LEE ZII JIA IS LG ELECTRONICS MALAYSIA BRAND AMBASSADOR

Live Smarter, Go Higher with LG and Lee Zii Jia









Petaling Jaya, 23 February 2022— Award-winning home appliance manufacturer LG Electronics Malaysia (LG) today announced badminton ace Lee Zii Jia as the LG Brand Ambassador across its diverse line of innovative products. The partnership between LG and Lee Zii Jia represents LG’s commitment to catering a healthy and convenience-centric lifestyle to its consumers.

As the former LG PuriCare™ ambassador, a sub-business unit under LG Electronics Malaysia, Lee Zii Jia now represents the face of the LG brand as a whole. The current partnership will see an expansion of the ambassadorship to include LG Home Entertainment and Home Appliances as well.

With the tagline, Live Smarter, Go Higher, LG aims to collaborate with Lee Zii Jia to raise awareness on living the best, quality life, assisted by the brand’s cutting-edge products in Home Appliances, Home Entertainment, and LG PuriCare™, among others.

“We are delighted and honoured to welcome Lee Zii Jia into the LG family, as the newly appointed LG Brand Ambassador. His passion, perseverance, and commitment to pursuing his dreams, as well as leading a healthy lifestyle are a great representation of the brand’s essence. We are confident that Zii Jia will drive and open up a path for Malaysians to live a smarter and better life through our ground-breaking technologies and products,” said Justin Choi, the Managing Director of LG Electronics Malaysia.

“Ultimately, we always place priority on our consumers’ needs. Through this partnership, we hope that our products can contribute to elevating our consumers’ lifestyles,” said Choi.

Lee Zii Jia had won gold in the men's singles at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games and his first BWF Super 1000 title at the 2021 All England Open. He is also the reigning Asian men's singles champion, having won the title at the Badminton Asia Championships in 2022.

"Everything begins with a dream, and I am constantly striving for a healthier and smarter home living lifestyle. I believe that LG’s products put focus on health, hygiene and convenience – which are the three pillars I live by. I am both grateful and honoured to be joining hands with LG to lead the lifestyle that I want, and one that will undoubtedly boost my professional life as well,” said Lee Zii Jia.

As one of the leading brands in industry, LG Electronics Malaysia is always looking a step ahead in bringing added value and efficiencies to consumers’ life through state-of-the-art products. Having Lee Zii Jia as part of the larger LG family is pivotal to the brand’s values. As an ambassador, Lee Zii Jia will promote various LG products that are not only suited for his lifestyle, but a healthy and hygienic lifestyle to consumers as a whole.

