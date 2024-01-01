We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
49" UltraWide™ Monitor
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
49" Curved
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut
sRGB 99%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
10bits, 1.07B
-
Resolution
5120 x 1440
-
Aspect Ratio
32:9
-
Brightness (Nits)
350
-
Frequency (Hz)
60Hz
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle (degree)
178/178
INTERFACE JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
2x v2.0
-
DisplayPort
1x v1.4
-
USB Type-C
Yes
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
USB Down-stream
4x v3.0
SPEAKER
-
Audio output (watt)
10W x 2
-
Audio Tuning
Rich Bass
POWER
-
Type
Built-in Power
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
100 ~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Output (TB3/ USB-C PD)
85W
-
Normal On
80W
-
Standby Power Consumption
1.0W
FEATURES
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode (Blue light reduction)
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Dual controller
Yes
-
Screen split2.0 (in OSC)
Yes
-
My Display Preset (in OSC)
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
STAND
-
Tilt(Angle)
-5~15 Degree
-
Swivel(Angle)
Yes (-15~15 Degree)
-
Height Adjustable (Range)
0 - 110mm
DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
1215.1 x 543.5 x 307.3 (Up)
1215.1 x 433.5 x 307.3 (Down)
-
Set (without Stand)
1215.1 x 365.7 x 114.2
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
15.2
-
Set (without Stand)
12.6
WALL MOUNT
-
Wall Mount size (mm) VESA compatible
100 x 100
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes
-
USB Type-C to Type-C
Yes
-
USB Type-A to Type-C
Yes
