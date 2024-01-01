We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
45'' UltraGear™ OLED Curved Gaming Monitor WQHD with 240Hz Refresh Rate 0.03ms Response Time
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
44.5
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
200
-
Curvature
800R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
44.5
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.303 x 0.303
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
200
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
-
Curvature
800R
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
160
-
Size [cm]
113
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
YES
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
PIP
YES
-
PBP
2PBP
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Others (Features)
Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
VRR
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
Hexagon Lighting
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
SOUND
-
DTS Headphone:X
YES
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
1100 x 550 x 317
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
992.7 x 647.7 x 362.5(↑) 992.7 x 537.7 x 362.5(↓)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
992.7 x 457 x 218
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
16
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
10.9
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
8.6
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2023
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode)
129W
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)
160W
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
-
Others (Accessory)
Stand Cable holder ， Screw Driver
-
Remote Controller
YES
-
USB A to B
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.