LG CELEBRATES 66 YEARS OF MALAYSIA INDEPENDENCE WITH EXCITING PROMOTIONS!

LG celebrates ‘Merdeka’ with unmissable promotions for customers.









Kuala Lumpur, 16 August 2023 - As Malaysia celebrates another year of independence, leading home appliances and consumer electronics brand, LG Electronics Malaysia (LG), is thrilled to join in the celebration by offering up to RM650 cashback[1] on selected LG products and extra rebates up to RM600[2] when you collect three Gemilang Stars and above from today till 30 September 2023!

Since LG first expanded its footprint into Malaysia in 2000, it has received a resoundingly positive response from fellow Malaysians for its diverse portfolio of products ranging from TVs, washers, fridges and more. To date, LG is now present in many Malaysian households, with an even wider range of products and services that elevate the lives of Malaysians.

Justin Choi, Managing Director of LG shared that Malaysians have been gracious in providing their continuous support and valuable feedback, which has driven LG to make constant improvements and become a beloved brand among Malaysian households. This Merdeka period, LG would like to express its appreciation by giving thanks to fellow Malaysians through this exciting cashback and rewards.

“Our commitment to pursuing innovation for a better life and place has only grown stronger each day, and we are determined to achieve this for our fellow Malaysians. We want to continue being a life partner to Malaysians by equipping them with products and services that will allow them to grow in time,” expressed Justin.

Through this Merdeka promotion, Malaysians can get Touch 'n Go eWallet credits or S PAY GLOBAL (formerly Sarawak Pay) credits up to RM650 for selected LG products such as the award-winning LG OLED TV, the brand new LG CordZero™, LG WashTower™, and LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ Refrigerator. Additionally, customers can enjoy additional rebates up to RM600 with Star Stash Rewards upon collecting minimum three Gemilang Stars[3] and above in a single receipt when purchasing any selected LG products.

To redeem your Touch ‘n Go eWallet credits and S PAY GLOBAL credits, be sure to complete the online submission form at https://www.lg.com/my/promotions/lgrewards-merdeka-2023 by 11.59PM on 31 October 2023.

For more information about LG and their promotions, please visit LG’s official website https://www.lg.com/my or follow LG’s official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LGMalaysia for the latest updates, news and promotions.

# # #

List of credit received based on Gemilang Star collected here:

Gemilang Star Collected Touch 'n Go eWallet Credit or S PAY GLOBAL Credit (RM) 3 Gemilang Stars 150 4 Gemilang Stars 250 5 Gemilang Stars 400 6 Gemilang Stars and above 600

The promotion products list includes:

Home Entertainment Products:

Category Promo Model MSRP (RM) Promo Price (RM) eWallet Rebate (RM) Gemilang Stars Given LG OLED TV OLED83C3PSA.ATS 35,999.00 28,999.00 650.00 1 OLED77G3PSA.ATS 32,999.00 28,999.00 650.00 1 OLED77C3PSA.ATS 29,999.00 22,999.00 500.00 1 OLED65G3PSA.ATS 17,999.00 15,199.00 350.00 1 OLED65C3PSA.ATS 14,999.00 12,999.00 300.00 1 OLED65A3PSA.ATS 11,999.00 9,749.00 250.00 1 OLED55C3PSA.ATS 10,999.00 9,699.00 250.00 1 OLED55A3PSA.ATS 8,999.00 7,199.00 150.00 1 LG QNED TV 86QNED86SRA.ATS 20,999.00 15,999.00 350.00 1 86QNED81SRA.ATS 15,999.00 12,899.00 300.00 1 75QNED91SQA.ATS 15,999.00 11,799.00 300.00 1 75QNED81SRA.ATS 12,999.00 8,999.00 250.00 1 65QNED91SQA.ATS 10,999.00 7,499.00 200.00 1 65QNED81SRA.ATS 8,099.00 5,499.00 150.00 1 55QNED81SRA.ATS 6,299.00 4,299.00 100.00 1 LG UHD TV 86UR8050PSB.ATS 11,999.00 9,699.00 250.00 1 75UR8050PSB.ATS 7,799.00 5,799.00 150.00 1 70UR7550PSC.ATS 6,499.00 4,799.00 100.00 1 65UR9050PSK.ATS 5,399.00 3,999.00 100.00 1 55UR9050PSK.ATS 4,299.00 3,099.00 50.00 1 50UR9050PSK.ATS 3,299.00 2,899.00 50.00 1 LG Sound Bar SC9S.DMYSLLK 4,599.00 3,999.00 200.00 2 S95QR.DMYSLLK 4,599.00 3,999.00 200.00 2 S90QY.DMYSLLK 3,499.00 3,099.00 - 2 S80QY.DMYSLLK 3,099.00 2,799.00 - 2 SP8A.DMYSLLK 2,199.00 1,999.00 - 2 S65Q.DMYSLLK 1,599.00 1,499.00 - 2 SNH5.DMYSLLK 1,499.00 1,169.00 - 2 SN4.DMYSLLK 999.00 799.00 - 2

