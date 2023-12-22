LG’S MYVIEW SMART MONITOR 27SR50F - PRE-ORDER NOW OPEN FOR A FUTURE OF SEAMLESS PRODUCTIVITY AND ENTERTAINMENT!

Be at the forefront with 27SR50F









KUALA LUMPUR, 22 DECEMBER 2023— LG Electronics Malaysia (LG) introduces its latest 27-inch MyView Smart Monitor 27SR50F to Malaysia! This latest MyView Smart Monitor is now available for pre-order until January 21, 2024, at RM1,049.

The future of seamless productivity and entertainment is here as the MyView Smart Monitor 27SR50F features advanced IPS displays delivering true-to-life colours and offering seamless PC-free experience. The 27-inch FHD IPS display, with a resolution of 1920x1080, redefines multitasking excellence. With an immersive display featuring vibrant colours and a sleek, minimalistic design this monitor is ideal for work, video conferences, and entertainment.

Apart from its powerful display, the smart monitor is a game-changer. Powered by LG’s webOS 23 platform, it seamlessly integrates convenience into your remote working setup. Connect effortlessly to services such as Microsoft 365 and Google applications without needing a direct PC connection. Enable easy sharing from smart devices via AirPlay 2 and Miracast, enhancing productivity and flexibility in your workspace, regardless of your location.

Balance out work and entertainment with the Home Board Screen which keeps users connected with personalised sports profiles, and customisable sports service cards that make it simple for users to keep up with the sports they love as it can store the users' favourite leagues, upcoming games, schedules, and key statistics. For Melophiles, elevate your auditory experience with the LG Mood Music function, acting as a personal DJ that curates playlists based on preferences.

The Smart Home monitor also serves as a smart home hub with ThinQ Home Hub support. Effortlessly monitor and manage IoT-compatible household appliances, such as refrigerators and washing machines without disrupting your workflow through the ThinQ app.

“The MyView Smart Monitor 27SR50F was introduced to create a positive impact with its cutting-edge technology for today's modern era. Whether it is for productivity or content creation, the MyView Smart Monitor 27SR50F is here to cater to the needs of it,” said Justin Choi, Managing Director of LG Electronics Malaysia.

Experience the future of seamless productivity and entertainment with the MyView Smart Monitor 27SR50F - transforming the way individuals work, connect and live. Malaysians can secure their monitor through LG’s pre-order campaign exclusively on Lazada. Book yours now at https://www.lazada.com.my/products/i3883745139.html







About LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd

Established in 2000, LG Malaysia is a leading provider of home entertainment and appliances, offering a diverse portfolio of products that cater to various needs including TVs, washers, fridges and more. In 2019, we expanded into the PuriCare sector, introducing state-of-the-art water and air purifiers that quickly gained popularity among Malaysians. Alongside our home products, LG also offers comprehensive business solutions including monitors and information display solutions and more. With over two decades of steadfast presence, our commitment to customer satisfaction has earned us prestigious awards such as the Putra Brand Awards, Aria Brand Awards, and Reader's Digest Trusted Brand Awards - reflecting the trust and loyalty we have garnered from our customers.

Media Contacts:

Majorie Loone

S+L Integrated Public Relations Sdn Bhd

+6016 671 2352

majorie@slpr.com.my

Shu Qi

S+L Integrated Public Relations Sdn Bhd

+6012 751 8112

shuqi@slpr.com.my

Teo Yong Hung

LG Electronics (M) Sdn. Bhd.

+603 7962 7777

teo.yonghung@lge.com