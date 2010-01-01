At LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd (“LG”) we are committed to handling, processing, managing and protecting your Personal Data responsibly in compliance with the Malaysian Personal Data Protection Act 2010 (“the Act”).

This Notice explains how we collect, use, handle and protect your Personal Data in accordance to the Act. We may amend this Notice without any prior notice but you will be notified of any such amendments via our Website (www.lg.com/my/privacy) or by e-mail. Wherever applicable the terms herein are as ascribed by the Act.

PERSONAL DATA AND COLLECTION

“Personal Data” generally means any information that identifies you or pertains to your commercial transactions with us. Your Personal Data is collected:

I. at the start of our services or interaction and, from time to time, in the course of our engagement or interaction.

II. when you ask us about our product(s) or service(s) or otherwise communicate with us;

III. when you enter into a contract with us;

IV. from publicly available sources;

V. when you access our website;

VI. when we provide any goods or services to you;

VII. when you provide us with feedback; or

VIII. where relevant, from third parties.

In general, we collect your Personal Data directly from you. We collect and process personal data in the course of your dealings with us, which includes without limitation:

I. your personal details, such as your name, company name, residential address, contact number, email address, date of birth, race, gender, marital status, national registration identity card number, passport number and nationality,

II. your payment details, such as your debit / credit card number and issuing bank of your debit / credit card; and

III. any details relating to any other person(s) who may be identified from the information, data or document you submitted to us; or

IV. any other personal information you provide to us in the course of your dealing with us.

The provision of your Personal Data is voluntary. However, if you do not provide your Personal Data, we may not be able to communicate with you or provide you the services you require, or you may not be able to access certain sections of our Website. Please note that you are responsible for ensuring that the Personal Data you provide us is accurate, complete and not misleading and that such Personal Data is kept up to date.

If you are uncertain, do not have consent from the Relevant Individuals and/or cannot provide Personal Data to LG due to legal/compliance reasons, please do not submit such Personal Data to LG.

PURPOSES

LG’s collection, use and disclosure of such Personal Data will be, in accordance with LG’s Privacy Policy (accessible at: www.lg.com/my/privacy ) and in compliance with relevant data protection law and regulation, as may be amended from time to time, not limited to the extent necessary and reasonable for the following purposes:

I. providing customer care and enhancing customer satisfaction, including but not limited to, resolving complaints, dealing with and/or responding to requests and enquiries, warranty, returns and other after sales services;

II. managing and maintaining our relationship with you;

III. keeping you informed of products or services of LG, promotions, discounts, and/or events;

IV. for internal record keeping or other administrative purposes;

V. for statistical analysis purposes;

VI. for recruitment purposes;

VII. for information management and security purposes, including but not limited to managing and administrating e-mail, handling and investigating any security related issue, vulnerability, and/or incidents;

VIII. delivery of our main services and products whether present or future;

IX. Customer relationship management procedures whichever we deem necessary and fit;

X. Communication with you and delivery of information by e-mail, telecommunication means, including telephone calls or text messages or social media about products and services offered by service providers in relation to the product;

XI. to exercise of any functions conferred by tax/audit and/or law and/or towards the administration of justice; and/or

XII. for any purpose incidental, ancillary or in furtherance to the abovementioned purposes.

DISCLOSURE OF YOUR PERSONAL DATA

Under certain circumstances, LG may be required to disclose your Personal Data to third parties. The third parties to whom your Personal Data may be disclosed by us are as follows:

(a) to our related companies, affiliates, contractors, vendors or service providers for the purposes of operation and maintenance of our Website or our business, for cross-promotional purposes and to otherwise provide customer support and services to you and our respective employees;

(b) our business partners including business affiliates, retailers, distributors, agents, merchant that provide, supply, distribute or deal in general with our services or products in connection with our business and in relation to our loyalty programs and other programs;

(c) our sub-contractors or third party service or product providers as we deem necessary or appropriate, including outsourced property management or marketing companies or entities;

(d) any party who is involved in corporate exercises, such as a potential or actual sale/disposal of any business or interest of any companies within LG, merger, consolidation, re-organisation or funding exercise, or asset sale within LG;

(e) any person under a duty of confidentiality to which has undertaken to keep your Personal Data confidential which LG has engaged to discharge LG’s obligations to you;

(f) our professional advisors including but not limited to legal advisors, tax advisors, financial advisors, auditors, insurance brokers etc.

