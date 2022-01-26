Washing Machine Buying Guide

When it comes to choosing a washing machine, there are a few things to consider. Whether you’re replacing your old machine or looking for an upgrade, there are so many options out there that it can be difficult to know what’s the best one for you. Luckily, we’ve put together a handy buying guide to help you decide.

Different Types of Washing Machines

Before shopping around, it’s worth familiarising yourself with the different models that are available. At LG we have a range of washing machines, and you may find that some types are better suited to your needs than others. Below, you’ll find an explanation of each to help you determine which model will work best in your home.