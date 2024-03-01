By participating in the Promotional Activity, you agree to be bound by the Official Rules set forth herein, LGE Promotion Terms and Conditions, LGE Privacy Policy, and LGE Social Media Terms and Conditions, if applicable (Collectively, “LGE Promotional Activity Terms and Conditions”).

Promotional Activity Details: No purchase is necessary to participate or win. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning.

Promotional Activity: Life Good's when you becoming MyLG member

Contest Period: The Contest is open to those who sign up as a MyLG Member. The Contest commences on 1 March 2024 and ends on 31 May 2024 23:59 MYT (“Contest Period”). LGE reserves the right to extend or shorten the Contest Period at their sole discretion.

Sponsor of Promotional Activity: LG ELECTRONICS (M) SDN. BHD. Registration No. 200001003055 (505660-u)) (the “SPONSOR” or “LGE”)

Prizes

The grand prize is one (1) voucher worth value RM500

Participants will each be gifted with one (1) voucher worth value RM 200. During this promotional activity, a total of 100 vouchers will be given out.

The prizes will be provided only if the winner and participants agree with the following conditions;

a) Winners should not make financial benefit with the prizes (i.e.selling the prizes or transferring to another person in exchange for cash). b) Winners should provide accurate, up to date personal information in order to receive the prizes. Any problems occurred from false or incorrect personal information are not responsible by LGE. LGE will not entertain any requests by Participants to amend any errors made by Participants in the form submitted to us.



Entry Details and Selection of Winners

a) Any and all times and dates stated in these Terms and Conditions are in reference to the official time and date of Malaysia (GMT+8). b) The Promotional Activity runs within one contest (“Promotional Activity Period”); the Contest is from 1 March 2024 (“Contest Period”). c) Participants eligible for prizes/gifts will be notified through E-mail. d) To redeem the vouchers, the participants have to click on the voucher link in the email. e) Vouchers will be sent out via email only after the completed verification process.

How to Register :

i) Visit https://www.lg.com/my/support/register-product-gate

ii) Sign in to your account and click on the “Register a Product” button

iii) Select “Scan Product Label” to auto-fill the information or “Enter Manually” to key in your information.

iv) Search for your Model Number, fill in the information and click on the button to submit