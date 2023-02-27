LG XBOOM360 RP4 PORTABLE SPEAKER DELIVERS PREMIUM SOUND WITH STYLISH DESIGN ANYPLACE, ANYTIME

Omnidirectional, High Quality Sound and Refined Design Make LG’s Newest Versatile XBOOM360 RP4 Portable Speaker Perfect for Both Indoor and Outdoor Use









PETALING JAYA, 27 Feb 2022— The new LG XBOOM360 portable speaker (model RP4) from LG Electronics Malaysia (LG) features a conical-cylindrical design and delivers authentic, omnidirectional audio that is perfect for any space or occasion. Pleasing to the eye, the speaker’s unique form factor enables LG XBOOM360 to radiate sound in all directions for a lifelike performance with impressive power and clarity. Ideal for today’s lifestyle focused on small social gatherings, this stylish speaker will make its debut in Malaysia market starting this month.

The attractive conical-cylindrical shape of LG XBOOM360 isn’t just pleasing to the eye, its function is to accommodate the distortion-free reflector structure of the speaker. Typically only found in high-end audio products, the reflector structure of the tweeter and woofer is designed to deliver 360-degree sound with minimal distortion. So, whether indoors or out, XBOOM360 envelops listeners in rich, detailed audio, bringing a sense of three-dimensional vitality to every genre of music.

The premium build quality of the tweeter and woofer also helps to create a convincing and exceptionally well-balanced soundstage. The tweeter’s titanium diaphragm creates a linear frequency for superb performance and accurate reproduction across the high frequency range. Moreover, the speaker’s durable glass fiber woofer generates dynamic bass with a clear, natural mid-range response. The combination of powerful drivers and robust 120W output enables LG XBOOM360 to turn any room or space into a listening sweet spot.

LG’s newest wireless speaker is designed to provide versatility and the multisensory experience today’s consumers demand. LG XBOOM360 can create the right atmosphere for any occasion thanks to 360-degree mood lighting with three different presets – Ambient, Nature and Party – as well as a range of customizable lighting options and sound effects when used with the LG XBOOM companion app. In the app, users will also find the crowd pleasing DJ Effect feature which allows for the mixing of multiple samples as well as scratching and other sounds effects. The speaker offers 10 hours of listening enjoyment on a single charge, includes a built-in metal handle for easy mobility, and has a chic, highly-durable Beige fabric cover that brings instant warmth and style to any setting.

Most importantly, XBOOM360 demonstrates LG’s continuing commitment to reducing its impact on the environment. Fabricated partially from recycled plastic and other post-consumer materials, the eco-conscious speaker has received Eco-Product certification from SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA of Switzerland, Environmental Claim Validation from Underwriters Laboratories and Global Recycled Standard recognition from Control Union Certifications.[1]

Starting from today, the newest LG XBOOM360 RP4 portable speaker will be available in Malaysia with the MSRP of RM2,199. For more information or to purchase the LG XBOOM360 RP4 portable speaker, kindly visit LG Electronics Malaysia’s website or LG Official Tech Store on

[1] SGS Eco-Product certification is based on four major environmental criteria covering resource efficiency, usage of hazardous substances, energy savings and recyclability measured over a product’s lifespan. UL’s Environmental Claim Validation requires the eco-conscious attributes of a product match the claims made by the manufacturer. Model RP4 contains recycled post-consumer polyester.

