kg
7,299.00
5,399.00
200.00
1
F2515STGW.ABWREML
15kg
5,199.00
3,599.00
200.00
1
FV1450S4V.ABWREML
10.5kg
4,219.00
2,899.00
100.00
1
FV1450S4W.ABWREML
10.5kg
4,039.00
2,699.00
100.00
1
LG Dryer
RH10VHP2B.BBLREML
10kg
5,399.00
3,999.00
100.00
1
VD-H9066WS.ABWREML
9kg
5,199.00
3,799.00
100.00
1
LG Top Loader Washing Machine
TV2724SV9K.APBREML
24kg
3,899.00
3,499.00
100.00
1
TV2520SV7K.APBREML
20kg
3,099.00
2,749.00
100.00
1
TV2518SV7K.APBREML
18kg
2,799.00
2,499.00
50.00
1
TV2517SV3B.ABMREML
17kg
2,499.00
2,249.00
50.00
1
LG Styler™
S3MFC.ALMQEML
-
8,499.00
6,399.00
100.00
1
LG CordZero™ | Objet Collection
A9T-MAX.ECGRLML
210W
4,999.00
4,299.00
200.00
2
A9T-CORE.ECBRLML
210W
4,499.00
3,699.00
200.00
2
LG CordZero™
A9K-MAX.BIGRLML
200W
3,699.00
2,899.00
150.00
1
A9N-LITE.BVWRLML
160W
2,299.000
1,799.00
100.00
1
Residential Air-Conditioner:
Category
Promo Model
Capacity
MSRP (RM)
Promo Price (RM)
eWallet Rebate (RM)
Gemilang Stars Given
LG DUALCOOL™ Air Conditioner
S3-Q09JA2PA.ATWGSEE
1.0hp
2,299.00
2,269.00
150.00
2
S3-Q12JA2PA.ATWGSEE
1.5hp
2,799.00
2,639.00
150.00
2
S3-Q18KL2PA.ATWGSEE
2.0hp
4,499.00
4,109.00
200.00
2
S3-Q24K22PA.ATWGSEE
2.5hp
5,099.00
4,799.00
200.00
2
S3-Q09JA3WA.ATWGSEE
1.0hp
1,949.00
1,919.00
100.00
1
S3-Q12JA3WA.ATWGSEE
1.5hp
2,299.00
2,269.00
100.00
1
S3-Q18KL3WA.ATWGSEE
2.0hp
3,999.00
3,749.00
150.00
1
S3-Q24K23WA.ATWGSEE
2.5hp
4,399.00
4,269.00
150.00
1
S3-Q09WA5AB.ATWGSEE
1.0hp
1,699.00
1,649.00
50.00
1
S3-Q12JA3AD.ATWGSEE
1.5hp
2,099.00
1,999.00
50.00
1
S3-C09HZCAA.DXWASEE
1.0hp
1,299.00
1,099.00
50.00
1
S3-C12HZCAA.DXWASEE
1.5hp
1,499.00
1,349.00
50.00
1
S3-C18HZCAA.DXWASEE
2.0hp
2,499.00
2,249.00
100.00
1
LG PuriCare™ (Outright):
Category
Model
Outright Price (RM)
Free Gift
Gemilang Stars Given
2 years Filter Subscription
2 years Regular Visit
LG PuriCare™ | Self-Service Tankless Water Purifier
WD516AN.ANVRLML
3,200.00
4,000.00
1
WD516AN.ASLRLML
-
-
1
WD516AN.ANVRLML
1
LG PuriCare™ Self-Service Tankless Water Purifier | Objet Collection
WD518AN.ABGRLML
3,200.00
4,000.00
-
1x Additional front cover
(Calming Pink
OR Calming Cream Sky) upon installation
1
LG PuriCare™ | Air Purifier
AS10GDPB0.AML
-
-
4,600.00
1x box (6pcs) Pre-Filter upon installation[4]
2
AS10GDWB0.AML
-
-
4,300.00
2
AS65GDPB0.AML
-
-
3,550.00
1
AS65GDWB0.AML
-
-
3,250.00
1
LG PuriCare™ (Rental):
Cateogry
Model
Discounted Rental Price (RM)
With 5 Years Filter Subscription
With 7 Years Filter Subscription
With 5 Years Regular Visit
With 7 Years Regular Visit
LG PuriCare™ | Self-Service Tankless Water Purifier
WD516AN.ANVRLML
90/month (N/P: 105/month)
60/month (N/P: 65/month)
110/month (N/P: 125/month)
80/month (N/P: 85/month)
WD516AN.ASLRLML
WD516AN.ANVRLML
LG PuriCare™ Self-Service Tankless Water Purifier | Objet Collection
WD518AN.ABGRLML
90/month (N/P: 105/month)
60/month (N/P: 65/month)
110/month (N/P: 125/month)
80/month (N/P: 85/month)
LG PuriCare™ | Air Purifier
AS10GDPB0.AML
125/month
95/month
-
-
AS10GDWB0.AML
120/month
90/month
-
-
AS65GDPB0.AML
95/month
65/month
-
-
AS65GDWB0.AML
90/month
60/month
-
-
About LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd
Established in 2000, LG Malaysia is a leading provider of home entertainment and appliances, offering a diverse portfolio of products that cater to various needs including TVs, washers, fridges and more. In 2019, we expanded into the PuriCare sector, introducing state-of-the-art water and air purifiers that quickly gained popularity among Malaysians. Alongside our home products, LG also offers comprehensive business solutions including monitors and information display solutions and more. With over two decades of steadfast presence, our commitment to customer satisfaction has earned us prestigious awards such as the Putra Brand Awards, Aria Brand Awards, and Reader's Digest Trusted Brand Awards - reflecting the trust and loyalty we have garnered from our customers.
About LG Electronics, Inc.
LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.
Media Contacts:
Eunice Wong
S+L Integrated Public Relations Sdn Bhd
+6012 287 7368
eunice@slpr.com.my
Majorie Loone
S+L Integrated Public Relations Sdn Bhd
+6016 671 2352
majorie@slpr.com.my
Shu Qi
S+L Integrated Public Relations Sdn Bhd
+6012 751 8112
shuqi@slpr.com.my
Teo Yong Hung
LG Electronics (M) Sdn. Bhd.
+603 7962 7777
teo.yonghung@lge.com
[1] Cashback will be in the form of Touch ‘n Go eWallet credits or S PAY GLOBAL credits for selected LG products.
[2] The number of Gemilang Star will be indicated on respective products in the leaflet.
[3] Total minimum 3 Gemilang Stars must be collected to qualify for this cashback.
[4] Limited to 200 units only.
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/my/en/about-lg/press-and-media/lg-merdeka-promo-2023.html isCopied
