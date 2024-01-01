Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Specs

Reviews

Support

F2720SVRW

20kg Front Load Washer with 6motion Direct Drive, TurboWash™

Summary

DIMENSIONS

f2720svrw
CAPACITY (KG)
20Kg Washer
DIMENSION (W x D x H)
700 x 770 x 990 mm
KEY FEATURE
Inverter Direct Drive - Less Vibration, Less Noise
KEY FEATURE
Fast & Clean Wash with TurboWash™

All Spec

CAPACITY

  • Wash Capacity (kg)

    20

  • Dry Capacity (kg)

    -

GENERAL FEATURES

  • Motor

    DD

  • Spin RPM

    High

  • Body Color

    Blue White

  • Door Color

    Tint

  • Dimension (WxDxH,mm)

    700 x 770 x 990

  • Weight (Net)

    87

KEY FEATURES

  • TurboWash™

    Yes

  • Circulation Feature

    Twin Spray

  • Steam™ (True/Spa/-)

    Non Steam

  • 6 Motion

    Yes

  • TwinWash Compatible

    -

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Wifi (Wifi Control)

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Standby Power Zero

    Yes

  • Drying Type

    -

WASH PROGRAM

  • Standard Wash

    Yes

  • Heavy Duty

    Yes

  • Speed Wash

    Yes

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • Silent Wash

    Yes

  • Color Care

    Yes

  • Baby Care

    Yes

  • Sports Wear

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Wool (Hand / Wool)

    Yes

  • Download Cycle (Default Rinse+Spin)

    Yes (Default : Cold Wash)

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wash Option

    5ea

  • Rinse Option

    5ea

  • Spin Option

    5ea

  • Set up water temperature

    Cold / 30 / 40 / 60 / 95

  • Add Program

    Yes

