LG ENHANCES ITS ‘ALL-IN-ONE’ LINEUP WITH NEW MICRO LED DISPLAY FOR PRODUCTIVITY

New LG MAGNIT All-in-One Features Sleek Design with a Premium Micro LED Screen, Built-in Speaker and Embedded Controller









SEOUL, Aug. 10, 2023— LG Electronics (LG) announces the launch of its new Micro LED signage solution, the LG MAGNIT All-in-One (model LAAA). Ideal for corporate meeting rooms, the impressive 136-inch model combines a premium screen featuring LG’s advanced Micro LED technology and a 1.56-millimeter pixel pitch with a built-in controller and speaker. Along with outstanding picture quality, LG MAGNIT All-in-One offers a convenient user experience with the webOS platform, seamless compatibility with AV control systems and easy installation.

LG’s sophisticated Micro LED display technology delivers deep blacks and vivid colors, making images come to life on the LG MAGNIT All-in-One. The company’s Micro Pixel Pitch technology aids in color clarity and precision, while its LED chip alignment and surface treatment technology enhance white uniformity and reduce color distortion, providing outstanding image fidelity across a wide viewing angle.

In addition to exceptional Micro LED picture quality, the LG MAGNIT All-in-One provides simple installation. Its integrated controller and built-in speaker reduce the hassle of having to connect and manage multiple cables. The 136-inch panel consists of five units of assembled LED display modules – preconfigured using LG’s ‘gap-reducing’ module alignment process – that can be quickly and securely attached to the frame. Installation can then be completed by connecting the display to power via a single AC cable.

Facilitating seamless business meetings, the LG MAGNIT All-in-One is a convenient display solution for corporate meeting rooms. With the scroll wheel on the LG Magic Remote, users can effortlessly explore the device’s diverse functionalities, then easily ‘point and click’ to quickly access or activate whatever they need. Additionally, the new MAGNIT All-in-One is compatible with the LG One:Quick Share wireless screen sharing solution and a web-based AV control system that allows for efficient management and integration with a range of AV equipment.

The attractive, minimalistic design of the LG MAGNIT All-in-One brings a sleek, stylish aesthetic to the meeting room. And for easy access and usability, all interface connections are located on the front of the product, and basic control buttons are situated on the right-hand side of the frame. Furthermore, the new LG MAGNIT All-in-One takes the safety of users and the installation environment into consideration, as demonstrated by passing tests regarding the surface spread of flame and electromagnetic compatibility*.

“Building on the successful launch of our newest LG MAGNIT solution, we aim to keep expanding and enhancing our All-in-One LED signage lineup,” said Paik Ki-mun, senior vice president and head of the Information Display business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “We are dedicated to developing innovative display solutions that ensure excellent picture quality, simple installation and convenient usability; meeting our customers’ needs and creating value for their businesses.”

The LG MAGNIT All-in-One will be available in markets worldwide, including Europe, starting this month. For more information about the LG MAGNIT All-in-One, visit LG.com.

# # #

* LG MAGNIT All-in-One has been certified for the ‘surface spread of flame’ classification (BS476 Part 7 Class 1), and electromagnetic compatibility (EMC Class A).

About LG Electronics Business Solutions Company

The LG Business Solutions Company is a trusted partner offering innovative products and solutions for diverse industries worldwide. With a portfolio of unique offerings ranging from industry-leading OLED to LED signage, LG is a respected name among customers around the world. LG’s IT solutions include business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices, medical displays and commercial robots, all designed to maximize work efficiency and return strong value to customers. For more on LG’s Business Solutions, visit www.LG.com/b2b.

Media Contacts: