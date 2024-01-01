We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Smart Wardrobe with True Steam & Gentle Dry
Minimize money and time spent on dry cleaners by Styler’s Special care cycle in the comfort of your home. No more waiting on dry cleaners to return your favorite outfit before your big meeting or night out.
*Fur, leather (only genuine leather) should only be treated with the Air Fresh or Fur / Leather cycle.
*Availability of cycle course may vary upon its availability in selected country.
DIMENSIONS
CAPACITY
Capacity
5.2 kg
PROGRAMS
Downloaded Cycle
Fur/Leather (30) Blanket Warmer (30) Dress Shirts (112) Shawls/Neckties (23) Pants (Default) (64) Ready to go (10) Static Removal (10) Hush Mode (120) Padding wear (59) Jeans (98) Rainy Days (120) Baby Clothing Sterilization (84) Doll Sterilization (93) Suit/Uniform (83) School Uniform (69) Refreshing Stored Items (34) Wools/Knits Dry (150) Padding Dry_Thin (85) Padding Dry_Thick (150)
Gentle Dry - Dehumidify
Yes (120)
Gentle Dry - Normal
Yes (120)
Gentle Dry - Rain/Snow
Yes (51)
Refresh - Heavy
Yes (39)
Refresh - Light
Yes (59)
Refresh - Normal
Yes (20)
Sanitary - Bedding
Yes (93)
Sanitary - Fine Dust
Yes (53)
Sanitary - Heavy Duty
Yes (123)
Sanitary - Normal
Yes (83)
[STL]Special Care - Pants Crease
Yes (64)
[STL]Special Care - School Uniform
Yes (69)
Special Care - Sports Wear
Yes (54)
Special Care - Suits/Coats
Yes (34)
Special Care - Wool/Knit
Yes (27)
FEATURES
Pants Crease Care
Yes (64)
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
445 x 1850 x 585
Weight (kg)
78 kg
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
3
Download Cycle
Energy Monitoring
Yes
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
Pants Hanger (Qty)
1EA
