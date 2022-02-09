LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture Air Purifier (Essence White) with Wireless Charging

The internal safety standard is 2 kg. For safe use, we do not recommend placing objects over 2 kg on the tabletop.

① Test date: 10/17/2022

② Test agency: LG internal testing

③ Test item: AeroFurniture

④ Test conditions: Ambient temperature 40℃, relative humidity 85%

⑤ Test method: Measurement of deflection after leaving a weight of 2kg or more on the edge of the table for 45 days, 6 test samples.

⑥ Test result: Satisfied the sensory evaluation of table deflection (satisfying the company's internal deflection standard) and normal operation.

*As these measurements were made in the laboratory, the actual speed may vary.

*Lab results. Actual results may vary based on the environment of use.

*Test results are from measuring the initial performance of the product, and may vary depending on the duration of use.