IEC Gross 705L Gross Capacity Black Stainless Steel Multi-Door Refrigerators with Inverter Linear Compressor & InstaView Door-in-Door®
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
MAIN
-
Dimension Products (Width)
912mm
-
Dimension Products (Height)
1797mm
-
Dimension Products (Depth)
759mm
-
Weight Net
155Kg
-
Weight Packing
167Kg
-
Volume Total(Gross)
705
GENERAL
-
Cooling System - Top Cooling
Yes
-
Sound Power
40.0 dB
-
Cycle(Type) - Refrigerant
R600a
-
Dispenser - Water
Yes
-
Dispenser - Ice
Yes
-
Door type - Left Door
Dispenser
-
Door type - Right Door
DID
-
Door type - Knock-on
Yes
-
Smart SmartThinq(WiFi)
Yes
-
Smart Smart Diagnosis(WiFi)
Yes
EXTERIOR
-
Doorfoam - Finishing
Black Stainless Steel
-
Display(Type) - RL
LED
-
Display (Control) - Express Freezing
Yes
-
Display (Control) - Child Lock
Yes
-
Display (Control) - Door alarm
Yes
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Lamp - Top
1
-
Lamp - Side
2
-
Lamp - Door (H/Bar)
1
-
Multi-Duct(Multi Air-flow)
Yes
-
Multi-Duct(Hygiene Fresh)
Hygiene Fresh
-
Shelf - Tempered Glass
4
-
Shelf - Folding Shelf
1
-
Cover T/V - Tempered glass
Yes
-
Vegetable Box - Box Compartment
2
-
Vegetable Box - Moving Type
Under Rail
-
Utility Corner - Material(Cover)
Glass
-
Door Basket Door type(right)
InstaView
-
Door Basket Case H/Bar Basket(right)
1
-
Door Basket Case H/Bar Door Basket(right)
2
-
Door Basket Case Moving Basket(right)
1
-
Door Basket Door type(left)
Dispenser
-
Door Basket Case Door Basket(left)
3
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Lamp LED
2
-
Tray, Drawer - Box
6
-
Tray, Drawer - Handle Decoration Part
Silver
-
Door Basket - Basket (Normal)
6
-
Door Basket - Basket (Ice Tray)
0
ICE MAKER
-
Type
Slim In Door Ice Maker
