We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
20kg Front Load Washer with 6motion Direct Drive, TurboWash™
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY
-
Wash Capacity (kg)
20
-
Dry Capacity (kg)
-
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Motor
DD
-
Spin RPM
High
-
Body Color
Blue White
-
Door Color
Tint
-
Dimension (WxDxH,mm)
700 x 770 x 990
-
Weight (Net)
87
KEY FEATURES
-
TurboWash™
Yes
-
Circulation Feature
Twin Spray
-
Steam™ (True/Spa/-)
Non Steam
-
6 Motion
Yes
-
TwinWash Compatible
-
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Wifi (Wifi Control)
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Standby Power Zero
Yes
-
Drying Type
-
WASH PROGRAM
-
Standard Wash
Yes
-
Heavy Duty
Yes
-
Speed Wash
Yes
-
Rinse+Spin
Yes
-
Silent Wash
Yes
-
Color Care
Yes
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Sports Wear
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Wool (Hand / Wool)
Yes
-
Download Cycle (Default Rinse+Spin)
Yes (Default : Cold Wash)
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wash Option
5ea
-
Rinse Option
5ea
-
Spin Option
5ea
-
Set up water temperature
Cold / 30 / 40 / 60 / 95
-
Add Program
Yes
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.