Home Appliances Products:

Category Promo Model Capacity MSRP (RM) Promo Price (RM) eWallet Rebate (RM) Gemilang Stars Given LG Bottom Freezer™ | Objet Collection GC-B459QG9D.APBRLML 344L 4,799.00 4,199.00 150.00 2 LG Freezer™ | Objet Collection GC-B414FGQF.ABERLML 324L 4,999.00 4,299.00 200.00 2 LG Fridge™ | Objet Collection GC-B411FGPF.AMNRLML 386L 4,999.00 4,299.00 200.00 2 GN-B332PMGB.ACMRLML 335L 2,299.00 2,099.00 50.00 1 GN-B332PBGB.ABNRLML 335L 2,299.00 2,099.00 50.00 1 GN-B332PPGB.ACKRLML 335L 2,299.00 2,099.00 50.00 1 LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ Fridge GC-X257CQES.AMCRLML 635L 15,999.00 8,799.00 300.00 2 GC-X257CSES.ABSRLML 635L 11,499.00 7,599.00 300.00 2 GC-Q22FTQEB.AMCRLML 458L 7,699.00 6,599.00 - - LG Side-by-Side Fridge GC-J257SQNW.AMCRLML 635L 9,209.00 5,499.00 150.00 1 GC-M257CGFL.ALWRLML 655L 9,109.00 5,699.00 150.00 1 GC-L257CQEL.ALWRLML 635L 7,199.00 5,299.00 150.00 1 GC-B257SQVL.AMCRLML 655L 6,099.00 4,699.00 100.00 1 GC-B257SLVL.APZRLML 655L 5,699.00 4,299.00 100.00 1 GC-B257JQYL.ADSRLML 655L 5,099.00 3,999.00 100.00 1 LG Multi Door Fridge GC-B22FTQVB.AMCRLML 464L 4,999.00 4,299.00 - - LG Bottom Freezer Fridge GC-B569NQCM.AMCRLML 462L 3,199.00 2,799.00 - - GC-B529NQCM.AMCRLML 420L 2,999.00 2,599.00 - - LG Top Freezer Fridge GR-H802HQHM.AMCRLML 592L 4,629.00 3,599.00 100.00 1 GN-C702SGGM.ABMRLML 506L 3,519.00 3,199.00 100.00 1 GN-C702HLCM.APZRLML 509L 3,229.00 2,899.00 100.00 1 GN-H602HXHM.ABLRLML 475L 3,129.00 2,799.00 100.00 1 GN-C702HLCM.APZRLML 478L 3,039.00 2,699.00 100.00 1 GN-B392PXBK.ABLRLML 395L 2,819.00 2,399.00 - 1 GN-B392PLGK.APZRLML 395L 2,629.00 2,299.00 - 1 GN-B372PXBK.ABLRLML 375L 2,739.00 2,319.00 - 1 LG WashTower™ | Objet Collection WT1410NHEG.ABGREML 14/10kg 11,999.00 8,899.00 500.00 2 LG WashTower™ WT2116SHB.ABLREML 21 / 16kg 14,999.00 12,999.00 500.00 2 LG Washer Dryer F2720RVTV.ASSREML 20 / 10kg 7,999.00 5,999.00 250.00 1 F2515RTGB.ABLREML 15 / 8 kg 5,699.00 4,399.00 200.00 1 FV1413H2BA.ABLREML 13 / 8kg 5,499.00 4,199.00 100.00 1 FV1411H3BA.ABLREML 11 /7kg 5,399.00 3,999.00 100.00 1 LG Front Loader Washing Machine F2724SVRW.ABWREML 24kg 7,299.00 5,399.00 200.00 1 F2515STGW.ABWREML 15kg 5,199.00 3,599.00 200.00 1 FV1450S4V.ABWREML 10.5kg 4,219.00 2,899.00 100.00 1 FV1450S4W.ABWREML 10.5kg 4,039.00 2,699.00 100.00 1 LG Dryer RH10VHP2B.BBLREML 10kg 5,399.00 3,999.00 100.00 1 VD-H9066WS.ABWREML 9kg 5,199.00 3,799.00 100.00 1 LG Top Loader Washing Machine TV2724SV9K.APBREML 24kg 3,899.00 3,499.00 100.00 1 TV2520SV7K.APBREML 20kg 3,099.00 2,749.00 100.00 1 TV2518SV7K.APBREML 18kg 2,799.00 2,499.00 50.00 1 TV2517SV3B.ABMREML 17kg 2,499.00 2,249.00 50.00 1 LG Styler™ S3MFC.ALMQEML - 8,499.00 6,399.00 100.00 1 LG CordZero™ | Objet Collection A9T-MAX.ECGRLML 210W 4,999.00 4,299.00 200.00 2 A9T-CORE.ECBRLML 210W 4,499.00 3,699.00 200.00 2 LG CordZero™ A9K-MAX.BIGRLML 200W 3,699.00 2,899.00 150.00 1 A9N-LITE.BVWRLML 160W 2,299.000 1,799.00 100.00 1

