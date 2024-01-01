Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG TONE Free FP8 - Enhanced Active Noise Cancelling True Wireless Bluetooth UVnano Earbuds

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG TONE Free FP8 - Enhanced Active Noise Cancelling True Wireless Bluetooth UVnano Earbuds

TONE-FP8W

LG TONE Free FP8 - Enhanced Active Noise Cancelling True Wireless Bluetooth UVnano Earbuds

(0)
front view
Print

All Spec

SIZE(W X H X D, MM)

  • Product Size (W x H x D) mm

    21.2 x 28.3 x 23.2

  • Product Size (W x H x D) inch

    0.84 x1.12 x 0.92

  • Charing Case Size (W x H x D) mm

    54.5 x 54.5 x 30.0

  • Charing Case Size (W x H x D) inch

    2.15 x 2.15 x 1.18

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Product Net Weight (Kg)

    0.0052

  • Product Net Weight (OZ)

    0.183

  • Charging Case Net Weight (Kg)

    0.039

  • Charging Case Net Weight (OZ)

    1.376

GIFT BOX

  • Size (W x H x D) mm

    90 x 91.6 x 47

  • Weight(kg)

    0.148

CHARGING PORT INFORMATION

  • USB C-type (Female)

    Yes

DISPLAY INFORMATION

  • Display Type

    LED Indicator 1
    (BT, Power on, Battery)
    LED Indicator 2
    (UVnano)

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.2

  • BLE supporting

    Yes

  • Google Fast Pair Service

    Yes

SOUND - SPEAKER

  • Open / Semi-open / Canal

    Canal

  • Unit type (BA,Dynamic, etc) and Size

    Dyn 8Φ

SOUND - SOUND SOLUTION

  • ANC

    Yes

  • Ambient Mode

    Yes

  • Talk Thru

    Yes

SOUND - MIC

  • Mic type (C Mic / D Mic / mic)

    Digital MEMS

  • # of Mic

    3 pairs

  • # of Mic per function

    2 pairs(For Call), 1pair(For ANC)

SOUND - MIC SOLUTION

  • NR/EC

    Yes

EQ

  • Meridian Sound Effect

    Yes

  • Meridian EQ

    Yes

  • LG EQ(Bass Boost, Treble Boost)

    Yes

  • Customized EQ(Custom1, Custom2)

    Yes

BATTERY - PRODUCT

  • Battery Type

    Lithium + ion

  • Battery Capacity

    68 mAh x 2

  • Battery Charging time

    within 1 hours

  • Battery Life (playing music on Earbuds)

    6 hours (with ANC)
    10 hours(without ANC)

  • Battery Fast Charging Time / Battery Play Life

    5min / 1hr

BATTERY - CHARGING CASE

  • Battery Type

    Lithium + ion

  • Battery Capacity

    390 mAh

  • Battery Charging time

    within 2 hours

BATTERY - TOTAL

  • Battery Life(playing music with Charging case)

    15 hours (with ANC)
    24 hours (without ANC)

BLUETOOTH AUDIO CODEC

  • SBC

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Multi Paring

    Yes(5)

  • Swift Pair

    Yes

  • Fast Charging

    Yes

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes

  • Upgrade Manager(FOTA)

    Yes

  • Companion App(Android/iOS)

    Yes

  • Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IPx4

  • UV solution

    UVC

  • Mood Lingting

    Yes

  • Voice Prompt

    Yes

ACCESSORY(MANUAL)

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

ACCESSORY(OTHERS)

  • Charging cable

    Yes

  • Extra Ear Gel

    L,S

