LG SUGGESTS SUSTAINABLE LIFESTYLE WITH LG SMART COTTAGE AT IFA 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 16, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) is set to unveil its housing solution, LG Smart Cottage, at IFA 2023. The Smart Cottage is a compact, prefabricated home incorporating LG’s cutting-edge heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and energy solutions, as well as its newest smart home appliances and services. Blending premium appliances and convenient services with a space constructed using the latest in modular housing technologies and techniques, LG Smart Cottage introduces a new paradigm in residential living.

Designed with sustainability in mind, and aligned with LG’s vision of a Better Life for All, the Smart Cottage features a two-story, studio-style layout that provides a functional, convenient living environment and maximum space efficiency. The modular home, which has a small footprint yet boasts all the appliances and facilities one could need, can be easily transported and placed in the desired location. According to research conducted by ReportLinker, the global prefabricated housing market is expected to reach an estimated USD 22.9 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate of 4.8 percent from 2023 to 2028.

Inside, the space has a relaxed, premium feel thanks to LG’s ‘gentle, stable and refined’ design and the harmonious use of diverse materials, such as hardwood, tile and brass. To reduce environmental impact, the home’s replaceable module components have been made with low-carbon steel materials produced by POSCO, a renowned South Korean steel company.

The innovative, high-efficiency LG kitchen, living, and air solutions installed in LG Smart Cottage include the WashTower Compact, QuadWash™ dishwasher, various built-in kitchen appliances, a water purifier and the Therma V™ Monobloc air-to-water heat pump (AWHP). In addition to delivering year-around indoor comfort while using less power than a conventional heating and cooling system, LG’s energy-saving AWHP can provide a reliable supply of hot water via connection to the 200-liter-capacity Integrated Water Tank (IWT).

Moving outside, the exterior of the Smart Cottage is equipped with sustainability-focused LG technologies that can meet the daily energy needs of up to two occupants. Roof-mounted 4-kilowatt (kW) solar panels connect with the company’s Energy Storage System (ESS) to ensure the safe, reliable on-site collection and storage of solar power, generating as much as 15 kilowatts of electricity per day. Any surplus energy can be stored in the ESS for later use, or sold to the contracted electricity provider. Additionally, LG’s modular house has an electric vehicle (EV) charger built in, so homeowners won’t have to worry about fitting one themselves in order to power up their EV.

For a smart and convenient user experience, all of the appliances inside this extraordinary abode connect seamlessly with LG ThinQ. Via the ThinQ app, users can effortlessly control each appliance, manage the entire HVAC system, and monitor energy storage and consumption in real-time. What’s more, LG ThinQ connects to the Smart Cottage’s security-enhancing Internet of Things (IoT) accessories, including cameras, motion sensors and smart doorbells, helping to keep occupants safe and give them peace-of-mind.

To help bring the Smart Cottage to life, LG partnered with GS Engineering & Construction Corp (GS E&C), a South Korean construction and civil engineering service provider.

“Far more than just a prefabricated home, LG Smart Cottage is an innovative housing solution that facilitates a sustainable lifestyle through state-of-the-art ThinQ connectivity,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “LG aims to redefine residential living by seamlessly integrating its energy solutions, appliances and services into a space that lets people live life their way.”

Visitors to LG’s booth (Hall 18, Messe Berlin) at IFA 2023 from September 1-5 can explore LG Smart Cottage and a host of other innovations for a better life.