Residential Air-Conditioner:

Category Promo Model Capacity MSRP (RM) Promo Price (RM) eWallet Rebate (RM) Gemilang Stars Given LG DUALCOOL™ Air Conditioner S3-Q09JA2PA.ATWGSEE 1.0hp 2,299.00 2,269.00 150.00 2 S3-Q12JA2PA.ATWGSEE 1.5hp 2,799.00 2,639.00 150.00 2 S3-Q18KL2PA.ATWGSEE 2.0hp 4,499.00 4,109.00 200.00 2 S3-Q24K22PA.ATWGSEE 2.5hp 5,099.00 4,799.00 200.00 2 S3-Q09JA3WA.ATWGSEE 1.0hp 1,949.00 1,919.00 100.00 1 S3-Q12JA3WA.ATWGSEE 1.5hp 2,299.00 2,269.00 100.00 1 S3-Q18KL3WA.ATWGSEE 2.0hp 3,999.00 3,749.00 150.00 1 S3-Q24K23WA.ATWGSEE 2.5hp 4,399.00 4,269.00 150.00 1 S3-Q09WA5AB.ATWGSEE 1.0hp 1,699.00 1,649.00 50.00 1 S3-Q12JA3AD.ATWGSEE 1.5hp 2,099.00 1,999.00 50.00 1 S3-C09HZCAA.DXWASEE 1.0hp 1,299.00 1,099.00 50.00 1 S3-C12HZCAA.DXWASEE 1.5hp 1,499.00 1,349.00 50.00 1 S3-C18HZCAA.DXWASEE 2.0hp 2,499.00 2,249.00 100.00 1

LG PuriCare™ (Outright):

Category Model Outright Price (RM) Free Gift Gemilang Stars Given 2 years Filter Subscription 2 years Regular Visit LG PuriCare™ | Self-Service Tankless Water Purifier WD516AN.ANVRLML 3,200.00 4,000.00 1 WD516AN.ASLRLML - - 1 WD516AN.ANVRLML 1 LG PuriCare™ Self-Service Tankless Water Purifier | Objet Collection WD518AN.ABGRLML 3,200.00 4,000.00 - 1x Additional front cover (Calming Pink OR Calming Cream Sky) upon installation 1 LG PuriCare™ | Air Purifier AS10GDPB0.AML - - 4,600.00 1x box (6pcs) Pre-Filter upon installation[4] 2 AS10GDWB0.AML - - 4,300.00 2 AS65GDPB0.AML - - 3,550.00 1 AS65GDWB0.AML - - 3,250.00 1

LG PuriCare™ (Rental):

Cateogry Model Discounted Rental Price (RM) With 5 Years Filter Subscription With 7 Years Filter Subscription With 5 Years Regular Visit With 7 Years Regular Visit LG PuriCare™ | Self-Service Tankless Water Purifier WD516AN.ANVRLML 90/month (N/P: 105/month) 60/month (N/P: 65/month) 110/month (N/P: 125/month) 80/month (N/P: 85/month) WD516AN.ASLRLML WD516AN.ANVRLML LG PuriCare™ Self-Service Tankless Water Purifier | Objet Collection WD518AN.ABGRLML 90/month (N/P: 105/month) 60/month (N/P: 65/month) 110/month (N/P: 125/month) 80/month (N/P: 85/month) LG PuriCare™ | Air Purifier AS10GDPB0.AML 125/month 95/month - - AS10GDWB0.AML 120/month 90/month - - AS65GDPB0.AML 95/month 65/month - - AS65GDWB0.AML 90/month 60/month - -

About LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd

Established in 2000, LG Malaysia is a leading provider of home entertainment and appliances, offering a diverse portfolio of products that cater to various needs including TVs, washers, fridges and more. In 2019, we expanded into the PuriCare sector, introducing state-of-the-art water and air purifiers that quickly gained popularity among Malaysians. Alongside our home products, LG also offers comprehensive business solutions including monitors and information display solutions and more. With over two decades of steadfast presence, our commitment to customer satisfaction has earned us prestigious awards such as the Putra Brand Awards, Aria Brand Awards, and Reader's Digest Trusted Brand Awards - reflecting the trust and loyalty we have garnered from our customers.

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

Media Contacts:

Eunice Wong

S+L Integrated Public Relations Sdn Bhd

+6012 287 7368

eunice@slpr.com.my

Majorie Loone

S+L Integrated Public Relations Sdn Bhd

+6016 671 2352

majorie@slpr.com.my

Shu Qi

S+L Integrated Public Relations Sdn Bhd

+6012 751 8112

shuqi@slpr.com.my

Teo Yong Hung

LG Electronics (M) Sdn. Bhd.

+603 7962 7777

teo.yonghung@lge.com

[1] Cashback will be in the form of Touch ‘n Go eWallet credits or S PAY GLOBAL credits for selected LG products.

[2] The number of Gemilang Star will be indicated on respective products in the leaflet.

[3] Total minimum 3 Gemilang Stars must be collected to qualify for this cashback.

[4] Limited to 200 units only.