LG S90QY 570W 5.1.3ch High Res Audio soundbar with Dolby Atmos and IMAX Enhanced

LG S90QY 570W 5.1.3ch High Res Audio soundbar with Dolby Atmos and IMAX Enhanced

S90QY

LG S90QY 570W 5.1.3ch High Res Audio soundbar with Dolby Atmos and IMAX Enhanced

Front view with sub woofer
SALES/SUB REGION

  • Sales Region

    ASIA

  • Sub Region

    AP, SL, TH, PH, VH, ML, IN, IL, HK, KR

MODEL INFORMATION

  • Brand Information

    LG Sound Bar

  • Model Name

    S90QY

  • Subwoofer Model Name

    SPQ8-W

  • System (Main Chip)

    MT8532

  • Mainset/Subwoofer Color

    Dark Steel Silver

SIZE(W X H X D, MM)

  • Main (w/ Foot )

    1200 x 63 x 135

  • Matching TV size (`20 New)

    55 ~ 65 inch

  • Subwoofer

    201.7 x 407 x 403

MATERIAL

  • Main - Front / Top / Bottom

    Jersey/Mold/Mold

  • Subwoofer - Front / Body

    Jersey / Wood

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Main

    5.03Kg

  • Subwoofer

    10Kg

  • Gross Weight

    20.8Kg

CARTON BOX

  • Size (W x H x D) mm

    1296 x 574 x 261

  • Type

    Flexo

  • Color

    Yellow

CONTAINER Q

  • 20ft

    96

  • 40ft

    216

  • 40ft (HC)

    288

NUMBER OF CHANNELS

  • Number of channels

    5.1.3 ch

OUTPUT POWER(THD 10%)

  • Total

    570W

  • Front

    45W*2

  • Center

    40W

  • Top

    45W x 2

  • Top Center

    40W

  • Subwoofer

    220W (Wireless)

SPEAKER UNIT_FRONT(L/R)

  • SPL

    83dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Tweeter Unit

    20mm Silk Dome

  • Woofer Unit

    52 x 99 mm

  • Impedance

    4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_CENTER

  • SPL

    83dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Woofer Unit

    2 inch (ND)

  • Impedance

    4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_SURROUND(SIDE)(L/R)

  • SPL

    83dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Woofer Unit

    2 inch (ND)

  • Impedance

    4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_TOP(L/R)

  • SPL

    83dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Woofer Unit

    2.5 inch

  • Impedance

    4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_TOP CENTER

  • SPL

    85dB

  • System

    Open

  • Tweeter Unit

    20mm Silk Dome

  • Impedance

    4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_SUBWOOFER

  • SPL

    86dB

  • System

    Bass Reflex

  • Woofer Unit

    8 inch

  • Impedance

    3ohm

NUMBER OF SPEAKER UNITS

  • Number of Speakers

    11EA

CONNECTIVITY_GENERAL

  • Optical

    Yes(1)

  • HDMI In / Out

    Yes(1) / Yes(1)

  • USB

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY_WIRELESS

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC

    Yes / Yes

  • Wi-Fi (2.4G / 5G)

    Yes

  • Wireless Rear ready

    Yes (1:2)

DISPLAY INFORMATION

  • Display Type

    LCD (5 char.)

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Sampling - "24bit/192kHz" / "24bit/96kHz"

    No / Yes

  • Upbit/upsampling - "24bit/192kHz" / "24bit/96kHz"

    No / Yes

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Music

    Yes (w/ Meridian)

  • Cinema

    Yes

  • Clear Voice

    Yes

  • Sports

    Yes

  • Game

    Yes

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Yes

  • Dolby ATMOS

    Yes

  • DTS:X

    Yes

  • IMAX Enhanced

    Yes

SOUND CONTROL

  • User EQ - RCU / App

    Yes / Yes

  • Night Time On/Off - RCU / App

    Yes / Yes

  • Dynamic Rage On/Off - RCU / App

    No / Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - RCU / App

    No / Yes

  • Surround On/Off - RCU / App

    Yes / Yes

  • AI Room Calibration (2 MIC In) - App

    Yes

  • Soundbar Mode Control (by TV GUI)

    Yes

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Pass-through

    Yes

  • Pass-through (4K)

    Yes

  • VRR / ALLM

    Yes

  • HDR10 / HDR 10+

    Yes / No

  • Dolby Vision

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Yes

ALEXA SUPPORTED

  • Works with Alexa (Controllee)

    Yes

SPOTIFY SUPPORTED

  • Spotify Connect

    Yes

APPLE SUPPORTED

  • AirPlay 2

    Yes

GOOGLE SUPPORTED

  • Works with the Google Assistant (Controllee)

    Yes

  • Chromecast

    Yes

  • Google Multi Zone (One Source → Multi Speaker)

    Yes

TIDAL SUPPORTED

  • Tidal (via C4A)

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS / Android OS

    Yes / Yes

  • Smart Phone File Playback (Bluetooth)

    Yes

  • EZ setup (BLE)

    Yes

  • NSU / FOTA

    Yes / No

  • Control with your TV Remote (Vol+/-, Mute)

    Yes / Yes

  • Sound Sync - Bluetooth(LG TV) / Optical

    No / Yes

  • Auto Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LGTV) / Optical

    No / Yes

  • Auto Power On/Off - RCU / APP

    Yes / Yes

  • A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - RCU / APP

    No / Yes

  • Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)

    Yes

  • Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)_Soundbar Main - Top / Center (Top) / Surround

    Yes / Yes / Yes

  • Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)_Soundbar Rear - Rear_Front / Rear Surround / Rear Top

    Yes / No / No

  • Mute

    Yes

  • Auto Dimmer

    Yes

  • USB Host / Charge

    Yes / No

  • Built-in Music

    Yes (2)

AUDIO FORMAT(BITSTREAM)

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • Dolby TrueHD

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS:X

    Yes

  • DTS-HD Master Audio

    Yes

  • DTS-HD High Resolution

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • AAC / AAC+

    Yes / Yes

FILE FORMAT

  • FLAC - C4A / USB

    Yes / Yes

  • OGG - C4A / USB

    Yes / Yes

  • WAV - C4A / USB

    Yes / Yes

  • MP3 - C4A / USB

    Yes / Yes

  • AAC - C4A / USB

    Yes / Yes

POWER_MAIN

  • SMPS

    Yes

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W ↓

  • Power Consumption

    78W

POWER_SUBWOOFER

  • Type (SMPS, "(SMPS)" Sheet)

    Yes

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W ↓

  • Power Consumption

    40W

  • Wireless Frequency

    5GHz

ACCESSORY_MANUAL

  • Web Manual (File)

    Yes (Full)

  • Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)

    Yes (Simple)

  • Wall Mount Guide

    Yes

  • Wireless Speaker Reset Guide

    Yes

  • Open Source - Yes (Full or Simple) / No

    Yes (Full)

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

ACCESSORY_REMOTE CONTROL

  • Model Name

    RAV21 (21)

  • Battery(Size)

    AA x 2

  • Battery Built-in

    Yes

ACCESSORY_OTHERS

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