(g) any person required for the purposes of the legal engagements and/or legal transactions including but not limited to counter parties, advisors, financial institutions, regulatory bodies etc; and

(h) our data processors i.e. third party who we engage to process personal data on our behalf including but not limited to archival storage, data entry service providers, computer backup services, disaster recovery services, banks and financial institutions etc.

Further, LG may also be required to transfer your Personal Data outside of Malaysia for the purposes and to such third parties stated in this Notice.

WITHDRAWAL OF CONSENT

Notwithstanding anything to the contrary, you may at any time withdraw your consent to LG processing any Personal Data of yours or to any part or portion of the same by sending to LG at the address set out below a written notice of withdrawal and within the period prescribed under the Personal Data Protection Act 2010. LG shall take all necessary measures to give effect to your withdrawal of consent, to the extent that such withdrawal does not conflict with any of LG’s other legal obligations.

In relation to direct marketing, you may request from LG by written notice not to process your Personal Data for any of the following purposes:

(a) advertising or marketing via phone any of LG’s product or service or LG’s business partners;

(b) sending you via post any advertising or marketing material relating to any of LG’s product or services or LGE’s business partners;

(c) sending to you via email or text message any advertising or marketing material relating to any of LGE’s product or services or LGE’s business partners; or

(d) communicating to you by whatever means any advertising or marketing material of LG or LG’s business partners.

You shall, upon written request, be granted access to all Personal Data held or stored or processed by LG. For the avoidance of doubt, “access” for the purposes of this provision shall mean notification of such Personal Data of yours that is processed by or on behalf of LG and to have a copy of such personal data communicated or conveyed to you in a form of LG’s choosing.

DATA INTEGRITY

LG endeavors to take reasonable precautions to ensure that the Personal Data that we collect and/or process is accurately reflected in our system in accordance with the details provided by you. Therefore, the accuracy of the Personal Data depends to a large extent on the information you provide.

Please note that you are responsible for ensuring that the Personal Data you provide to us is accurate, complete and not misleading and that such Personal Data is kept up to date. Should there be any change to the information contained in your Personal Data supplied to us, kindly inform us as soon as possible.

SECURITY OF YOUR PERSONAL DATA

LG is committed to ensuring that your Personal Data is stored securely. In order to prevent unauthorised access, disclosure or other similar risks, LG endeavours, where practicable, to implement appropriate technical and organisational measures in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations towards safeguarding against and preventing the unauthorised or unlawful processing of your Personal Data, and the destruction of, or accidental loss, damage to, alteration of, unauthorised disclosure of or access to your Personal Data.

As commonly known, the transmission of information via the internet is not completely secure. Although LG will do our best to protect your Personal Data, we cannot guarantee the security of your data transmitted to us via the internet; any such transmission is at your own risk.

RETENTION OF YOUR PERSONAL DATA

LG will retain your Personal Data in compliance with this Privacy Notice and/or the terms and conditions of your agreement(s) with LG for the duration of your relationship with us, for such period as may be necessary to protect the interests of LG as may be deemed necessary, where otherwise required by the law and/or where required by LG’s relevant policies. Thereafter, such Personal Data will be deleted or destroyed by LG with or without notice to you.

WHAT IF YOU DO NOT CONSENT TO THIS NOTICE OR THE PERSONAL DATA PROVIDED IS INCOMPLETE

It is obligatory for LG to collect and retain your Personal Data unless stated otherwise. If you do not supply LG with your Personal Data, or do not consent to the above or this Notice, LG will not be able to:

(a) to process your purchase of any of LG’s products and/or services;

(b) communicate with you;

(c) provide you with the LG’s products and/or services requested;

(d) accept and process your entry to any contest or promotion;

(e) update you on LG’s latest products, services and/or promotions; and/or

(f) allow you to access certain sections of our Website where log in is required.

YOUR RIGHT TO ACCESS AND CORRECT YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION

At any time should you require further information, access to, update or correct Personal Data submitted by your organization and/or its affiliates to LG, and/or provide feedback to us, please write in to:

PERSONAL DATA PROTECTION OFFICER

LG ELECTRONICS (M) SDN BHD

ADDRESS: A-08-01, Level 8, Block A, PJ8, No. 23, Jalan Barat, Seksyen 8, 46050 Petaling Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan

Website: www.lg.com/my/support

MISCELLANEOUS

In the event of any inconsistency between the English version and other language versions of this Notice, the terms of this English version shall prevail.