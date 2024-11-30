We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" Inch | Full HD (1920x1080) | IPS Gaming Monitor | AMD FreeSync™ | 1ms Motion Blur Reduction | Black Stabilizer | Game Mode
Alle specificaties
ALGEMEEN
-
Afmetingen (inch)
27”
-
Type paneel
IPS
-
Kleurengamma (CIE1931)
sRBG meer dan 99%
-
Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)
6bit+A-FRC(8bit) , 16,7M kleuren
-
Pixel pitch (mm)
0.3114x0.3114
-
Beeldverhouding
16:9
-
Resolutie
1920x1080
-
Helderheid (std.)
250cd/m2
-
Contrastverhouding (origineel)
1000:1
-
(DFC)
Mega
-
Norm. reactietijd (aan/uit)
14ms(Typ)
-
(GTG)
5 ms(1 ms met MBR)
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178/178
-
Oppervlaktebehandeling
Anti-weerspiegeling, 3H
-
Gebogen
N.v.t.
SIGNAALINGANG/-UITGANG
-
D-Sub
Ja
-
DVI-D
Nee
-
Composiet
Nee
-
S-Video
Nee
-
Component
Nee
-
SCART
Nee
-
CI-ingang
Nee
-
HDMI
JA(ver1.4)
-
DisplayPort
JA(ver1.2)
-
USB-C
Nee
-
USB-hub
Nee
-
[ Stekkerlocatie ]
Achter (horizontaal)
-
RCA
Nee
-
Audio-ingang pc
Nee
-
Mic-in
Nee
-
Andere
Nee
-
Hoofdtelefoonuitgang
Ja
-
Lijnuitgang
Nee
-
Optische uitgang
Nee
LUIDSPREKER
-
Type
Nee
-
Audiovermogen (watt)
Nee
-
Andere
Nee
VOEDING
-
Type
Adapter
-
Invoer
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Uitgang
19V/2.1A
STROOMVERBRUIK
-
Normale inschakeling (norm.)
26,5W
-
Slaapmodus (max)
0,3w onder
-
Gelijkstroom uit (max.)
0,3w onder
ECO
-
Energieklasse (A - G)
F
FREQUENTIE
-
D-sub (H-frequentie)
30~85kHz
-
D-sub (V-frequentie)
56~75Hz
-
(D-sub) Max Resolution with refresh rate
1920x1080@60Hz
-
HDMI (H-frequentie)
30~85kHz
-
HDMI (V-frequentie)
56~75Hz(Freesync : 40~75Hz)
-
(HDMI) Max Resolution with refresh rate
1920x1080@75Hz
-
DisplayPort (H-frequentie)
30~85kHz
-
DisplayPort (V-frequentie)
56~75Hz(Freesync : 40~75Hz)
-
(DisplayPort) Max Resolution with refresh rate
1920x1080@75Hz
-
DisplayPort OverClock (H-frequentie)
Nee
-
DisplayPort OverClock (V-frequentie)
Nee
-
USB-C (H-frequentie)
Nee
-
USB-C (V-frequentie)
Nee
-
(USB-C) Max Resolution with refresh rate
Nee
RESOLUTIE
-
PC (D-sub)
1920x1080/60hz
-
PC (Digitaal: DVI-D en HDMI)
1920x1080/75Hz
-
PC (Displaypoort en USB-C)
1920x1080/75Hz
-
Video (HDMI)
1080P
-
Video (Component)
Nee
BEDIENINGSTOETS
-
Toetsnummer (voedingstoets inbegrepen)
1
-
Toetstype
Joystick
-
[ Toetslocatie ]
Onder
-
LED-kleur (Aan-modus)
Wit
-
LED-kleur (energiebesparingsmodus)
Uit
OSD
-
Taal (Land)
Engels, Duits, Frans, Spaans, Italiaans, Zweeds, Fins, Portugees, Pools, Russisch, Grieks, Chinees, Japans, Koreaans, Oekraïens, Portugees (Brazilië), Hindi, traditioneel Chinees
