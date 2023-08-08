Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG TO SHARE VISION FOR A SUSTAINABLE LIFE AT IFA 2023

CORPORATE 08/08/2023
Under the Theme of ‘Sustainable Life, Joy for All,’ Company to Highlight Its Commitment to a Better Life for All Through Energy-Efficient Innovations



SEOUL, Aug. 8, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) invites consumers from around the globe to experience its latest innovations at IFA 2023 in Berlin, Germany (September 1-5). Under the theme of Sustainable Life, Joy for All, the company will introduce the LG Sustainable Village and an evolved ecosystem of efficient, convenient and sustainable products and solutions designed to help create a better life for people and the planet.

 

During IFA 2023, visitors to LG’s booth in Hall 18 at Messe Berlin can discover the advanced, eco-minded features and functions of the company’s newest offerings and learn about its comprehensive vision for a sustainable life.

 

Those unable to attend IFA in person can still explore LG’s innovation showcase by checking out the LG Booth video, which will be uploaded to the LG Global YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/@LGGlobal) from the opening day.

 

# # #

 

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

 

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics, Inc.LG Electronics, Inc.
Léa LeeJenny Shin
+82 2 3777 3981+82 2 3777 3692
lea.lee@lge.comjungin.shin@lge.com
www.LGnewsroom.comwww.LGnewsroom.com
