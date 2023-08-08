LG TO SHARE VISION FOR A SUSTAINABLE LIFE AT IFA 2023

Under the Theme of ‘Sustainable Life, Joy for All,’ Company to Highlight Its Commitment to a Better Life for All Through Energy-Efficient Innovations









SEOUL, Aug. 8, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) invites consumers from around the globe to experience its latest innovations at IFA 2023 in Berlin, Germany (September 1-5). Under the theme of Sustainable Life, Joy for All, the company will introduce the LG Sustainable Village and an evolved ecosystem of efficient, convenient and sustainable products and solutions designed to help create a better life for people and the planet.

During IFA 2023, visitors to LG’s booth in Hall 18 at Messe Berlin can discover the advanced, eco-minded features and functions of the company’s newest offerings and learn about its comprehensive vision for a sustainable life.

Those unable to attend IFA in person can still explore LG’s innovation showcase by checking out the LG Booth video, which will be uploaded to the LG Global YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/@LGGlobal) from the opening day.

