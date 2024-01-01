We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG PuriCare™ 360º Air Purifier
Pure Air for Your Little Ones
Clean Air is Automatic
Safe Plus Filter
Deodorization Filter
Alt text
Alt text
Alt text
Purify the Air All Around You
Alt text
360 Degree Direct Fan
Alt text
Fresh Air Faster and Farther
Alt text
Give Air a Deep Clean with Advanced Multi-Filtration System
Alt text
Alt text
Alt text
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPEC.
-
Recommended area (㎡)
100
-
[PI01] Power input (W)
70
-
CADR (CMH)
779
-
CADR (CMM)
12.98
-
Central Control
Touch
-
Fan Motor Type
Yes
-
Color
Romantic Rose
-
Noise (High / Low, dB)
Yes
-
Fan Motor Type
BLDC Motor
-
Noise (High / Low, dB)
53 / 20
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (kg)
19.2
-
Weight_Shipping (kg)
22.7
-
Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)
376 x 1073 x 376
-
Weight_Net (g)
Yes
-
Packing Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)
432 x 1153 x 432
-
Weight_Net (g)
19,200
FEATURES
-
360˚ Clean
Yes
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Fan Mode / Purification Steps
5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)
-
Filter Exchange Alarm
Yes
-
Ionizer
Yes
-
Odor Display
Yes
-
Pet Mode
Yes
-
Particle Density Display
Yes
-
Pet Mode
No
-
Purification Mode/Auto Mode
Yes
-
Purification Mode/Clean Booster
Yes
-
Purification Mode/Dual Mode
Yes
-
Purification Mode/Single Mode
Yes
-
Purification Mode/Smart Mode
Yes
-
Remote controller
Yes
-
Sensor
PM1.0/Odor
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Smart Indicator (Air Quality)
Yes
-
Smart Indicator (Particulate Matter)
Yes
FILTER
-
Air Purifier Filter
Yes
-
Filter Grade
Yes
-
Air Purifier Filter
360˚ Filter(H) X 1 EA
-
Filter Grade
H13
SMART FEATURES
-
[App] Auto On / Off
Yes
-
[App] Remote Control
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.