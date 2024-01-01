We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Knock twice for the good life.Watch the film
The LG InstaView gives you the power to instantly see inside your refrigerator without opening the door with two quick knocks, preventing cold air from escaping.
The refrigerator is one of the most energy-consuming appliances in the home but the only way to see inside is by opening the door—which wastes even more energy. But all-glass doors are unsightly and often lack sufficient insulation.
Always optimistic, LG knew there had to be a more convenient and stylish way to let consumers easily see inside their fridges without allowing cold air to escape. This led us to design our LG InstaView® Refrigerators which feature a tinted glass panel that becomes transparent with two quick knocks.
Two taps.
The quickest way to our fridge’s heart.
The LG InstaView is the only refrigerator with a door that turns transparent with the knock of your hand.
The only door designed not to be opened.
After initial attempts using traditional vacuum glass technology didn’t meet our safety, transparency, and insulation requirements, we took inspiration from the sturdy glass found in ship wheelhouses that are designed to withstand extreme weather conditions. We used these learnings to collaborate with the best glass companies in Korea to create our unique 'Low-E' coated glass, ensuring excellent transparency and insulation.
Our final major challenge was developing a coating method for the glass that gave it a dark mirror finish from the outside that becomes transparent when the user knocks twice on the door. It worked like magic.
*Featured product may be available in select
countries.
*Featured LG product in film: LG InstaView Door-in-Door American Style Fridge Freezer (GSXV91BSAE)
*Images simulated for illustrative purposes.
The end result? We’re not just saving energy - we're also giving you the convience of always having your favorite food and beverages at the perfect temperature, so you can savor every moment without the hassle.
Because we don’t make life good, you do. We just make the products that get you there.
We don’t make life good, you do.
We just make the products that get you there.Watch More
