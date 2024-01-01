Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
IEC Gross 705L Gross Capacity Black Stainless Steel Multi-Door Refrigerators with Inverter Linear Compressor & InstaView Door-in-Door®

Specs

Reviews

Support

GR-X24FTKHL

Summary

DIMENSIONS

GR-X24FTKHL

All Spec

MAIN

  • Dimension Products (Width)

    912mm

  • Dimension Products (Height)

    1797mm

  • Dimension Products (Depth)

    759mm

  • Weight Net

    155Kg

  • Weight Packing

    167Kg

  • Volume Total(Gross)

    705

GENERAL

  • Cooling System - Top Cooling

    Yes

  • Sound Power

    40.0 dB

  • Cycle(Type) - Refrigerant

    R600a

  • Dispenser - Water

    Yes

  • Dispenser - Ice

    Yes

  • Door type - Left Door

    Dispenser

  • Door type - Right Door

    DID

  • Door type - Knock-on

    Yes

  • Smart SmartThinq(WiFi)

    Yes

  • Smart Smart Diagnosis(WiFi)

    Yes

EXTERIOR

  • Doorfoam - Finishing

    Black Stainless Steel

  • Display(Type) - RL

    LED

  • Display (Control) - Express Freezing

    Yes

  • Display (Control) - Child Lock

    Yes

  • Display (Control) - Door alarm

    Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Lamp - Top

    1

  • Lamp - Side

    2

  • Lamp - Door (H/Bar)

    1

  • Multi-Duct(Multi Air-flow)

    Yes

  • Multi-Duct(Hygiene Fresh)

    Hygiene Fresh

  • Shelf - Tempered Glass

    4

  • Shelf - Folding Shelf

    1

  • Cover T/V - Tempered glass

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box - Box Compartment

    2

  • Vegetable Box - Moving Type

    Under Rail

  • Utility Corner - Material(Cover)

    Glass

  • Door Basket Door type(right)

    InstaView

  • Door Basket Case H/Bar Basket(right)

    1

  • Door Basket Case H/Bar Door Basket(right)

    2

  • Door Basket Case Moving Basket(right)

    1

  • Door Basket Door type(left)

    Dispenser

  • Door Basket Case Door Basket(left)

    3

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Lamp LED

    2

  • Tray, Drawer - Box

    6

  • Tray, Drawer - Handle Decoration Part

    Silver

  • Door Basket - Basket (Normal)

    6

  • Door Basket - Basket (Ice Tray)

    0

ICE MAKER

  • Type

    Slim In Door Ice Maker

