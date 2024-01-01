We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31.5" UltraGear™ Full HD Gaming Monitor with 165Hz, 1ms MBR and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
31.5 Inch
-
Size (cm)
80.1 cm
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.36375 x 0.36375 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
240 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
300 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90%
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1800:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster), 1ms MBR
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Flicker safe
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
MBR
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
YES(Premium)
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1920 x 1080 8bit at 165Hz
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1920 x 1080 8bit at 165Hz
-
Headphone out
YES
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
40W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
40W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
714.7 x 224.8 x 515.1
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
714.7 x 77.5 x 428
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
793 x 149 x 516
-
Weight with Stand
5.9
-
Weight without Stand
5.2
-
Weight in Shipping
8.2
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