-
Aantal talen
18
SPECIALE FUNCTIES
-
Beeldmodus
Aangepast, lezer, foto, bioscoop, zwakke kleuren framesnelheid game 1, framesnelheid game 2, RTS game, aangepast (game)
-
Leesmodus
Ja
-
Originele verhouding
Volledige breedte, origineel
-
PIP/PBP (HW)
Nee
-
SRS
Nee
-
Dolby Surround
Nee
-
AVL (Autom. volume)
Nee
-
Equalizer
Nee
-
DDC/CI
Ja
-
HDCP
Ja
-
Intelligent auto (Automatische aanpassing)
Ja
-
Afstandsbediening
Nee
-
Slot
Ja
-
Plug-and-play
Ja
-
Reactietijdregeling
Ja
-
Automatische resolutie
Nee
-
Kleurkalibratie
Nee
-
Color Cloning 2.0
Nee
-
Kleurzwakte
Ja
-
Dubbele controller
Nee
-
Dubbele slimme oplossing (dubbel web, dubbel display, slimme resolutie)
Nee
-
Flikkerveilig
Ja
-
Mechanische schakelaar
Nee
-
Bewegingsenergiebesparing
Nee
-
Automatische stand-by
Ja
-
Zesassige regeling
Ja
-
Slimme energiebesparing
Ja
-
Superresolutie+
Ja
-
Ware kleurenzoeker
Nee
-
Ware kleuren Pro
Nee
-
4 schermen splitsen
Ja
-
On Screen Control
Ja
-
Autom. helderheid
Nee
-
Freesync
Ja
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
Ja
-
DAS-modus
Ja
-
Black Stabilizer
Ja
-
Dradenkruis
Ja
KLEUR
-
Voorkant
Glanzend zwart
-
Achterklep
Glanzend zwart
-
Standaard
Zwarte textuur(voorkant)Hoogglanzend zwart(zijkant/achterkant)
-
Voet
Zwarte textuur+rode deco
-
Andere
Nee
STANDAARD
-
Voet afneembaar
Ja
-
Zwenkhoek
Nee
-
Hoogte (mm)
Nee
-
Draaien
Nee
-
Dubbele scharnier
Nee
-
Andere
Nee
-
TCO
NEE
-
UL(cUL)
JA
-
TUV-GS
Nee
-
TUV-Ergo
Nee
-
TUV-Type
JA
-
FCC-B, CE
Ja
-
CCC (voor China)
Ja
-
BSMI (voor Taiwan)
Ja
-
ERP
JA
-
ISO13406-2
NEE
-
EPEAT(USA)
JA(goud)
-
EPEAT(Germany)
JA(goud)
-
Wandbeugel met VESA-standaard
Nee
-
Medische certificering
NEE
-
Windows
Ja(win 10)
AFMETINGEN(B X D X H, MM)
-
Set (met standaard)
634,1 * 204,1 * 470,5
-
Set (zonder standaard)
634,1 * 91,1 * 382,5
-
Doos
703 * 446 * 135
WANDMONTAGE(MM)
-
Wandmontage
Nee
GEWICHT(KG)
-
Set (met standaard)
4.3
-
Set (zonder standaard)
3.9
-
Doos
6
VULLING
-
Individueel (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
TBD
-
Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
495/1035/1173
WIKKEL
-
Verpakkingsmateriaal
EPS
-
Stapeltype
Voorzijde omlaag
-
Verpakkingstype voor standaard
Losse onderzijde
-
Drukwerk op doos
Flexo
-
Handgreep
Uitsparing voor hand
ACCESSOIRE
-
Netsnoer
JA
-
D-Sub
Nee
-
DVI-D
Nee
-
HDMI
Ja (1.4)
-
USB3.0 upstreamkabel
Nee
-
Display Port
NEE
-
USB, type C
Nee
-
Pc-audio
Nee
-
RCA 3Line
Nee
-
RCA 5Line
Nee
-
Andere
Kabelhouder
-
Afstandsbediening
NEE
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
