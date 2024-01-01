We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 65” Signature OLED TV
All Spec
DISPLAY TYPE
-
Resolution
3,840 x 2,160
-
DVB-T2
Yes
-
Toggle Red Button (HBB TV)
Yes
-
HEVC Decoder
4K@60P, 10bit
-
VP9 Decoder
4K@60P, 10bit
PICTURE QUALITY
-
Wide Color Gamut
Perfect Color
-
Billion Rich Colors
Yes
-
Pixel Diming / Local Diming
Pixel Dimming
-
Black
Perfect Black
-
Ultra Luminance
Ultra Luminance Supreme
-
Active Depth Enhancer
Yes
-
4K Upscaling
Yes
-
True Color Accuracy
Yes
-
High Dynamic Range (HDR)
Dolby Vision / HDR10
-
HDR (HLG)
Satellite Only
SOUND QUALITY
-
Speaker System
4.2ch 60W
-
Woofer
20W
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Surround Type
Dolby Surround
-
Magic Sound Tuning
Yes
-
SMART Sound Mode
Yes
-
Hi-Fi Audio
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync / Bluetooth
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
WEBOS TV
-
Smart Operating System
webOS 3.5
-
Processor
Quad Core
-
Magic Zoom
Live Zoom + Focus Zoom
-
Magic Zoom Recording
Yes
-
360 VR
Yes
-
Magic Mobile Connection
Yes
-
OLED Gallery
Yes
-
STB Control
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Smart Share
Yes
-
Time Machine
Yes
-
Wi-fi Built-in / Ready
Built-in
INPUT & OUTPUT
-
HDMI 2.0A
4
-
HDMI ARC
Yes
-
USB 2.0 / 3.0
2 / 1
-
RF-IN
1
-
Composite in
1
-
Component in
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
LAN
1
-
Headphone Out
1
ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Controller
Magic Remote + Slim remote
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.