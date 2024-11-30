Koel-vries combinatie GBV7280AEV | 387L inhoud | FRESHBalancer™

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Samenvatting
AFMETINGEN
Belangrijkste specs
-
Totaal inhoud (L)
387
-
Productafmetingen (BxHxD, mm)
595 x 2 030 x 675
-
Energieverbruik (kWh/jaar)
111
-
Energielabel
A
-
Compressor type
BMK110NAMV
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Nee
-
Afwerking (deur)
Essence Zwart Staal
Alle specificaties
BASIS SPECIFICATIE
-
Type product
B/Vriezer
-
Standaard/Blad Diepte
Bladdiepte
-
Energielabel
A
CAPACITEIT
-
Totaal inhoud (L)
387
-
Inhoud diepvriezer (L)
110
-
Inhoud koelkast (L)
233
-
Inhoud koelcompartiment
44
BEDIENING & DISPLAY
-
Intern LED-scherm
Ja (Dot-LED display aan binnenzijde)
-
Express Freeze
Ja
AFMETINGEN & GEWICHT
-
Verpakkingsgewicht (kg)
104
-
Productgewicht (kg)
101
-
Hoogte tot bovenkant scharnier of deurdop deco (mm)
2 030
-
Hoogte tot bovenkant behuizing (mm)
2 030
-
Diepte zonder deur (mm)
608
-
Productafmetingen (BxHxD, mm)
595 x 2 030 x 675
KENMERKEN
-
DoorCooling+
Ja
-
LINEAR Cooling
Ja
IJS- EN WATERSYSTEEM
-
Ijsmaker_Handleiding
Nee
-
Dispenser voor alleen water
Nee
-
Automatische ijsmaker
Nee
MATERIAAL & AFWERKING
-
Deur (materiaal)
VCM
-
Afwerking (deur)
Essence Zwart Staal
-
Vlak metaal (Metal Fresh)
R Metaal
-
Type handvat
Horizontale pocket
PRESTATIES
-
Compressor type
BMK110NAMV
-
Energieverbruik (kWh/jaar)
111
-
Klimaatklasse
T
-
Geluidsvermogen (dB)
33
-
Geluidsvermogen (gradering)
B
KOELKAST GEDEELTE
-
Deurmand_transparant
4
-
Koelkastlicht
LED bovenkant
-
Schap_Gehard glas
2
-
Groentecompartiment
Ja (2)
-
Flessenrek (wijn)
vol
-
Fresh 0 Zone
Ja
-
Multi-Air Flow
Ja
-
Opklapbaar legplateau
Inklapbaar plateau
-
Pure N Fresh
Nee
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Ja
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Nee
BARCODE
-
Barcode
8806084462879
VRIEZER GEDEELTE
-
Lade_vriezer
3 transparant
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
-
extensie
