Smart Wardrobe with True Steam & Gentle Dry

Refresh Clothes in the Comfort of Your Home

Refresh Mode

Shakes Off Wrinkles & Odours as Fast as 20 Minutes

With just 20 minutes, LG Styler™ can quickly reduce odours and wrinkles of your clothes, and more to keep your fabrics like sun drying anytime.

Steam Clothing Care

SANITARY Mode

Eliminates 99.9% Viruses, Bacteria, and Allergens

The Sanitize cycle powered by TrueSteam™ helps reduce allergens, bacteria and viruses in clothes, bedding, sportwear and even children’s soft toys.

Keep Your Precious Items Dry And Clean At All Times1

GENTLE DRY Mode

Keep Your Precious Items Dry And Clean At All Times

Gently dry delicates like lingerie and sweaters faster than air drying with low-temperature drying system.

Smart Custom Cycles for Your Fashion Pieces1

SPECIAL CARE Mode

Smart Custom Cycles for Your Fashion Pieces

Professionally take care of your precious items that can’t be treated in traditional washers and dryers.
Download Tailor-made cycles for special fabrics*.

Minimize money and time spent on dry cleaners by Styler’s Special care cycle in the comfort of your home. No more waiting on dry cleaners to return your favorite outfit before your big meeting or night out.
*Fur, leather (only genuine leather) should only be treated with the Air Fresh or Fur / Leather cycle.

Smoothens Wrinkles & Get Crisp Crease in Your Pants1

PANTS PRESS Mode

Smoothens Wrinkles & Get Crisp Crease in Your Pants

Keep trousers creases looking crisp while reducing general wrinkles quickly and easily.

Easily Monitor And Control Your LG Styler™ At Your Fingertips1

LG ThinQ™

Easily Monitor And Control Your LG Styler™ At Your Fingertips

Thanks to ThinQ™ with Wi-Fi, you can control LG Styler™ remotely and download additional cycles for different fabric types. All at your fingertips.

*Availability of cycle course may vary upon its availability in selected country.

Check Your Look Immediately

Well-matched Design Anywhere2

Well-matched Design Anywhere

STYLER-10-STYLER-Components-Desktop

For everyone of you across different roles1

For everyone of you across different roles

DIMENSIONS

S3MFC
CAPACITY (KG)
5.2kg
DIMENSION (W x D x H)
445 x 585 x 1850 mm
KEY FEATURE
Sanitary
KEY FEATURE
Refresh

All Spec

CAPACITY

  • Capacity

    5.2 kg

PROGRAMS

  • Downloaded Cycle

    Fur/Leather (30) Blanket Warmer (30) Dress Shirts (112) Shawls/Neckties (23) Pants (Default) (64) Ready to go (10) Static Removal (10) Hush Mode (120) Padding wear (59) Jeans (98) Rainy Days (120) Baby Clothing Sterilization (84) Doll Sterilization (93) Suit/Uniform (83) School Uniform (69) Refreshing Stored Items (34) Wools/Knits Dry (150) Padding Dry_Thin (85) Padding Dry_Thick (150)

  • Gentle Dry - Dehumidify

    Yes (120)

  • Gentle Dry - Normal

    Yes (120)

  • Gentle Dry - Rain/Snow

    Yes (51)

  • Refresh - Heavy

    Yes (39)

  • Refresh - Light

    Yes (59)

  • Refresh - Normal

    Yes (20)

  • Sanitary - Bedding

    Yes (93)

  • Sanitary - Fine Dust

    Yes (53)

  • Sanitary - Heavy Duty

    Yes (123)

  • Sanitary - Normal

    Yes (83)

  • [STL]Special Care - Pants Crease

    Yes (64)

  • [STL]Special Care - School Uniform

    Yes (69)

  • Special Care - Sports Wear

    Yes (54)

  • Special Care - Suits/Coats

    Yes (34)

  • Special Care - Wool/Knit

    Yes (27)

FEATURES

  • Pants Crease Care

    Yes (64)

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    445 x 1850 x 585

  • Weight (kg)

    78 kg

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    3

  • Download Cycle

    Fur/Leather (30) Blanket Warmer (30) Dress Shirts (112) Shawls/Neckties (23) Pants (Default) (64) Ready to go (10) Static Removal (10) Hush Mode (120) Padding wear (59) Jeans (98) Rainy Days (120) Baby Clothing Sterilization (84) Doll Sterilization (93) Suit/Uniform (83) School Uniform (69) Refreshing Stored Items (34) Wools/Knits Dry (150) Padding Dry_Thin (85) Padding Dry_Thick (150)

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • Pants Hanger (Qty)

    1EA

