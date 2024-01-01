Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
49" UltraWide™ Monitor

Specs

Reviews

Support

49" UltraWide™ Monitor

49WL95C-WE

49" UltraWide™ Monitor


LG 49WL95C-WE Front View with logo


All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    49" Curved

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut

    sRGB 99%

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    10bits, 1.07B

  • Resolution

    5120 x 1440

  • Aspect Ratio

    32:9

  • Brightness (Nits)

    350

  • Frequency (Hz)

    60Hz

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10

  • Contrast Ratio (Original)

    1000:1

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle (degree)

    178/178

INTERFACE JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    2x v2.0

  • DisplayPort

    1x v1.4

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • USB Down-stream

    4x v3.0

SPEAKER

  • Audio output (watt)

    10W x 2

  • Audio Tuning

    Rich Bass

POWER

  • Type

    Built-in Power

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    100 ~240V, 50/60Hz

  • Output (TB3/ USB-C PD)

    85W

  • Normal On

    80W

  • Standby Power Consumption

    1.0W

FEATURES

  • DAS Mode

    Yes

  • Flicker safe

    Yes

  • Reader Mode (Blue light reduction)

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • Dual controller

    Yes

  • Screen split2.0 (in OSC)

    Yes

  • My Display Preset (in OSC)

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Yes

STAND

  • Tilt(Angle)

    -5~15 Degree

  • Swivel(Angle)

    Yes (-15~15 Degree)

  • Height Adjustable (Range)

    0 - 110mm

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    1215.1 x 543.5 x 307.3 (Up)
    1215.1 x 433.5 x 307.3 (Down)

  • Set (without Stand)

    1215.1 x 365.7 x 114.2

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    15.2

  • Set (without Stand)

    12.6

WALL MOUNT

  • Wall Mount size (mm) VESA compatible

    100 x 100

ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • DisplayPort

    Yes

  • USB Type-C to Type-C

    Yes

  • USB Type-A to Type-C

    Yes

