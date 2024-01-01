Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 65” Signature OLED TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG 65” Signature OLED TV

OLED65W7T

LG 65” Signature OLED TV

(0)
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY TYPE

  • Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160

  • DVB-T2

    Yes

  • Toggle Red Button (HBB TV)

    Yes

  • HEVC Decoder

    4K@60P, 10bit

  • VP9 Decoder

    4K@60P, 10bit

PICTURE QUALITY

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Perfect Color

  • Billion Rich Colors

    Yes

  • Pixel Diming / Local Diming

    Pixel Dimming

  • Black

    Perfect Black

  • Ultra Luminance

    Ultra Luminance Supreme

  • Active Depth Enhancer

    Yes

  • 4K Upscaling

    Yes

  • True Color Accuracy

    Yes

  • High Dynamic Range (HDR)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10

  • HDR (HLG)

    Satellite Only

SOUND QUALITY

  • Speaker System

    4.2ch 60W

  • Woofer

    20W

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Surround Type

    Dolby Surround

  • Magic Sound Tuning

    Yes

  • SMART Sound Mode

    Yes

  • Hi-Fi Audio

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync / Bluetooth

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

WEBOS TV

  • Smart Operating System

    webOS 3.5

  • Processor

    Quad Core

  • Magic Zoom

    Live Zoom + Focus Zoom

  • Magic Zoom Recording

    Yes

  • 360 VR

    Yes

  • Magic Mobile Connection

    Yes

  • OLED Gallery

    Yes

  • STB Control

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Smart Share

    Yes

  • Time Machine

    Yes

  • Wi-fi Built-in / Ready

    Built-in

INPUT & OUTPUT

  • HDMI 2.0A

    4

  • HDMI ARC

    Yes

  • USB 2.0 / 3.0

    2 / 1

  • RF-IN

    1

  • Composite in

    1

  • Component in

    1

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1

  • LAN

    1

  • Headphone Out

    1

ACCESSORIES

  • Remote Controller

    Magic Remote + Slim remote

Our picks for you